KETV.com
Nebraska state senator aims to give public schools' students free breakfast, lunch
LINCOLN, Neb. — All Nebraska public school students could be entitled to a free breakfast and lunch each day under a new bill introduced in the Unicameral Friday. The Hunger Free Schools Act sponsored by state Sen. Machaela Cavanaugh would require schools to provide meals at no cost to students who don't already receive free or reduced lunch.
doniphanherald.com
Nebraska lawmakers propose moment of silence in schools, year-round daylight saving time and more
Nebraska lawmakers introduced bills on everything from eliminating life sentences for juveniles to adopting year-round daylight saving time Friday. The second day of bill introduction ended with 54 bills and one constitutional amendment being offered. They included measures to protect consumers from automatic renewal subscriptions, increase Medicaid rates paid for hospital and nursing home care, and create new Czech Heritage license plates.
KETV.com
Child shelter crisis highlights need for Nebraska foster families
OMAHA, Neb. — There is a crisis in Nebraska's child welfare system with a desperate need for foster parents and emergency foster homes. KETV Newswatch 7 has learned, in recent months, that some children removed from traumatic family situations are sleeping in triage centers overnight, a place meant to be a safe area for hours at a time.
klkntv.com
Missing Nebraska inmate caught because of expired vehicle registration
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) — A missing inmate eluded law enforcement for three months, until she was caught driving a vehicle with an expired registration. Danielle Zelazny was pulled over in Council Bluffs, Iowa, on Wednesday, according to the Nebraska Department of Correctional Services. She was arrested on new charges,...
KETV.com
Conservative shift in Nebraska's education leadership prompts concerns for some
Neb. — The three newly elected Republican Nebraska State Board of Education members wasted little time changing the leadership. Kirk Penner, who criticized proposed health education standards, was elected as vice president of the officially nonpartisan board after 11 secret ballots. "Whether you're on a local school board...
klkntv.com
Bill to allow concealed carry without a permit returns to Nebraska Legislature
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) – The permitless concealed carry bill that was squashed in the Nebraska Legislature last year seems to be gaining traction this time around. Sen. Tom Brewer introduced LB 77 on Thursday. Already, there are 26 senators in favor of it. Only 25 are needed to pass...
1011now.com
Nebraskans for Medical Marijuana push for legalization
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) -The fight to bring medical marijuana to Nebraska isn’t over. A state senator plans to, once again, introduce a bill this session keeping hope alive for a group that wants to see it legalized. State Senator Anna Wishart, who’s been a driving force behind previous medial...
klkntv.com
Lincoln authorities respond to crash near 40th and Normal
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) – Authorities responded to a crash near 40th Street and Normal Boulevard around 7:30 a.m. Friday. It is unclear what caused the crash, but it did cause some delays during rush hour traffic. Channel 8 is working to find out more details at this time. This...
KETV.com
Omaha firefighters battle fire at vacant hotel near Carter Lake on Thursday
CARTER LAKE, Iowa — Firefighters responded to a fire at a vacant hotel near Carter Lake Thursday morning. Crews responded to the scene at the La Quinta Inn near Avenue H and Abbott Drive around 11:20 a.m. The fire was out in about 10 minutes. Investigators think a heater...
klkntv.com
Several Lancaster County fire crews battle blaze at Waverly home
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) – Several rural Lancaster County fire crews extinguished a blaze at a Waverly home Friday morning. The fire began around 9:20 a.m. at a house near North 137th and Jamestown Streets. Waverly Fire Chief Jared Rains said the house was fully engulfed in flames at one...
Omaha Police identify bicyclist killed in crash with mail truck
Omaha Police have identified the bicyclist killed in a crash with a United States Postal truck on Friday.
klkntv.com
Nebraska inmate back in custody after two weeks on the loose
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) — A Nebraska inmate who escaped from custody last month apparently made a run for the border — well, the Iowa border. Keith Duckett was arrested Tuesday in Council Bluffs, Iowa, after more than two weeks on the lam, according to the Nebraska Department of Correctional Services.
klkntv.com
Woman injured when car rolls on top of her, Lincoln Fire & Rescue says
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) – A woman was seriously injured after her own car rolled on top of her Friday morning, authorities said. Lincoln Fire & Rescue said the victim had started the car to warm it up at the Nebraska Innovation Campus around 8 a.m. The car then somehow...
Council Bluffs explosion victim identified
(Council Bluffs) The Council Bluffs Fire Department says the deceased person involved in an explosion at 709 N 35th Street on Tuesday has been identified as 56-year-old Martin Desomma. An autopsy will be performed as part of the investigation in the death. Additionally, two more compressed natural gas containers were...
klkntv.com
Advocates of permitless concealed carry gather at Nebraska State Capitol
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) — Advocates of a controversial concealed carry bill being proposed in the Nebraska Legislature came to the State Capitol on Friday. Nebraskans Against Government Overreach rallied in support pf the bill and several other causes. “It should have been passed last year,” said Allie French, the...
klkntv.com
Deputies seize over 200 pounds of marijuana in vehicle west of Lincoln
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) – Lancaster County deputies arrested a California man Thursday after they found 200 pounds of marijuana in his vehicle, the sheriff’s office said. Around 12:46 p.m., a deputy pulled over a GMC Yukon for following too closely on Interstate 80 just west of Lincoln. Capt....
News Channel Nebraska
Traffic stop near Stanton leads to arrests of two Omaha women
STANTON, Neb. -- Two women from Omaha were arrested after a traffic stop near Stanton reportedly revealed drugs and multiple stolen items. The Stanton County Sheriff's Office said they stopped a vehicle that had a headlight out on Highway 275, five miles north of Stanton, on Friday around 7:30 p.m.
kfornow.com
Former KFOR/KFRX Executive Dick Chapin Has Passed Away
LINCOLN–(KFOR Jan. 5)–A longtime Lincoln radio executive, who spent more than 30 years running KFOR and sister station KFRX and became a major player in the broadcast industry nationally, has died. Dick Chapin passed away Wednesday in Lincoln. He was 99-years-old. According to the Nebraska Broadcasters Association, Chapin...
KETV.com
'Expect it to come down': End in sight for Omaha's high utility prices
OMAHA, Neb. — Bookbinder Kevin Brown keeps a meticulous paper trail, which shows how much his business’ utility bills have gone up this year, compared to last. His bookkeeping shows about a 40 percent increase for gas. "It went from $500 to $724," said Brown, who has yet...
Kearney Hub
Travis Gregg named Bryan Medical Center chief operating officer
KEARNEY – Travis Gregg, chief operating officer at Kearney Regional Medical Center, has been named chief operating officer of Bryan Medical Center in Lincoln. He will assume the new position on Feb. 12. Gregg joined KRMC as director of support services when the hospital opened in 2013. In April...
