Bottom Line: Your daily recap of the biggest news from around the state that impacts you in South Florida. Gas prices continued lower through the weekend. Palm Beach County Commissioner Dave Kerner, a Democrat who endorsed Governor DeSantis for reelection last year, has been nominated by Governor DeSantis to become the Executive Director of Florida Highway Safety. Kerner will immediately become the interim director until a confirmation vote takes place January 17th. In a related move...

PALM BEACH COUNTY, FL ・ 1 DAY AGO