weather.gov
Winter Storm Warning issued for Lassen-Eastern Plumas-Eastern Sierra Counties by NWS
Effective: 2023-01-07 19:00:00 PST Expires: 2023-01-11 04:00:00 PST Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Avoid travel if possible, you could be stuck in your vehicle for many hours. If you must travel, prepare for long delays and carry an emergency kit with extra food, water and clothing. If you stay home, have a backup plan in case of power outages. The latest road conditions can be obtained by calling 5 1 1 or downloading the Quickmap app on your smart phone. Target Area: Lassen-Eastern Plumas-Eastern Sierra Counties A series of systems will impact the region through the middle part of next week. Through Sunday, snowfall will impact the Sierra and northeast California, in addition to portions of western Nevada. A more potent atmospheric river will bring significant moisture to the region Monday and Tuesday. Snow levels are expected to rise Monday afternoon and evening, bringing the chance for heavy rain and flooding impacts to the lower elevations. Regardless, major snowfall accumulations are likely for the Sierra with chances increasing for major snow impacts in western Nevada, particularly above 5,000 feet. WINTER STORM WARNING NOW IN EFFECT FROM 7 PM THIS EVENING TO 4 AM PST WEDNESDAY WINTER STORM WATCH IS REPLACED WITH ONE LONGER WINTER STORM WARNING * CHANGES... Replaced the Winter Storm Watch with a Winter Storm Warning and removed elevation distinction. * WHAT...Heavy snow expected. Through Sunday night, total snow accumulations of 2 to 7 inches, except 7 to 18 inches west of Highway 395. From Monday through Tuesday night, total snow accumulations up to 12 inches, except 12 to 30 inches west of Highway 395. Winds gusting as high as 45 mph. * WHERE...Lassen-Eastern Plumas-Eastern Sierra Counties. * WHEN...From 7 PM this evening to 4 AM PST Wednesday. * IMPACTS...Travel could be very difficult to impossible. The hazardous conditions could impact the morning or evening commute. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...With the atmospheric river on Monday, snow levels will likely rise to 5,500-7,000 feet for a period of time Monday afternoon and evening before falling once again. Urban and small stream flooding is possible in the lower elevations. The severity of flooding will be dependent on the variation of snow levels and precipitation rate during this time.
weather.gov
Winter Storm Watch issued for Mineral and Southern Lyon Counties by NWS
Effective: 2023-01-09 04:00:00 PST Expires: 2023-01-10 16:00:00 PST Urgency: Future Severity: Moderate Certainty: Possible Instruction: Now is the time to prepare an emergency kit for your home and car. If traveling consider alternate plans, remember to carry tire chains, extra food, water and clothing. Once the storm arrives, travel may be difficult or impossible for an extended period of time. Target Area: Mineral and Southern Lyon Counties A series of systems will impact the region through the middle part of next week. Through Sunday, snowfall will impact the Sierra and northeast California, in addition to portions of western Nevada. A more potent atmospheric river will bring significant moisture to the region Monday and Tuesday. Snow levels are expected to rise Monday afternoon and evening, bringing the chance for heavy rain and flooding impacts to the lower elevations. Regardless, major snowfall accumulations are likely for the Sierra with chances increasing for major snow impacts in western Nevada, particularly above 5,000 feet. WINTER STORM WATCH IN EFFECT FROM LATE SUNDAY NIGHT THROUGH TUESDAY AFTERNOON * WHAT...Heavy wet snow possible. The highest snow amounts will favor west of US-95. Total snow accumulations of 1 to 4 inches possible, except 4 to 18 inches above 6,000 feet. Winds could gust as high as 50 mph. * WHERE...Mineral and Southern Lyon Counties. * WHEN...From late Sunday night through Tuesday afternoon. * IMPACTS...Travel could be very difficult to impossible. The hazardous conditions could impact the morning or evening commute. Gusty winds could bring down tree branches. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Snow levels will start at 3,500-4,000 feet early Monday. They will rise to 6,500-7,500 feet for a time on Monday afternoon and evening before falling back to 4,500-5,500 feet through Tuesday. Because of the uncertainty and variation of snow levels and precipitation intensity, urban and small stream flooding is possible in the lower valleys, especially where there is poor drainage from current debris and snowpack. The severity of flooding will be highly dependent on the variation of snow levels and precipitation rate during this time.
weather.gov
Winter Storm Warning issued for Greater Lake Tahoe Area by NWS
Effective: 2023-01-07 19:00:00 PST Expires: 2023-01-11 04:00:00 PST Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Avoid travel if possible, you could be stuck in your vehicle for many hours. If you must travel, prepare for long delays and carry an emergency kit with extra food, water and clothing. If you stay home, have a backup plan in case of power outages. The latest road conditions can be obtained by calling 5 1 1 or downloading the Quickmap app on your smart phone. Target Area: Greater Lake Tahoe Area A series of systems will impact the region through the middle part of next week. Through Sunday, snowfall will impact the Sierra and northeast California, in addition to portions of western Nevada. A more potent atmospheric river will bring significant moisture to the region Monday and Tuesday. Snow levels are expected to rise Monday afternoon and evening, bringing the chance for heavy rain and flooding impacts to the lower elevations. Regardless, major snowfall accumulations are likely for the Sierra with chances increasing for major snow impacts in western Nevada, particularly above 5,000 feet. WINTER STORM WARNING NOW IN EFFECT FROM 7 PM THIS EVENING TO 4 AM PST WEDNESDAY WINTER STORM WATCH IS REPLACED WITH ONE LONGER WINTER STORM WARNING * CHANGES... Replaced the Winter Storm Watch with a Winter Storm Warning and removed elevation distinction. * WHAT...Heavy snow expected. Through Sunday night, total snow accumulations of 4 to 12 inches, except 8 to 22 inches above 7000 feet. For Monday through Tuesday night, 6 to 15 inches, except 2 to 4 feet above 7,000 feet. Wind gusts up to 50 mph with ridges gusting 100-130 mph. Waves up to 4 feet on Lake Tahoe. * WHERE...Greater Lake Tahoe Area. * WHEN...From 7 PM this evening to 4 AM PST Wednesday. * IMPACTS...Travel could be very difficult to impossible. The hazardous conditions could impact the morning or evening commute. Very strong winds could cause extensive tree damage. Wind and waves may capsize small vessels. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...With the atmospheric river on Monday, snow levels will likely rise to 7,000-7,500 feet for a period of time Monday afternoon and evening before falling once again. Urban and small stream flooding is possible in the lower valleys, especially where there is poor drainage from current debris and snowpack. The severity of flooding will be dependent on the variation of snow levels and precipitation rate during this time.
weather.gov
Winter Storm Warning issued for Mono by NWS
Effective: 2023-01-07 19:00:00 PST Expires: 2023-01-11 04:00:00 PST Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Avoid travel if possible, you could be stuck in your vehicle for many hours. If you must travel, prepare for long delays and carry an emergency kit with extra food, water and clothing. If you stay home, have a backup plan in case of power outages. The latest road conditions can be obtained by calling 5 1 1 or downloading the Quickmap app on your smart phone. Target Area: Mono A series of systems will impact the region through the middle part of next week. Through Sunday, snowfall will impact the Sierra and northeast California, in addition to portions of western Nevada. A more potent atmospheric river will bring significant moisture to the region Monday and Tuesday. Snow levels are expected to rise Monday afternoon and evening, bringing the chance for heavy rain and flooding impacts to the lower elevations. Regardless, major snowfall accumulations are likely for the Sierra with chances increasing for major snow impacts in western Nevada, particularly above 5,000 feet. WINTER STORM WARNING NOW IN EFFECT FROM 7 PM THIS EVENING TO 4 AM PST WEDNESDAY WINTER STORM WATCH IS REPLACED WITH ONE LONGER WINTER STORM WARNING * CHANGES... Replaced the Winter Storm Watch with a Winter Storm Warning and removed elevation distinction. * WHAT...Heavy snow expected. Through Sunday night, total snow accumulations of up to 4 inches, except 6 to 15 inches above 7000 feet. For Monday through Tuesday night, total snow accumulations of 4 to 12 inches, except 1 to 5 feet above 7,000 feet. Wind gusts up to 50 mph with ridge tops gusting as high as 110 mph. * WHERE...Mono County. * WHEN...From 7 PM this evening to 4 AM PST Wednesday. * IMPACTS...Travel could be very difficult to impossible. The hazardous conditions could impact the morning or evening commute. Very strong winds could cause extensive tree damage. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...With the atmospheric river on Monday, snow levels will likely rise to 7,000-8,000 feet for a period of time Monday afternoon and evening before falling once again. Urban and small stream flooding is possible for poor drainage areas due to current debris and snowpack. Additional heavy snow will enhance the avalanche and snow load impacts through next week.
weather.gov
Winter Storm Warning issued for Grant Grove Area, Kaiser to Rodgers Ridge, Kings Canyon NP by NWS
Effective: 2023-01-08 01:00:00 PST Expires: 2023-01-11 04:00:00 PST Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food, and water in your vehicle in case of an emergency. The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can be obtained by calling 5 1 1. Target Area: Grant Grove Area; Kaiser to Rodgers Ridge; Kings Canyon NP; Sequoia NP; Upper San Joaquin River; Yosemite NP outside of the valley WINTER STORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 1 AM SUNDAY TO 4 AM PST WEDNESDAY * WHAT...Heavy snow possible due to a couple of systems. With the first system on Saturday night into Sunday, expect snow amounts of 6 to 18 inches above 6,000 feet. With the second system on Monday morning until Tuesday night, expect 3 to 6 feet of snow with locally heavier amounts above 8,000 feet and 18 inches to 3 feet between 6,000 and 8,000 feet. Winds could gust as high as 50 mph. * WHERE...Sierra Nevada above 6,000 feet from Yosemite National Park to Tulare County. * WHEN...From 1 AM Sunday to 4 AM PST Wednesday. * IMPACTS...Travel could be very difficult to impossible. The hazardous conditions could impact the morning or evening commute. Gusty winds could bring down tree branches.
