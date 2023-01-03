Read full article on original website
Winter Storm Warning issued for Lassen-Eastern Plumas-Eastern Sierra Counties by NWS
Effective: 2023-01-07 19:00:00 PST Expires: 2023-01-11 04:00:00 PST Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Avoid travel if possible, you could be stuck in your vehicle for many hours. If you must travel, prepare for long delays and carry an emergency kit with extra food, water and clothing. If you stay home, have a backup plan in case of power outages. The latest road conditions can be obtained by calling 5 1 1 or downloading the Quickmap app on your smart phone. Target Area: Lassen-Eastern Plumas-Eastern Sierra Counties A series of systems will impact the region through the middle part of next week. Through Sunday, snowfall will impact the Sierra and northeast California, in addition to portions of western Nevada. A more potent atmospheric river will bring significant moisture to the region Monday and Tuesday. Snow levels are expected to rise Monday afternoon and evening, bringing the chance for heavy rain and flooding impacts to the lower elevations. Regardless, major snowfall accumulations are likely for the Sierra with chances increasing for major snow impacts in western Nevada, particularly above 5,000 feet. WINTER STORM WARNING NOW IN EFFECT FROM 7 PM THIS EVENING TO 4 AM PST WEDNESDAY WINTER STORM WATCH IS REPLACED WITH ONE LONGER WINTER STORM WARNING * CHANGES... Replaced the Winter Storm Watch with a Winter Storm Warning and removed elevation distinction. * WHAT...Heavy snow expected. Through Sunday night, total snow accumulations of 2 to 7 inches, except 7 to 18 inches west of Highway 395. From Monday through Tuesday night, total snow accumulations up to 12 inches, except 12 to 30 inches west of Highway 395. Winds gusting as high as 45 mph. * WHERE...Lassen-Eastern Plumas-Eastern Sierra Counties. * WHEN...From 7 PM this evening to 4 AM PST Wednesday. * IMPACTS...Travel could be very difficult to impossible. The hazardous conditions could impact the morning or evening commute. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...With the atmospheric river on Monday, snow levels will likely rise to 5,500-7,000 feet for a period of time Monday afternoon and evening before falling once again. Urban and small stream flooding is possible in the lower elevations. The severity of flooding will be dependent on the variation of snow levels and precipitation rate during this time.
Winter Storm Warning issued for Greater Lake Tahoe Area by NWS
Effective: 2023-01-07 19:00:00 PST Expires: 2023-01-11 04:00:00 PST Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Avoid travel if possible, you could be stuck in your vehicle for many hours. If you must travel, prepare for long delays and carry an emergency kit with extra food, water and clothing. If you stay home, have a backup plan in case of power outages. The latest road conditions can be obtained by calling 5 1 1 or downloading the Quickmap app on your smart phone. Target Area: Greater Lake Tahoe Area A series of systems will impact the region through the middle part of next week. Through Sunday, snowfall will impact the Sierra and northeast California, in addition to portions of western Nevada. A more potent atmospheric river will bring significant moisture to the region Monday and Tuesday. Snow levels are expected to rise Monday afternoon and evening, bringing the chance for heavy rain and flooding impacts to the lower elevations. Regardless, major snowfall accumulations are likely for the Sierra with chances increasing for major snow impacts in western Nevada, particularly above 5,000 feet. WINTER STORM WARNING NOW IN EFFECT FROM 7 PM THIS EVENING TO 4 AM PST WEDNESDAY WINTER STORM WATCH IS REPLACED WITH ONE LONGER WINTER STORM WARNING * CHANGES... Replaced the Winter Storm Watch with a Winter Storm Warning and removed elevation distinction. * WHAT...Heavy snow expected. Through Sunday night, total snow accumulations of 4 to 12 inches, except 8 to 22 inches above 7000 feet. For Monday through Tuesday night, 6 to 15 inches, except 2 to 4 feet above 7,000 feet. Wind gusts up to 50 mph with ridges gusting 100-130 mph. Waves up to 4 feet on Lake Tahoe. * WHERE...Greater Lake Tahoe Area. * WHEN...From 7 PM this evening to 4 AM PST Wednesday. * IMPACTS...Travel could be very difficult to impossible. The hazardous conditions could impact the morning or evening commute. Very strong winds could cause extensive tree damage. Wind and waves may capsize small vessels. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...With the atmospheric river on Monday, snow levels will likely rise to 7,000-7,500 feet for a period of time Monday afternoon and evening before falling once again. Urban and small stream flooding is possible in the lower valleys, especially where there is poor drainage from current debris and snowpack. The severity of flooding will be dependent on the variation of snow levels and precipitation rate during this time.
Wind Advisory issued for Mendocino Coast, Southwestern Humboldt by NWS
Effective: 2023-01-07 09:22:00 PST Expires: 2023-01-08 04:00:00 PST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects. Target Area: Mendocino Coast; Southwestern Humboldt WIND ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 4 AM PST SUNDAY HIGH WIND WARNING IS CANCELLED * WHAT...Southeast winds 25 to 35 mph with gusts up to 55 mph, Strongest winds over the higher elevations and ridges. * WHERE...Southwestern Humboldt and Mendocino Coast Counties. * WHEN...Until 4 AM PST Sunday. * IMPACTS...Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects. Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may result.
Flood Warning issued for Mendocino by NWS
Effective: 2023-01-07 13:00:00 PST Expires: 2023-01-10 22:00:00 PST Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Motorists should not attempt to drive around barricades or drive cars through flooded areas. Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Be especially cautious at night when it is harder to recognize the dangers of flooding. Additional information is available at weather.gov/eka. The next statement will be issued this evening at 1030 PM PST. Target Area: Mendocino The National Weather Service in Eureka CA has issued a Flood Warning for the following rivers in California Russian River near Hopland affecting Mendocino County. For the Russian River...including Hopland...Minor flooding is forecast. FLOOD WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL LATE TUESDAY EVENING REPLACES RIVER FLOOD WATCH * WHAT...Minor flooding is forecast. * WHERE...Russian River near Hopland. * WHEN...Until late Tuesday evening. * IMPACTS...At 18.0 feet, Flooding of Highway 222 near Ukiah. Secondary roads in low-lying areas will be flooded in the Hopland, Ukiah, and Talmage areas. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 9:45 AM PST Saturday the stage was 10.7 feet. - Forecast...The river will rise above flood stage late this afternoon to 17.3 feet tomorrow morning. It will then fall below flood stage tomorrow afternoon to 12.9 feet early Monday morning. It will rise above flood stage again early Monday morning to 18.1 feet late Monday evening. It will then fall below flood stage again Tuesday evening. - Flood stage is 15.0 feet. - Flood History...This crest compares to a previous crest of 18.2 feet on 03/09/1995. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood
Wind Advisory issued for Del Norte Interior, Northeastern Mendocino Interior by NWS
Effective: 2023-01-07 09:22:00 PST Expires: 2023-01-08 04:00:00 PST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects. Target Area: Del Norte Interior; Northeastern Mendocino Interior; Northern Humboldt Interior; Northern Lake County; Northwestern Mendocino Interior; Southeastern Mendocino Interior; Southern Lake County; Southern Trinity; Southwestern Mendocino Interior WIND ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 4 AM PST SUNDAY * WHAT...Southeast winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 55 mph. Strongest winds over the higher elevations and ridges. * WHERE...Del Norte Interior, Northern Humboldt Interior, Southern Trinity, Northwestern Mendocino Interior, Northeastern Mendocino Interior, Southwestern Mendocino Interior, Southeastern Mendocino Interior, Northern Lake and Southern Lake Counties. * WHEN...Until 4 AM PST Sunday. * IMPACTS...Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects. Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may result.
Flood Advisory issued for Napa, San Francisco, Sonoma by NWS
Effective: 2023-01-04 19:00:00 PST Expires: 2023-01-05 23:00:00 PST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Be especially cautious at night when it is harder to recognize the dangers of flooding. Be aware of your surroundings and do not drive on flooded roads. Target Area: Napa; San Francisco; Sonoma FLOOD ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 PM PST THIS EVENING * WHAT...Flooding caused by excessive rainfall is expected. * WHERE...A portion of northern California, including the following counties, Contra Costa, Marin, Napa, San Francisco and Sonoma. * WHEN...Until 1000 PM PST Wednesday. * IMPACTS...Minor flooding in low-lying and poor drainage areas. Overflowing poor drainage areas. River or stream flows are elevated. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 349 PM PST, Doppler radar indicated heavy rain. Minor flooding is ongoing or expected to begin shortly in the advisory area. Between 0.2 and 0.5 inches of rain have fallen. - Additional rainfall amounts of 1 to 3 inches are expected over the area. This additional rain will result in minor flooding. - Some locations that will experience flooding include San Francisco, Santa Rosa, Richmond, Napa, Petaluma, San Rafael, Novato, Rohnert Park, Windsor, American Canyon, Mill Valley, San Anselmo, Larkspur, Healdsburg, Sonoma, Corte Madera, Tiburon, Cloverdale, Fairfax and Sebastopol. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood
