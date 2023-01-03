ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dallas, TX

Teenage Plano ISD graduate is running for school board trustee

Salinas said he was inspired to run for school board trustee while he was still a student at Plano East Senior High School. His grandparents died during the COVID-19 pandemic. Then, a couple months later — when COVID was still a serious threat — the Plano ISD board lifted the district’s mask mandate.
PLANO, TX
Parents of Allen ISD students with special needs vow to keep fighting for accommodations

ALLEN, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) – As the federal government investigates a civil rights complaint against Allen ISD, the families of students with special needs vow to keep fighting for accommodations. Several met at the Allen ISD administration building on Friday to bring attention to what they believe is a district-wide problem. "Allen needs to be moved into this century," said Jacqueline McClintock-Boylan, whose children used to attend Allen ISD schools. "Allen is very behind the times when it comes to children with disabilities and special education." They hope federal investigators come down on the district and force some changes. This particular complaint centers around Nicolas,...
ALLEN, TX
Seven Oak Cliff principals awarded Master Principal designation

Seven Oak Cliff principals were among 23 DISD principals who received Master Principal designation in December, according to a Dallas ISD press release. The annual award is given to the top 10% of DISD principals in three categories, and criteria for the award includes the School Effectiveness Index, State of Texas Assessments of Academic Readiness/ EOC Domain 1, and campus climate data.
DALLAS, TX
District provides update on WHS incident

An incident involving a firearm on the campus of Wylie High School provided a scare but ultimately left no one injured. Around 1:45 p.m. Thursday, Jan. 5, a firearm was seized on campus by the school response officer, according to a Jan. 6 news release by the Wylie Police Department. The weapon fell out of a non-teaching staff member’s purse and was later seized by the school response officer after the incident was self-reported by the unnamed staff member.
2023 Outlook: See what the Mesquite community can expect from the city, school district and chamber

As the Mesquite community steps into 2023, the city, district and chamber of commerce take a look at some wins from 2022 and areas of opportunity for 2023. Mesquite saw many wins, according to city, chamber and school district officials, including major openings, recognitions for growth and community engagement, the implementation of mental health response teams and expansion of services and opportunities for students in Mesquite ISD, among others.
MESQUITE, TX
Grant Halliburton Foundation ends year with Hope Party

The Grant Halliburton Foundation closed 2022 out with The Hope Party, its largest fundraiser of the year, on November 18. The Dallas-based organization, which promotes awareness and education surrounding mental health and mental illness, raised $430,000 during the event at The Factory at Deep Ellum. More than 540 supporters attended the event.
DALLAS, TX
Allen ISD confirms it's under federal investigation

ALLEN, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) — Allen ISD confirmed today that it is being investigated by federal regulators after a civil rights complaint was filed against the district last year.The school district said that the complaint was filed with the Department of Education Office for Civil Rights (OCR), which is just now beginning its investigation into the matter. The district said it disputes the claims, they "are without merit, and all procedures were followed in accordance with the law." Regardless, they continued, they intend to fully cooperate with the OCR.On Dec 27, 2022, a spokesperson with the Dyslexia St. Louis: Learning & Advocacy...
ALLEN, TX
Old Adamson campus finishing design phase, looking towards construction

The former campus of W. H. Adamson High School is close to beginning construction to become a Choice School, District 7 School Board Trustee Ben Mackey says. The future choice school will focus on creative and digital arts, such as graphic design, video editing and music production. Old Adamson’s rejuvenation...
Larry Lease

Texas School District Under Investigation for Allegedly Violating Student's Civil Rights

Allen ISD confirmed that it is being investigated by federal regulators after a civil rights complaint was filed against the district.Photo byFeliphe SchiarollionUnsplash. The Allen Independent School District (ISD) in Texas is being investigated by federal regulators after a civil rights complaint was filed against the district last year. CBS DFW reports the complaint was filed by Karen Mayer Cunningham, a nationally recognized special education advocate, on behalf of a student with special needs and his mother, Christina Cabral. Cabral claims that her son's special needs are not being adequately met by the school district. Her son, Nicolas, has TAR syndrome, a condition that causes him to be missing all of his arm bones and knee joints. As a result, he requires support when walking and is at risk of brain hemorrhaging and internal bleeding if he falls due to his low platelets.
ALLEN, TX
DISD Whistleblowers | ‘It’s a Cover Up’

Allegations of financial malfeasance at Dallas Independent School District’s (DISD) Department of Capital Improvement in 2016 prompted an internal investigation conducted by experienced investigator Andrea Whelan of the district’s Office of Internal Audit. Her 30-page draft report on the allegations, completed in late 2017, concluded that at least...
DALLAS, TX
To paint, or not to paint: Lakewood neighbors continue discussions

Neighbors in the Lakewood Conservation District expansion area are grappling with key questions in preserving the character of their neighborhood. They have met 11 times since submitting signed petitions to Planning and Urban Design staff to signal neighborhood interest in expanding the Lakewood Conservation District. Twelve post-application meetings were initially scheduled, and more will be needed to cover all necessary topics.
DALLAS, TX
The Hidden History of Racism Unveiled at Dallas Fair Park

The sometimes hidden history of racism was unveiled for all to see with an exhibit called "Fair Park Uprooted" in the Music Hall lobby Thursday. The Fair Park experience for Black people was much different than for whites over the years. Black people had to sit in the Music Hall...
DALLAS, TX
Where To Eat Healthy in Plano, Frisco And McKinney

New Year’s resolutions come and go. We set goals and abandon them within weeks. You might strive to eat healthy, but taking the time to prepare a well-balanced meal can be exhausting. Good thing there are restaurants. Here are some spots around Collin County that offer healthy meals to...
PLANO, TX

