FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Leading restaurant chain opens new location in New MexicoKristen WaltersBernalillo, NM
Democratic officials in New Mexico saw their residences and workspaces targeted by perpetratorsPhilosophy BloggerAlbuquerque, NM
Thursday High School Basketball Action Alamogordo Tigers Fall to Los Lunas on the RoadAlamogordo Conservative DailyAlamogordo, NM
4 Amazing Burger Places in New MexicoAlina AndrasAlbuquerque, NM
rrobserver.com
Three city hoops teams were victorious Wednesday in Metro action
Rio Rancho High School junior Jayden Johnson (in white), battles for the ball Wednesday evening at La Cueva High School, where he scored 15 points in the Rams’ victory. (Herron photo) The City of Vision’s quartet of varsity basketball teams gets a day of rest Thursday, after back-to-back games...
rrobserver.com
Runners shoot down the Bombers of Amarillo, 11-8
Nate was late. New Mexico Runners goalkeeper Nate Yeager, right, a member of the Rio Rancho High School Class of 2016, was late diving to stop this first-quarter Amarillo goal Saturday afternoon at the Rio Rancho Events Center. (Herron photo) Mehrshad Ahmadi scored four times in a span of less...
rrobserver.com
Defined Fitness opens at Hilltop Plaza
Defined Fitness opened a new location at Hilltop Plaza in Rio Rancho on Jan. 2. “The grand opening of the new Defined Fitness Hilltop Club on Jan. 2 marked a significant moment in Defined Fitness history as our first club opening in January in what we anticipate to be our largest year of growth in our 34-year history,” Defined Fitness Director of Marketing Maria Lamar said.
rrobserver.com
Advanced Air set to offer flights between ABQ, Las Cruces
ALBUQUERQUE – After nearly two decades without commercial flights between Albuquerque and Las Cruces, Southern California-based Advanced Air has been selected to provide the service again. Under the two-year contract beginning Jan. 16, the regional airline will provide seven flights per week between Las Cruces International Airport and the...
rrobserver.com
Nickelodeon’s ‘The Really Loud House’ finds a home in ABQ
It’s Tim Hobert’s last day on set in Albuquerque. He’s been busy for the past six months making “The Really Loud House” gets off the ground. “We’ve got a great cast and crew,” says the creator of the Nickelodeon series. “It’s been my first time working in New Mexico. The last time I was in New Mexico was for a wedding. Starting the series marked the first time I’ve worked in Albuquerque.”
rrobserver.com
Sandia casino gets new CO
ALBUQUERQUE – Sandia Resort & Casino has announced the appointment of Travis Garlick as chief operating officer. A 26-year industry veteran in Native American gaming, Garlick is transitioning from the Colorado casino market. Over his career, he has served in an executive capacity for both casino and resort operations.
rrobserver.com
Legal Notices-Non-government
IN THE MATTER OF THE ESTATE OF FLAVIO GUTIERREZ, DECEASED. NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that the undersigned has been appointed personal representative of this estate. All persons having claims against this estate are required to present their claims within four (4) months after the date of the first publication of this n otice, or the claims will be forever barred. Claims must be presented either to the undersigned personal representative at the address listed below, or filed with the Thirteenth Judicial District Court, Bernalillo, New Mexico, located at the following address: 1500 Idalia Road, Building A, Bernalillo, New Mexico 87004.
rrobserver.com
Clay Walker and Tracy Lawrence to share stage at RR Events Center
The Rio Rancho Events Center will host country music legends Clay Walker and Tracy Lawrence — One Night, Two Icons: Sharing One Stage, Performing Together with a Full Band on Friday, March 17 at 7:30 pm (MST). Special guest Kimberly Kelly will open the show. Recording artist, songwriter, and...
rrobserver.com
You won’t love this ‘Raney’ night: New book on a killer
Maybe Valencia County historian and author Richard Melzer said it best: “Gus Raney was a larger-than-life remnant of the Old West … he probably would have felt more comfortable living in the 19th century than in the 20th.”. But Don Bullis wrote it best, thanks to Melzer’s preference...
rrobserver.com
Learn about interacting with the police
A Police Information Exchange (PIE) on “interacting with the police” is set for 3:30-4:30 p.m. Jan. 26 at Esther Bone Memorial Library in the program room. Rio Rancho Police officers will discuss when to call police, how best to interact with them and similar topics. The event is free and open to the public.
rrobserver.com
Corrales Growers’ Market finishes season of growth
The Corrales Growers’ Market had growth and a successful season in 2022, according to the Corrales mayor’s newsletter. In his weekly “Mayor’s Message” for Dec. 23, Mayor Jim Fahey shared statistics from Bonnie Gonzales of the growers’ market. “The village should be proud of...
