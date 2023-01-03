ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Alaska State

Comments / 1

Related
alaskasnewssource.com

Storm pattern settles down over mainland

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - The weather over mainland Alaska locations remains quiet as the storm pattern is well south of the state. Southeast Alaska will fall under one of the storms, with several rounds of rain. As the moisture moves over the northern portion of the region, snow is expected first, and 1-3 inches is possible, later mixing with rain.
ALASKA STATE
kinyradio.com

Katherine Keith named Deputy Commissioner for the Alaska DOT&PF

Juneau, Alaska (KINY) - Katherine Keith was named Deputy Commissioner for the Alaska Department of Transportation and Public Facilities (DOT&PF), replacing Rob Carpenter, who left in December. “It is my honor to serve the people of the state of Alaska in this new role,” said DOT&PF Deputy Commissioner Katherine Keith....
ALASKA STATE
alaskareporter.com

State to update public on Kasilof boat retrieval

Alaska State Parks will update the community next month about the development of a drift boat retrieval on the lower Kasilof River, the State Division of Parks and Outdoor Recreation announced Thursday. A release from the division says the public is invited to join the meeting either in person at...
SOLDOTNA, AK
alaskapublic.org

Alaska’s permit for road to major oil project leads to ConocoPhillips lawsuit

A road to Alaska’s next big oil development is now the subject of a lawsuit in state court. ConocoPhillips is, of course, well-established on the North Slope and maintains roads and other infrastructure it uses to produce oil. But for a competing, less-established company, Santos, to reach its Pikka Project, it needs to truck equipment down a road Conoco built and maintains.
ALASKA STATE
radiokenai.com

Alaska Remained Similar In Size But Grew Older From 2021 To 2022

The size of Alaska’s population remained essentially unchanged from July 2021 to July 2022, based on population estimates released today by the Alaska Department of Labor and Workforce Development. The state grew by an estimated 451 people — 0.06 percent — the second consecutive year of small increase.
ALASKA STATE
alaskasnewssource.com

Alaska has no active warnings or advisories in effect

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - Mild winter temperatures showed up in Southcentral Alaska mid-week. Anchorage warmed to above average, seeing a high of 31, and wet weather was noted in Seward and Southcentral coasts. Traveling between Anchorage and Seward tonight or early tomorrow could be tough going on the roads, with a sloppy icy mess. Temperatures will go below freezing and it is still possible for snow in the mountains and a mix of rain and snow closer to the coasts overnight and early Thursday.
ANCHORAGE, AK
Alaska Beacon

Nuclear microreactors are a solution for Alaska, not a joke

In response to Lawrence D. Weiss’ commentary published by the Alaska Beacon on Nov. 30 I will first say, “What a waste of energy and print space.”  I’m sure all his friends found humor in his musing. Equating nuclear reactors to nuclear bombs is not a reasonable consideration under any circumstance.  Right now we have […] The post Nuclear microreactors are a solution for Alaska, not a joke appeared first on Alaska Beacon.
ALASKA STATE
alaskasnewssource.com

Southcentral Alaska sees coldest morning since Christmas Day

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - We’re in between storm systems in Southcentral Alaska, which is leading to a brief lull in the weather pattern. As a result of the quieter conditions, skies have cleared out and colder air has settled into the region. The combination of clearer skies and calm...
ALASKA STATE
kmxt.org

Alaska Fisheries Report 05 January 2023

This week on the Alaska Fisheries Report with Terry Haines: The North Pacific Fishery Management Council puzzles over how to comply with a court’s order to actively manage the offshore Cook Inlet driftnet fishery.
ALASKA STATE
PureWow

15 Charming Small Towns in Alaska

Presenting a roundup of charming small towns in Alaska that promise visitors the very best of what the state has to offer, whether it’s whale watching, fishing, hiking or resort-style pampering with scenic views that you seek.
ALASKA STATE
alaskasnewssource.com

Recover Alaska kicks off 2023 with a challenge to stay sober

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - The new year presents many people with resolutions or promises they make to better themselves, and one such event is known as “Dry January,” a challenge to not consume alcohol. In downtown Anchorage, some Alaskans are jumping on this challenge for 2023 — or...
ANCHORAGE, AK
wdayradionow.com

Texas man dies after falling into pit at North Dakota oil rig site

(Montrail County, ND) -- An oil worker from Texas is dead after he fell into a pit last week at an oil rig in Bismarck. The Montrail County Sheriff's Office says, 42-year-old Daniel Navarrete fell through an open hatch at a Nabors Industries' rig on Thursday. Efforts to rescue him from the pit were unsuccessful. Industry officials say the pits are used to collect spent drilling fluids and related materials.
BISMARCK, ND
adventure.com

An ode to the Iditarod’s frozen dog turds

Writer Patrice La Vigne finds that working at the iconic Iditarod race might be the hardest—albeit, most rewarding—volunteer experience she could imagine. It took one fateful phone call to learn that pulling all-nighters, scooping dog poop, and doing back-breaking work in notoriously awful weather is the immersive experience I didn’t know I needed.
ALASKA STATE
alaskareporter.com

Alaska before oil: Things weren’t easy

Link-button { border-radius: 5px; border-color: #333; background-color: #C5D9E2; color:#333; width:50%; align:center; max-width: 175px; margin: 5px; } .button-text { font-family: ‘Open Sans’,Helvetica,Arial,sans-serif; color: #000000; font-size: 14px; line-height: 1.42857143; }. Copy article link. → Continue reading at Anchorage Press.
ALASKA STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy