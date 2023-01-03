IN THE MATTER OF THE ESTATE OF FLAVIO GUTIERREZ, DECEASED. NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that the undersigned has been appointed personal representative of this estate. All persons having claims against this estate are required to present their claims within four (4) months after the date of the first publication of this n otice, or the claims will be forever barred. Claims must be presented either to the undersigned personal representative at the address listed below, or filed with the Thirteenth Judicial District Court, Bernalillo, New Mexico, located at the following address: 1500 Idalia Road, Building A, Bernalillo, New Mexico 87004.

