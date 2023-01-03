Read full article on original website
Related
Hunter bear bait ban proposed for Alaska national preserves
JUNEAU, Alaska — (AP) — Bear hunters in Alaska would no longer be able to use bait, such as pastries, dog food or bacon grease, under a proposed rule by the National Park Service on Friday that would prohibit bear baiting in national preserves in the state. It's...
alaskasnewssource.com
Storm pattern settles down over mainland
ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - The weather over mainland Alaska locations remains quiet as the storm pattern is well south of the state. Southeast Alaska will fall under one of the storms, with several rounds of rain. As the moisture moves over the northern portion of the region, snow is expected first, and 1-3 inches is possible, later mixing with rain.
kinyradio.com
Katherine Keith named Deputy Commissioner for the Alaska DOT&PF
Juneau, Alaska (KINY) - Katherine Keith was named Deputy Commissioner for the Alaska Department of Transportation and Public Facilities (DOT&PF), replacing Rob Carpenter, who left in December. “It is my honor to serve the people of the state of Alaska in this new role,” said DOT&PF Deputy Commissioner Katherine Keith....
kdll.org
Amid high overdose rates, Kenai Police help with statewide drug enforcement efforts
Those resources include overdose-reversing drugs like Narcan, which are distributed by the state at pickup sites like public health centers. Some kits also have fentanyl test strips. There are three pickup locations in the Central Peninsula area, and you can find a map with all sites statewide at health.alaska.gov. State...
alaskareporter.com
State to update public on Kasilof boat retrieval
Alaska State Parks will update the community next month about the development of a drift boat retrieval on the lower Kasilof River, the State Division of Parks and Outdoor Recreation announced Thursday. A release from the division says the public is invited to join the meeting either in person at...
alaskapublic.org
Alaska’s permit for road to major oil project leads to ConocoPhillips lawsuit
A road to Alaska’s next big oil development is now the subject of a lawsuit in state court. ConocoPhillips is, of course, well-established on the North Slope and maintains roads and other infrastructure it uses to produce oil. But for a competing, less-established company, Santos, to reach its Pikka Project, it needs to truck equipment down a road Conoco built and maintains.
radiokenai.com
Alaska Remained Similar In Size But Grew Older From 2021 To 2022
The size of Alaska’s population remained essentially unchanged from July 2021 to July 2022, based on population estimates released today by the Alaska Department of Labor and Workforce Development. The state grew by an estimated 451 people — 0.06 percent — the second consecutive year of small increase.
alaskasnewssource.com
Alaska has no active warnings or advisories in effect
ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - Mild winter temperatures showed up in Southcentral Alaska mid-week. Anchorage warmed to above average, seeing a high of 31, and wet weather was noted in Seward and Southcentral coasts. Traveling between Anchorage and Seward tonight or early tomorrow could be tough going on the roads, with a sloppy icy mess. Temperatures will go below freezing and it is still possible for snow in the mountains and a mix of rain and snow closer to the coasts overnight and early Thursday.
Nuclear microreactors are a solution for Alaska, not a joke
In response to Lawrence D. Weiss’ commentary published by the Alaska Beacon on Nov. 30 I will first say, “What a waste of energy and print space.” I’m sure all his friends found humor in his musing. Equating nuclear reactors to nuclear bombs is not a reasonable consideration under any circumstance. Right now we have […] The post Nuclear microreactors are a solution for Alaska, not a joke appeared first on Alaska Beacon.
kdll.org
Building community with recycled synthetic lumber: A new Alaskan business is helping Homer recycle more plastic
Pulling back the brush up above the tideline during a beach clean up effort in Prince William Sound, Patrick Simpson was astounded to see a kaleidoscope of shredded plastic. Growing up in Cordova, and the son of a fisherman, beach debris wasn’t new to Simpson, but seeing this tangle of tiny plastic pieces felt different.
Alaska predicted to add 5,000 jobs this year. Will there be enough workers to take them?
Alaska will have another 5,000 jobs open in 2023, but there will be even fewer workers to fill those jobs, according to the Department of Labor and Workforce Development’s latest report. “Nonresidents fill about 20 percent of Alaska’s jobs. Some stay — about 10 percent each year — but...
“Most Haunted Road In Alaska”- 4 Roads You Shouldn’t Pass At Night Or When You’re Alone
Alaska is known for its vast wilderness, rugged terrain, and intense natural beauty. But it's also home to some of the most haunted roads in the country. Here are four of the most famously haunted roads in Alaska:
alaskasnewssource.com
Southcentral Alaska sees coldest morning since Christmas Day
ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - We’re in between storm systems in Southcentral Alaska, which is leading to a brief lull in the weather pattern. As a result of the quieter conditions, skies have cleared out and colder air has settled into the region. The combination of clearer skies and calm...
kmxt.org
Alaska Fisheries Report 05 January 2023
This week on the Alaska Fisheries Report with Terry Haines: The North Pacific Fishery Management Council puzzles over how to comply with a court’s order to actively manage the offshore Cook Inlet driftnet fishery.
15 Charming Small Towns in Alaska
Presenting a roundup of charming small towns in Alaska that promise visitors the very best of what the state has to offer, whether it’s whale watching, fishing, hiking or resort-style pampering with scenic views that you seek.
alaskasnewssource.com
Recover Alaska kicks off 2023 with a challenge to stay sober
ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - The new year presents many people with resolutions or promises they make to better themselves, and one such event is known as “Dry January,” a challenge to not consume alcohol. In downtown Anchorage, some Alaskans are jumping on this challenge for 2023 — or...
wdayradionow.com
Texas man dies after falling into pit at North Dakota oil rig site
(Montrail County, ND) -- An oil worker from Texas is dead after he fell into a pit last week at an oil rig in Bismarck. The Montrail County Sheriff's Office says, 42-year-old Daniel Navarrete fell through an open hatch at a Nabors Industries' rig on Thursday. Efforts to rescue him from the pit were unsuccessful. Industry officials say the pits are used to collect spent drilling fluids and related materials.
adventure.com
An ode to the Iditarod’s frozen dog turds
Writer Patrice La Vigne finds that working at the iconic Iditarod race might be the hardest—albeit, most rewarding—volunteer experience she could imagine. It took one fateful phone call to learn that pulling all-nighters, scooping dog poop, and doing back-breaking work in notoriously awful weather is the immersive experience I didn’t know I needed.
I moved to a tiny Alaskan village to be a teacher. I earn $15,000 more than in other states and only have 5 students.
Taryn Williams moved to a remote and scenic village in Alaska during the pandemic in 2020. She loves her new life as a teacher living off the land.
alaskareporter.com
Alaska before oil: Things weren’t easy
Link-button { border-radius: 5px; border-color: #333; background-color: #C5D9E2; color:#333; width:50%; align:center; max-width: 175px; margin: 5px; } .button-text { font-family: ‘Open Sans’,Helvetica,Arial,sans-serif; color: #000000; font-size: 14px; line-height: 1.42857143; }. Copy article link. → Continue reading at Anchorage Press.
Comments / 1