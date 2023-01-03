ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Nebraska State

doniphanherald.com

Nebraska lawmakers propose moment of silence in schools, year-round daylight saving time and more

Nebraska lawmakers introduced bills on everything from eliminating life sentences for juveniles to adopting year-round daylight saving time Friday. The second day of bill introduction ended with 54 bills and one constitutional amendment being offered. They included measures to protect consumers from automatic renewal subscriptions, increase Medicaid rates paid for hospital and nursing home care, and create new Czech Heritage license plates.
NEBRASKA STATE
KETV.com

Child shelter crisis highlights need for Nebraska foster families

OMAHA, Neb. — There is a crisis in Nebraska's child welfare system with a desperate need for foster parents and emergency foster homes. KETV Newswatch 7 has learned, in recent months, that some children removed from traumatic family situations are sleeping in triage centers overnight, a place meant to be a safe area for hours at a time.
NEBRASKA STATE
klkntv.com

Missing Nebraska inmate caught because of expired vehicle registration

LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) — A missing inmate eluded law enforcement for three months, until she was caught driving a vehicle with an expired registration. Danielle Zelazny was pulled over in Council Bluffs, Iowa, on Wednesday, according to the Nebraska Department of Correctional Services. She was arrested on new charges,...
COUNCIL BLUFFS, IA
1011now.com

Nebraskans for Medical Marijuana push for legalization

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) -The fight to bring medical marijuana to Nebraska isn’t over. A state senator plans to, once again, introduce a bill this session keeping hope alive for a group that wants to see it legalized. State Senator Anna Wishart, who’s been a driving force behind previous medial...
NEBRASKA STATE
klkntv.com

Lincoln authorities respond to crash near 40th and Normal

LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) – Authorities responded to a crash near 40th Street and Normal Boulevard around 7:30 a.m. Friday. It is unclear what caused the crash, but it did cause some delays during rush hour traffic. Channel 8 is working to find out more details at this time. This...
LINCOLN, NE
klkntv.com

Nebraska inmate back in custody after two weeks on the loose

LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) — A Nebraska inmate who escaped from custody last month apparently made a run for the border — well, the Iowa border. Keith Duckett was arrested Tuesday in Council Bluffs, Iowa, after more than two weeks on the lam, according to the Nebraska Department of Correctional Services.
COUNCIL BLUFFS, IA
Western Iowa Today

Council Bluffs explosion victim identified

(Council Bluffs) The Council Bluffs Fire Department says the deceased person involved in an explosion at 709 N 35th Street on Tuesday has been identified as 56-year-old Martin Desomma. An autopsy will be performed as part of the investigation in the death. Additionally, two more compressed natural gas containers were...
COUNCIL BLUFFS, IA
klkntv.com

Advocates of permitless concealed carry gather at Nebraska State Capitol

LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) — Advocates of a controversial concealed carry bill being proposed in the Nebraska Legislature came to the State Capitol on Friday. Nebraskans Against Government Overreach rallied in support pf the bill and several other causes. “It should have been passed last year,” said Allie French, the...
NEBRASKA STATE
News Channel Nebraska

Traffic stop near Stanton leads to arrests of two Omaha women

STANTON, Neb. -- Two women from Omaha were arrested after a traffic stop near Stanton reportedly revealed drugs and multiple stolen items. The Stanton County Sheriff's Office said they stopped a vehicle that had a headlight out on Highway 275, five miles north of Stanton, on Friday around 7:30 p.m.
OMAHA, NE
kfornow.com

Former KFOR/KFRX Executive Dick Chapin Has Passed Away

LINCOLN–(KFOR Jan. 5)–A longtime Lincoln radio executive, who spent more than 30 years running KFOR and sister station KFRX and became a major player in the broadcast industry nationally, has died. Dick Chapin passed away Wednesday in Lincoln. He was 99-years-old. According to the Nebraska Broadcasters Association, Chapin...
LINCOLN, NE
Kearney Hub

Travis Gregg named Bryan Medical Center chief operating officer

KEARNEY – Travis Gregg, chief operating officer at Kearney Regional Medical Center, has been named chief operating officer of Bryan Medical Center in Lincoln. He will assume the new position on Feb. 12. Gregg joined KRMC as director of support services when the hospital opened in 2013. In April...
LINCOLN, NE

