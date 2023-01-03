Today: Hoosiers have some of the highest healthcare costs in the nation despite its overall low cost of living, lower taxes and below average salaries. In 2020 Indiana legislators passed a bill that created a claims database and established a hospital price transparency tool in hopes that Hoosiers could shop around for the best prices. But the needle hasn’t moved enough to generate savings. Additionally, the cost of health insurance can account for a large percentage of each paycheck leading many American households to implore elected officials to push for an alternative to private insurance like a single-payer healthcare system. Lakeshore Public Radio's Dee Dotson and Tom Maloney speak with representatives from NWI Medicare for All about a the results of a poll they presented to Congressman Frank Mrvan that show support for national insurance. All of that on this edition of Regionally Speaking…

INDIANA STATE ・ 1 DAY AGO