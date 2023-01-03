Read full article on original website
3 GOP Indiana governor hopefuls all have millions in bank
INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — The three Republicans who have launched campaigns for the 2024 Indiana governor’s election all say they ended December with about $3 million in the bank. Lt. Gov. Suzanne Crouch’s campaign said Friday that it had $3.1 million in cash for her bid to replace current Republican Gov. Eric Holcomb, who can’t seek […]
WNDU
State Rep. Jake Teshka launches ‘Heart of a Hoosier’ award
SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - If you know of an outstanding Hoosier deserving to be recognized, now’s your chance!. State Representative Jake Teshka wants to recognize those in House District 7 who have the “Heart of a Hoosier.” It’s all a part of his newly launched program of the same name. House District 7 includes portions of LaPorte, Marshall, and St. Joseph Counties.
indianapublicradio.org
Indiana lawmakers will write their two-year budget this session. Here’s how that process works
Indiana lawmakers will write the two-year budget this session – a document of their policy priorities, more than 200 pages long, that will spend more than $37 billion. The biennium budget covers state agencies, boards, commissions, departments and the programs they oversee, capital projects and public education for two fiscal years.
GOP governor candidates announce big fundraising hauls
As U.S. Sen. Mike Braun announced a new fundraising record for Indiana’s 2024 governor race, Fort Wayne businessman Eric Doden is plugging his own numbers, insisting the race is “wide-open.” Meanwhile Lt. Gov. Suzanne Crouch has been quieter about her cash. All three are seeking the Republican nomination with a campaign finance reporting deadline Jan. […] The post GOP governor candidates announce big fundraising hauls appeared first on Indiana Capital Chronicle.
hometownnewsnow.com
Bill Could Put Legislators in Pickle
(Indianapolis, IN) - The Indiana State Legislature is expected to have something not so serious to chew on during this year’s session, which begins on Monday. After unveiling his 2023 Next Level Agenda this week, Gov. Eric Holcomb said a bill will be introduced to designate the breaded pork tenderloin as Indiana’s official state sandwich.
Gov. Holcomb proposes K-12 school funding increase, end of textbook fees
WARREN TOWNSHIP, Ind. – Gov. Eric Holcomb is calling on lawmakers to increase state funding for K-12 education by more than $1 billion over the next two years. Holcomb announced his proposals for the Indiana’s next two-year budget at a news conference Wednesday at a Warren Township elementary school. “We will be promoting what we’ve […]
Bill to eliminate discrimination against LGBTQ+ Hoosiers should move forward
There is no place for discrimination in Indiana, which is why Shelly’s Voice Advocacy is very excited to announce that we have officially filed legislation in the state of Indiana. Our bill is called the Equal Educational Opportunities Act and aims to extend specific anti-discrimination educational rights statutes to prohibit discrimination based on sexual orientation and […] The post Bill to eliminate discrimination against LGBTQ+ Hoosiers should move forward appeared first on Indiana Capital Chronicle.
Lawmakers cautiously eye property tax relief with big bills on horizon
Indiana lawmakers are drawing up changes to the state’s property tax system, with high value assessments last spring pointing toward potentially high bills this year. But their approach has been cautious, laden with warnings about a lack of data and negative consequences. Taxable assessed values shot up 15% from 2021 to 2022 — even after […] The post Lawmakers cautiously eye property tax relief with big bills on horizon appeared first on Indiana Capital Chronicle.
WNDU
Holcomb wants to rebuild Indiana’s public health system ‘from the ground up’
(WNDU) - The State of Indiana appears to be in better fiscal health than physical health. Gov. Eric Holcomb says the state needs to get healthier, “but suffice it to say, we’re going to have to do something different if we want a different outcome.”. The governor says...
indianapublicradio.org
Holcomb unveils ambitious agenda for 2023, including more than $5 billion in new spending
Gov. Eric Holcomb wants to spend more than $5 billion in new and increased spending in Indiana’s next budget on everything from education to public health and economic development initiatives. Holcomb unveiled his 2023 agenda Wednesday, the most ambitious of his six years in office. While it spans a...
WNDU
Indiana medical board sets doctor’s hearing in abortion case
INDIANAPOLIS (AP) - Indiana’s medical licensing board will hear a case next month involving the Indianapolis doctor who provided an abortion this past summer to a 10-year-old rape victim from neighboring Ohio. The Feb. 23 hearing is the first step in determining the medical license status of Dr. Caitlin...
indianapublicradio.org
Federal grant could improve Indiana’s early childhood education landscape
Indiana suffers from a lack of quality early childhood care options and a decline in the number of providers. Two state agencies are hopeful new federal funding will help improve the future of early childhood education. A $42 million grant was awarded to the Indiana Family and Social Services Administration...
WOWO News
New contract for Medicaid operator
INDIANAPOLIS (Inside Indiana Business) – The operator of Indiana’s Medicaid program will continue to run the healthcare insurance system for the state. The Family and Social Services Administration has awarded MDwise a four-year contract to provide risk-based managed care services statewide. MDWise has managed healthcare benefits to low-income...
wkvi.com
Indiana’s Attorney General Encourages Residents to check IndianaUnclaimed.gov
Indiana Attorney General Todd Rokita urges Hoosiers to visit IndianaUnclaimed.gov to check and see if there is property to be claimed. In 2022, Attorney General Rokita’s office returned over $62 million in unclaimed property to its rightful owners. This is in addition to the $48 million returned in unclaimed property in 2021.
WTHR
Yes, checks now arriving in Indiana mailboxes for an auto dealer document fee lawsuit settlement are real
INDIANAPOLIS — Thousands of Indiana residents are now getting unexpected checks in the mail. The mailings say the payouts represent a settlement award for a class action lawsuit involving document fees charged by auto dealers, and 13News viewers contacted VERIFY to ask if they should cash the checks – or if they are part of a scam.
clintoncountydailynews.com
Indiana Department of Revenue Shares Changes for Upcoming Tax Season
The Indiana Department of Revenue (DOR) wants individuals to be aware of several tax changes as the 2023 tax filing season approaches. In addition, DOR wants to remind low-income Hoosiers who received Social Security income in 2022 and who meet other eligibility criteria that they will need to file a tax return to claim the $200 Automatic Taxpayer Refund, even if they do not normally need to file a tax return.
Southern Indiana Town Named ‘Most Unusual’ in the State
A website recently listed the most unusual town in each state, and the town they chose in Indiana is right here in the Evansville area. When you think of Indiana, most people think of the bigger cities like Indianapolis, Ft. Wayne, and Evansville. However, there are so many smaller towns scattered throughout the state, each with its own unique characteristics. If you're like me, you come from one of those small towns. However, only one of those towns has been named the "most unusual" in the state.
indianapublicradio.org
Fewer Hooiser students graduate with waivers, but racial inequities persist
The rate of Indiana high school graduates has continued to hover close to pre-pandemic levels over the last two years. In 2022, 86.61 percent of Hoosiers graduated compared to the previous year when 86.69 percent of students earned their diplomas. The state’s graduation rate has hovered around 87 percent since 2016. Although the percentage slightly dipped, 1,413 more students graduated in 2022 than in 2021.
ISP troopers could see a $17,000 starting pay increase
TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) – Indiana troopers could soon see a significant increase in pay following a proposed budget from Governor Eric Holcomb. Governor Holcomb announced his proposed budget this week ahead of the legislative session starting on Monday. Part of the proposal is to raise the starting pay of Indiana State Troopers from $53,000 […]
WNDU
Indiana DOR: Several changes coming to the tax filing process this season
Indiana DOR: Several changes coming to the tax filing process this season
