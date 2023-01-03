Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Texas School District Under Investigation for Allegedly Violating Student's Civil RightsLarry LeaseAllen, TX
Dallas Residents Demand City Take Action on Growing Homeless Encampments Along Central ExpresswayLarry LeaseDallas, TX
Governor Abbott Calls for Changes to Ankle Monitor System Following Murders Involving Parolees in North TexasLarry LeaseTexas State
A Texas Grandpa Arrested for the Stabbing Death of his 8-year-old Grand Sonjustpene50Richland Hills, TX
The 5 highest rated breakfast tacos in Dallas. Do you agree?Ash JurbergDallas, TX
keranews.org
Teenage Plano ISD graduate is running for school board trustee
Salinas said he was inspired to run for school board trustee while he was still a student at Plano East Senior High School. His grandparents died during the COVID-19 pandemic. Then, a couple months later — when COVID was still a serious threat — the Plano ISD board lifted the district’s mask mandate.
Parents of Allen ISD students with special needs vow to keep fighting for accommodations
ALLEN, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) – As the federal government investigates a civil rights complaint against Allen ISD, the families of students with special needs vow to keep fighting for accommodations. Several met at the Allen ISD administration building on Friday to bring attention to what they believe is a district-wide problem. "Allen needs to be moved into this century," said Jacqueline McClintock-Boylan, whose children used to attend Allen ISD schools. "Allen is very behind the times when it comes to children with disabilities and special education." They hope federal investigators come down on the district and force some changes. This particular complaint centers around Nicolas,...
advocatemag.com
Seven Oak Cliff principals awarded Master Principal designation
Seven Oak Cliff principals were among 23 DISD principals who received Master Principal designation in December, according to a Dallas ISD press release. The annual award is given to the top 10% of DISD principals in three categories, and criteria for the award includes the School Effectiveness Index, State of Texas Assessments of Academic Readiness/ EOC Domain 1, and campus climate data.
sachsenews.com
District provides update on WHS incident
An incident involving a firearm on the campus of Wylie High School provided a scare but ultimately left no one injured. Around 1:45 p.m. Thursday, Jan. 5, a firearm was seized on campus by the school response officer, according to a Jan. 6 news release by the Wylie Police Department. The weapon fell out of a non-teaching staff member’s purse and was later seized by the school response officer after the incident was self-reported by the unnamed staff member.
Lewisville renews contract with substitute teacher provider ESS South Central
Lewisville ISD board members renewed the district's contract with ESS during a Dec. 12 board meeting. (Courtesy Lewisville ISD) The Lewisville ISD board of trustees approved to renew its contract with ESS South Central, which is a third-party company that supplies the district with substitutes, during a Dec. 12 meeting.
starlocalmedia.com
2023 Outlook: See what the Mesquite community can expect from the city, school district and chamber
As the Mesquite community steps into 2023, the city, district and chamber of commerce take a look at some wins from 2022 and areas of opportunity for 2023. Mesquite saw many wins, according to city, chamber and school district officials, including major openings, recognitions for growth and community engagement, the implementation of mental health response teams and expansion of services and opportunities for students in Mesquite ISD, among others.
wbap.com
Family of Deceased Dallas ISD Special Needs Teacher Files $20 Million Federal Lawsuit Against District
DALLAS (WBAP/KLIF News ) – The family of a former Dallas ISD special needs teacher filed a $20 million federal lawsuit against the district this week, alleging negligence and a cover up surrounding her death. B’Ivory LaMarr is the family’s attorney and said Sharla Sims died in 2021 of...
advocatemag.com
Grant Halliburton Foundation ends year with Hope Party
The Grant Halliburton Foundation closed 2022 out with The Hope Party, its largest fundraiser of the year, on November 18. The Dallas-based organization, which promotes awareness and education surrounding mental health and mental illness, raised $430,000 during the event at The Factory at Deep Ellum. More than 540 supporters attended the event.
Allen ISD confirms it's under federal investigation
ALLEN, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) — Allen ISD confirmed today that it is being investigated by federal regulators after a civil rights complaint was filed against the district last year.The school district said that the complaint was filed with the Department of Education Office for Civil Rights (OCR), which is just now beginning its investigation into the matter. The district said it disputes the claims, they "are without merit, and all procedures were followed in accordance with the law." Regardless, they continued, they intend to fully cooperate with the OCR.On Dec 27, 2022, a spokesperson with the Dyslexia St. Louis: Learning & Advocacy...
advocatemag.com
Old Adamson campus finishing design phase, looking towards construction
The former campus of W. H. Adamson High School is close to beginning construction to become a Choice School, District 7 School Board Trustee Ben Mackey says. The future choice school will focus on creative and digital arts, such as graphic design, video editing and music production. Old Adamson’s rejuvenation...