weather.gov
Wind Advisory issued for Buena Vista, Caruthers - San Joaquin - Selma by NWS
Effective: 2023-01-07 16:00:00 PST Expires: 2023-01-08 13:00:00 PST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects. Target Area: Buena Vista; Caruthers - San Joaquin - Selma; Coalinga - Avenal; Fresno-Clovis; Fresno-Tulare Foothills; Fresno-Tulare Lower Sierra; Hanford - Corcoran - Lemoore; Los Banos - Dos Palos; Mariposa Madera Foothills; Mariposa-Madera Lower Sierra; Merced - Madera - Mendota; Planada - Le Grand - Snelling; Visalia - Porterville - Reedley; West Side Mountains South of 198; West Side Mountains north of 198; West Side of Fresno and Kings Counties WIND ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT FROM 4 PM THIS AFTERNOON TO 1 PM PST SUNDAY * WHAT...Southeast winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 45 mph expected. * WHERE...Portions of central California. * WHEN...From 4 PM this afternoon to 1 PM PST Sunday. * IMPACTS...Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects. Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may result.
weather.gov
Flood Watch issued for Frazier Mountain Communities, Grant Grove Area, Grapevine by NWS
Effective: 2023-01-08 01:00:00 PST Expires: 2023-01-11 04:00:00 PST Urgency: Future Severity: Moderate Certainty: Possible Instruction: You should monitor later forecasts and be alert for possible Flood Warnings. Those living in areas prone to flooding should be prepared to take action should flooding develop. Target Area: Frazier Mountain Communities; Grant Grove Area; Grapevine; Kaiser to Rodgers Ridge; Kern River Valley; Mojave Desert Slopes; Piute Walker Basin; San Joaquin River Canyon; Sequoia NP; South End of the Upper Sierra; Tehachapi; Yosemite Valley FLOOD WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM MIDNIGHT PST TONIGHT THROUGH LATE TUESDAY NIGHT * WHAT...Flooding caused by excessive rainfall continues to be possible. * WHERE...A portion of central California, including the following areas, Bakersfield, Buena Vista, Buttonwillow - Lost Hills - I5, Caruthers - San Joaquin - Selma, Coalinga - Avenal, Delano-Wasco-Shafter, Frazier Mountain Communities, Fresno-Clovis, Fresno-Tulare Foothills, Fresno-Tulare Lower Sierra, Grant Grove Area, Grapevine, Hanford - Corcoran - Lemoore, Kaiser to Rodgers Ridge, Kern River Valley, Los Banos - Dos Palos, Mariposa Madera Foothills, Mariposa-Madera Lower Sierra, Merced - Madera - Mendota, Mojave Desert Slopes, Piute Walker Basin, Planada - Le Grand - Snelling, San Joaquin River Canyon, Sequoia NP, South End San Joaquin Valley, South End Sierra Foothills, South End of the Lower Sierra, South End of the Upper Sierra, Southeast San Joaquin Valley, Tehachapi, Visalia - Porterville - Reedley, West Side Mountains South of 198, West Side Mountains north of 198, West Side of Fresno and Kings Counties, Yosemite NP outside of the valley and Yosemite Valley. * WHEN...From Midnight PST tonight through late Tuesday night. * IMPACTS...Excessive runoff may result in flooding of rivers, creeks, streams, and other low-lying and flood-prone locations. Creeks and streams may rise out of their banks. Flooding may occur in poor drainage and urban areas. Low-water crossings may be flooded. Storm drains and ditches may become clogged with debris. Extensive street flooding and flooding of creeks and rivers are possible. Area creeks and streams are running high and could flood with more heavy rain. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood
weather.gov
Flood Watch issued for Coalinga - Avenal, Los Banos - Dos Palos by NWS
Effective: 2023-01-05 11:03:00 PST Expires: 2023-01-06 06:00:00 PST Urgency: Future Severity: Moderate Certainty: Possible Instruction: You should monitor later forecasts and be alert for possible Flood Warnings. Those living in areas prone to flooding should be prepared to take action should flooding develop. Target Area: Coalinga - Avenal; Los Banos - Dos Palos; Merced - Madera - Mendota; Planada - Le Grand - Snelling; West Side Mountains north of 198; West Side of Fresno and Kings Counties FLOOD WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT THROUGH LATE TONIGHT * WHAT...Flooding caused by excessive rainfall continues to be possible. * WHERE...Most of Central California * WHEN...Through late tonight. * IMPACTS...Excessive runoff may result in flooding of rivers, creeks, streams, and other low-lying and flood-prone locations. Flooding may occur in poor drainage and urban areas. Area creeks and streams are running high and could flood with more heavy rain. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood
