Third candidate enters mayor’s race in Westfield
A third candidate has stepped forward seeking to become the next mayor of Westfield that could be historic. Kristen Burkman announced Thursday that she was seeking to become the first woman to serve as mayor in Westfield. “I’m thrilled to embrace this opportunity to lead Westfield for what is next...
Hamilton County Fairgrounds to host 4-H open house
Hamilton County’s Purdue Extension office is inviting the public to learn more about Hamilton County 4-H during an upcoming open house. The open house will be from 9 to 11 a.m. Jan. 14 at the Hamilton County 4-H Fairgrounds, 2003 Pleasant St., Noblesville. 4-H is an experiential program for youths in grades 3 to 12, with mini-4-H offered to children in kindergarten through second grade delivered by Purdue University Cooperative Extension.
Area nonprofits receive Round Up grants
Boone REMC’s Operation Round Up Board of Trustees recently awarded more than $15,000 to area nonprofits and programs with the following grants:. The Arc of Greater Boone County received $3,000 to replace the main entrance door for its work services program, which provides job training for persons with disabilities and special needs.
African American librarians cancel July convention in Indianapolis in protest
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) – The National Conference of African Americans Librarians is pulling their national conference out of Indianapolis in response to the controversy around the local search of a new library CEO. The convention was scheduled to be in Indianapolis in July. The group said in a news release...
Carmel High School student crashes into Olivia on Main building on way to swim practice
A Carmel High School junior suffered serious injuries after crashing his vehicle into the Olivia on Main building Jan. 6 while driving to swim practice. Michael Jent, 16, was heading eastbound on Main Street at approximately 5:19 a.m. when he lost control of the vehicle. First responders transported him to the hospital for treatment. The building, which is on the southwest corner of Main and Old Meridian streets, and Jent’s vehicle suffered substantial damage in the crash.
Snapshot: Carmel couple welcomes New Year’s Day baby
Nick and Stephanie Stancombe of Carmel welcomed their son, Granger Ray, into the world at 12:25 a.m. Jan. 1. He was the second baby born in 2023 at Community Health Network in Indianapolis, approximately 10 minutes after an Indianapolis family welcomed a baby boy by emergency c-section. Granger weighed 6 pounds, 15 ounces and was 19.5 inches long. His birth came after the loss of his big sister, Gwendolyn Rae. She died in October 2021 from a rare genetic disease at 13 months old. While Granger’s parents still feel the pain of the loss, they are celebrating the birth of their healthy boy. (Photo courtesy of Community Health Network)
CCPR eyes dog park site in east Carmel on land owned by school district
Carmel Clay Parks & Recreation is in discussions with Carmel Clay Schools to potentially use land owned by the school district for a second dog park. The proposed site is on the southwest corner of River Road and Main Street. CCPR Director Michael Klitzing said the site could be a good fit because the dog park wouldn’t be immediately adjacent to homes and meets an objective in the department’s master plan to add a dog park on the east side of town. The long-term plan also calls for another dog park on the west side of town.
First Bober Tea & Mochi Dough in Indiana opens on Carmel’s Main Street
David Tang was searching for a perfect concept for his new business in the Carmel Arts & Design district. “We saw the popularity of the Bober Tea drinks,” Tang said. “We were looking for something with a wider variety of options in that department. Then Mochi donuts are something that I fell in love with in California. I wanted to have a place that combined the two. When I was out in California I tried three or four different places. The Bober Tea & Mochi Dough combination was the best tasting combination that we feel good introducing to our customers.”
Engle launches campaign for Northeast District seat on Carmel City Council
After living in Carmel for 14 years, Jason Engle wants to take the next step in giving back to his community. On Jan. 5, Engle, a Republican, became the first candidate to launch a campaign for Carmel City Council in the Northeast District. “I am a fan of the way...
Outrage grows around conditions at closed Indianapolis restaurant
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Community members said Tuesday they aren’t done yet with the recently closed Jordan’s restaurant. A Marion County health inspector suspended the operating license for the restaurant on the northeast side, the Marion County Public Health Department told News 8 on Monday. The department received a complaint Sunday evening about Jordan’s Fish-Chicken-Sandwiches, 4175 N. Post Road. That’s at the southeast corner of 42nd Street and Post Road.
2 Mega Millions tickets worth $40,000 sold in Indiana
INDIANAPOLIS – Two tickets worth $40,000 were sold in Indiana for Tuesday’s Mega Millions drawing. One of the tickets was sold in Anderson at GetGo #7517 located at 920 W. 38th St., while the other one was purchased in Fort Wayne at Circle K #2248 located at 2304 Sherman Blvd. The tickets matched four out […]
Two Franklin College physician assistant students from Carmel & Fishers participate in White Coat Ceremony
The Franklin College Master of Science in Physician Assistant Studies Program held its White Coat Ceremony on Dec. 15, 2022. The college’s cohort of 22 PA students from the class of 2024 received their white coats and recited a medical oath before family and friends inside Custer Theatre in Old Main on the Franklin College campus.
Tony Award winner to have role in Discovering Broadway concert
Discovering Broadway’s concert of “Five Points” will feature a Tony Award winner along with a very familiar face. Jessie Mueller, who won the 2014 Tony Award for Best Actress in a Leading Role in a Musical for her performance as Carole King in “Beautiful: The Carole King Musical,” will perform with Carmel resident Josh Kaufman, the winner of the sixth season of “The Voice.” Mueller will sing the role of Rona while Kaufman portrays P.T. Barnum.
Shackleford to host ‘listening tour’ in Lawrence
Indianapolis mayor candidate Robin Shackleford will conduct the first of eight “Listening Tour” stops from 1 to 3 p.m. Jan. 7 at the Lawrence branch of the Indianapolis Public Library, 7898 Hague Rd. Shackleford, who is challenging incumbent Joe Hogsett in the May primary election for the Democratic...
Theater trash dilemma in Avon
One business in Avon says their business has turned into a dumping zone. And they want it to stop.
Indianapolis airport plans 3 new restaurants in 2023
INDIANAPOLIS — Three new restaurants will be opening at the Indianapolis International Airport this year, while two other existing restaurants will expand. HotBox Pizza will make its airport debut this spring in Civic Plaza, adding to its 22 existing locations throughout central Indiana. This summer, Circle City Beer Garden...
Circle Centre Mall Chick-fil-A closes
INDIANAPOLIS — The Chick-fil-A located in the Circle Centre Mall closed up shop at the end of the year, according to Indianapolis Business Journal. The Chick-fil-A had been located in the mall’s third-floor food court but greeted customers of the new year with a “thank you” sign and an empty counter. IBJ reports the popular […]
Former Indianapolis TV anchor files to run for Zionsville Mayor
INDIANAPOLIS — A former Indianapolis television journalist has thrown his name into the Zionsville Mayoral race. John Stehr, who retired from WTHR Channel 13 in 2019, announced in October he planned to run for mayor of Zionsville on the Republican ticket. On Wednesday, Stehr filed official candidate paperwork with the Boone County Clerk.
Operation Cat Poop: How an Indianapolis woman is getting back at porch pirates
A Rivoli Park resident, with the help of her pet cat Shadow, came up with a solution to recent package thefts in her neighborhood.
Trash overflows near Washington Square Mall
INDIANAPOLIS — Trash troubles continue for central Indiana residents, this time people who live around the Washington Square Mall are saying they're concerned about an overflowing recycling bin. They join a growing number of voices across the area from people who say they are facing a similar struggle. The...