Texas School District Under Investigation for Allegedly Violating Student's Civil Rights
Allen ISD confirmed that it is being investigated by federal regulators after a civil rights complaint was filed against the district.Photo byFeliphe SchiarollionUnsplash. The Allen Independent School District (ISD) in Texas is being investigated by federal regulators after a civil rights complaint was filed against the district last year. CBS DFW reports the complaint was filed by Karen Mayer Cunningham, a nationally recognized special education advocate, on behalf of a student with special needs and his mother, Christina Cabral. Cabral claims that her son's special needs are not being adequately met by the school district. Her son, Nicolas, has TAR syndrome, a condition that causes him to be missing all of his arm bones and knee joints. As a result, he requires support when walking and is at risk of brain hemorrhaging and internal bleeding if he falls due to his low platelets.
dallasexpress.com
DISD Whistleblowers | ‘It’s a Cover Up’
Allegations of financial malfeasance at Dallas Independent School District’s (DISD) Department of Capital Improvement in 2016 prompted an internal investigation conducted by experienced investigator Andrea Whelan of the district’s Office of Internal Audit. Her 30-page draft report on the allegations, completed in late 2017, concluded that at least...
advocatemag.com
To paint, or not to paint: Lakewood neighbors continue discussions
Neighbors in the Lakewood Conservation District expansion area are grappling with key questions in preserving the character of their neighborhood. They have met 11 times since submitting signed petitions to Planning and Urban Design staff to signal neighborhood interest in expanding the Lakewood Conservation District. Twelve post-application meetings were initially scheduled, and more will be needed to cover all necessary topics.
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth
Why a Greenville Avenue Restaurant Group Has Added a 3% Surcharge to Tabs
A pair of Greenville Avenue restaurants in Dallas started off 2023 with a new fee tacked onto customers’ bills. The owner of Rye and Apothecary in Lowest Greenville says the change comes due, in part, to the rising cost of food and health care. Tanner Agar hopes the community...
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth
The Hidden History of Racism Unveiled at Dallas Fair Park
The sometimes hidden history of racism was unveiled for all to see with an exhibit called "Fair Park Uprooted" in the Music Hall lobby Thursday. The Fair Park experience for Black people was much different than for whites over the years. Black people had to sit in the Music Hall...
Local restaurateurs, businessmen acquire Rockwall’s iconic Culpepper Steakhouse
ROCKWALL, TX (Jan. 5, 2023) Dallas-based UNCO, the owner of popular restaurants Standard Service, HG Sply, Leela’s, Milli and Downtown Dallas sports bar HERO, said Saturday in an email to patrons it acquired Culpepper Cattle Company, a popular Rockwall-area steakhouse that has been in business since 1982. UNCO has...
These North Texas cities named among the worst for an active lifestyle in 2023
A new report from WalletHub has ranked 100 of the biggest cities in the nation based on which ones were the best and worst cities for an active lifestyle, and parts of North Texas need some improvement.
Where To Eat Healthy in Plano, Frisco And McKinney
New Year’s resolutions come and go. We set goals and abandon them within weeks. You might strive to eat healthy, but taking the time to prepare a well-balanced meal can be exhausting. Good thing there are restaurants. Here are some spots around Collin County that offer healthy meals to...
Here's how the DFW high school football state champs are celebrating their wins
DALLAS — The Dallas-Fort Worth area dominated the UIL state football championship games in 2022 after nearly half of the wins came from local teams. Duncanville (6A-D1), DeSoto (6A-D2), Aledo (5A-D1) and South Oak Cliff (5A-D2) all won state titles in December. And now it's time to celebrate!. All...
fox4news.com
Texas governor asks lawmakers to revise ankle monitor system following North Texas murders
DALLAS - The governor is calling for changes to the state’s ankle monitor system because of two murder cases in North Texas involving parolees. Gov. Greg Abbott pushed for a probe last month after the two parolees were accused of committing murders while wearing ankle monitors. The governor's letter...
