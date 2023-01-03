Amazon Prime truck jackknifes on I-15 near Mission Valley, shuts down freeway

A portion of a busy freeway in Mission Valley was shut down Tuesday morning after a car hit an Amazon Prime tractor-trailer, causing the truck to jackknife.

The crash happened just before noon in the northbound lane of Interstate 15, near Interstate 8.

According to California Highway Patrol and Caltrans, three fast lanes were closed as a result of the crash, and drivers were allowed to move through slowly.

Officials say the truck driver was not injured, but the driver of the car was taken to a local hospital with minor injuries. The Amazon truck did not have any packages inside.

The Cortes Towing San Diego company worked to clear the truck off the freeway before traffic resumed a normal flow.

No other injuries have been reported.