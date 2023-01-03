ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Diego, CA

Amazon Prime truck jackknifes on I-15 near Mission Valley, shuts down freeway

By De'Anthony Taylor
ABC 10 News KGTV
ABC 10 News KGTV
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0SA82x_0k2G7KsS00

A portion of a busy freeway in Mission Valley was shut down Tuesday morning after a car hit an Amazon Prime tractor-trailer, causing the truck to jackknife.

The crash happened just before noon in the northbound lane of Interstate 15, near Interstate 8.

According to California Highway Patrol and Caltrans, three fast lanes were closed as a result of the crash, and drivers were allowed to move through slowly.

Officials say the truck driver was not injured, but the driver of the car was taken to a local hospital with minor injuries. The Amazon truck did not have any packages inside.

The Cortes Towing San Diego company worked to clear the truck off the freeway before traffic resumed a normal flow.

No other injuries have been reported.

Comments / 9

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
kusi.com

Car goes off freeway, lands on school property

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – A 30-year-old man in a Honda Civic flew off the eastbound Hwy 94 after losing control for unknown reason. The vehicle flipped and landed on school property after going down an embankment. The man was unconscious and unresponsive when first responders found him. He was...
SAN DIEGO, CA
kusi.com

San Diego Public Watchdogs call out SDG&E

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – In the first week of 2023, SDG&E announced it would be increasing energy prices for San Diegans following an increase in the price of natural gas. Following this rate increase, San Diegans began paying twice the amount they paid the same time a year prior. San Diegans now pay the highest energy prices in the continental U.S.
SAN DIEGO, CA
2urbangirls.com

Man killed in crash after being ejected from car on local freeway

LOS ANGELES – A man was killed after being ejected during a multi-vehicle crash Friday on the San Diego (405) Freeway. Officers from the California Highway Patrol were called at 2:11 a.m. to the southbound 405 Freeway and the Santa Monica Boulevard off-ramp where they found the victim on the freeway after the collision, according to a spokesperson with CHP.
LOS ANGELES COUNTY, CA
NBC San Diego

Video Shows Fiery Aftermath of SDPD Patrol Car Crash With MTS Trolley in Downtown San Diego

A San Diego Police officer was injured after her patrol vehicle crashed with a Metropolitan Transit System (MTS) trolley in downtown San Diego Thursday. The crash happened around 8 a.m. at First Avenue and B Street, outside of Golden Hall, as the officer was responding to a call regarding a disturbance call with a weapon involved, the San Diego Police Department said.
SAN DIEGO, CA
ABC 10 News KGTV

ABC 10 News KGTV

29K+
Followers
9K+
Post
6M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest San Diego, California news and weather from ABC 10 News KGTV, updated throughout the day.

 https://www.10news.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy