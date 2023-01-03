ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dallas, TX

Seasons 52 closes at NorthPark

Seasons 52, a restaurant serving up healthy dishes with low calories, has closed at NorthPark. Starting the new year off with closures can be tough. The restaurant closed January 2, and doors are already boarded up with a sign, according to CultureMap. This was the restaurant chain’s first Dallas location.
DALLAS, TX
To paint, or not to paint: Lakewood neighbors continue discussions

Neighbors in the Lakewood Conservation District expansion area are grappling with key questions in preserving the character of their neighborhood. They have met 11 times since submitting signed petitions to Planning and Urban Design staff to signal neighborhood interest in expanding the Lakewood Conservation District. Twelve post-application meetings were initially scheduled, and more will be needed to cover all necessary topics.
DALLAS, TX
Old Adamson campus finishing design phase, looking towards construction

The former campus of W. H. Adamson High School is close to beginning construction to become a Choice School, District 7 School Board Trustee Ben Mackey says. The future choice school will focus on creative and digital arts, such as graphic design, video editing and music production. Old Adamson’s rejuvenation...
Grant Halliburton Foundation ends year with Hope Party

The Grant Halliburton Foundation closed 2022 out with The Hope Party, its largest fundraiser of the year, on November 18. The Dallas-based organization, which promotes awareness and education surrounding mental health and mental illness, raised $430,000 during the event at The Factory at Deep Ellum. More than 540 supporters attended the event.
DALLAS, TX
Victim identified in Walnut Hill Lane shooting

Dallas police have identified the victim and charged a suspect with murder in a shooting Tuesday evening. Around 6:02 p.m., police responded to a shooting call in the 2600 block of Walnut Hill Lane. The victim and the suspect were involved in a fight that escalated once the suspect, identified as 23-year-old Justin Blocker, shot Clayton Hartfield Jr.
DALLAS, TX
Neighborhood ties to TCU football

After defeating Michigan at the Fiesta Bowl, TCU football is heading to the College Football Playoff National Championship. In the first season under head coach Sonny Dykes, TCU went undefeated for the first 12 games before losing to Kansas State in the Big 12 championship. Dykes came to TCU from...
FORT WORTH, TX

