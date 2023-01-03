ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Indiana State

lakeshorepublicradio.org

Regionally Speaking, January 6, 2023

Today: Hoosiers have some of the highest healthcare costs in the nation despite its overall low cost of living, lower taxes and below average salaries. In 2020 Indiana legislators passed a bill that created a claims database and established a hospital price transparency tool in hopes that Hoosiers could shop around for the best prices. But the needle hasn’t moved enough to generate savings. Additionally, the cost of health insurance can account for a large percentage of each paycheck leading many American households to implore elected officials to push for an alternative to private insurance like a single-payer healthcare system. Lakeshore Public Radio's Dee Dotson and Tom Maloney speak with representatives from NWI Medicare for All about a the results of a poll they presented to Congressman Frank Mrvan that show support for national insurance. All of that on this edition of Regionally Speaking…
INDIANA STATE
lakeshorepublicradio.org

Don't let the cold snap fool you: Winters in Indiana are still warming

Extremely cold temperatures over the holidays delayed some Hoosiers' travel plans and burst their water pipes. But Indiana winters are still getting warmer on average. According to the independent research and reporting collaboration Climate Central, the average winter temperature has gone up for every Indiana city it studied since 1970.
INDIANA STATE
lakeshorepublicradio.org

McDermott defends Hessville overpass plans during Mayor's Night Out event

Plans are moving forward to build a railroad overpass through a stretch of open land in Hessville, despite environmental concerns. Hammond Mayor Tom McDermott Jr. defended the proposal during a contentious Mayor's Night Out event Wednesday. He said the number one complaint he gets from Hessville residents is trains. "Over...
HAMMOND, IN

