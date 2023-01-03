Read full article on original website
Related
lakeshorepublicradio.org
Indiana lawmakers will write their two-year budget this session. Here’s how that process works
Indiana lawmakers will write the two-year budget this session – a document of their policy priorities, more than 200 pages long, that will spend more than $37 billion. The biennium budget covers state agencies, boards, commissions, departments and the programs they oversee, capital projects and public education for two fiscal years.
lakeshorepublicradio.org
Regionally Speaking, January 6, 2023
Today: Hoosiers have some of the highest healthcare costs in the nation despite its overall low cost of living, lower taxes and below average salaries. In 2020 Indiana legislators passed a bill that created a claims database and established a hospital price transparency tool in hopes that Hoosiers could shop around for the best prices. But the needle hasn’t moved enough to generate savings. Additionally, the cost of health insurance can account for a large percentage of each paycheck leading many American households to implore elected officials to push for an alternative to private insurance like a single-payer healthcare system. Lakeshore Public Radio's Dee Dotson and Tom Maloney speak with representatives from NWI Medicare for All about a the results of a poll they presented to Congressman Frank Mrvan that show support for national insurance. All of that on this edition of Regionally Speaking…
lakeshorepublicradio.org
Don't let the cold snap fool you: Winters in Indiana are still warming
Extremely cold temperatures over the holidays delayed some Hoosiers' travel plans and burst their water pipes. But Indiana winters are still getting warmer on average. According to the independent research and reporting collaboration Climate Central, the average winter temperature has gone up for every Indiana city it studied since 1970.
lakeshorepublicradio.org
Economic uncertainty looms despite Indiana's 'red hot' job market heading into 2023
The key economic tension to watch out for in 2023 will likely be the balance between employment levels and the cost of living, experts say. Indiana’s unemployment rate has steadily risen since June, peaking at 3 percent in October and November. “A year ago or so, we were in...
lakeshorepublicradio.org
Investigators reveal new information they say ties Idaho killings to Bryan Kohberger
Idaho authorities have released the most comprehensive evidence yet tying the stabbing deaths of four University of Idaho students to a suspect arrested last week and charged with murder in their killings. Among the new information is the recovery of a DNA sample from a leather knife sheath found in...
lakeshorepublicradio.org
McDermott defends Hessville overpass plans during Mayor's Night Out event
Plans are moving forward to build a railroad overpass through a stretch of open land in Hessville, despite environmental concerns. Hammond Mayor Tom McDermott Jr. defended the proposal during a contentious Mayor's Night Out event Wednesday. He said the number one complaint he gets from Hessville residents is trains. "Over...
Comments / 0