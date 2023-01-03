ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Paris, TN

WBBJ

Monthly flea market returns to Jackson

JACKSON, Tenn. — The monthly flea market in Jackson is back!. The flea market will still be held at the Jackson Fairgrounds on the first weekend of each month. Vendors and customers come from all over to buy and sell unique items. Owners of Southern Market Promotions say it...
WBBJ

Jackson beauty institute taking enrollment

JACKSON, Tenn. — If you’re looking to take a new career path, Thrive Beauty Institute is now open and taking enrollment. Thrive Beauty is a hybrid cosmetology school and apprenticeship. It is catered to those who would like to pursue cosmetology school, but can’t be in those four walls. It’s a virtual approach.
WBBJ

Dustin Alan Poe

Dustin Alan Poe, Age 15, departed earth on December 24, 2022, in Memphis, TN, where he passed away at LeBonheur Children’s Hospital. Funeral Serves will be conducted on Wednesday, January 11, 2023, at 1:00 P.M. in the Chapel of the Bells Funeral Home, with Bro. Grover Westover officiating. Burial to follow at the Walnut Hill Baptist Church Cemetery. A visitation will be held on Wednesday, January 11, 2023, at the Bells Funeral Home from 11:00 A.M. until the service hour at 1:00 P.M.
WBBJ

Lexington Utilities gives update on water

LEXINGTON, Tenn. — After hearing of concern from residents about the water quality in their area, we reached out to Lexington Utilities. There was concern over water looking “milky” in the Lexington area after their recent loss of water just before Christmas. Lexington Utilities General Manager Michael...
radionwtn.com

Weakley County Schools Director To Retire

Dresden, Tenn.–Director of Weakley County Schools, Randy Frazier, announced his pending retirement at Thursday night’s meeting of the Weakley County Schools board meeting. Frazier said he will be retiring at the end of the current school year and said he anticipates a smooth transition to the next director.
WBBJ

Hands-only CPR training to be held in south Jackson

JACKSON, Tenn. — A local community is gaining the skills to save a life. The City of Jackson, along with the American Red Cross, are partnering to educate locals on a needed practice. “The South Jackson Community Center is doing a hands-only CPR training, and we are going to...
wkdzradio.com

Man Reported Missing In Christian County

Authorities are asking for the community’s help locating a man reported missing in Christian County Friday morning. Christian County Emergency Management says 83-year-old Edward Kennedy was last seen around 2 a.m. in the Overby Lane area of Christian County. He has reportedly been diagnosed with dementia and may be...
WBBJ

West Tenn. communities to get boost for water improvements

NASHVILLE, Tenn. — Communities throughout the state will be seeing improvements to their water infrastructure through new grants announced by The Tennessee Department of Environment and Conservation. Coming from the state’s American Rescue Plan fund, the grants total nearly $126,000,000 and will be distributed across 24 different cities, towns...
WBBJ

Local painter bringing new mural to life in east Jackson

JACKSON, Tenn. – A local painter used her craft to build her new life. “I left home. I was really young. And this is what I did. I traveled around and I painted to earn my money,” said Loralea Landrum, who is creating a mural for Doe’s Eat Place.
radionwtn.com

First Baby Of 2023 Arrives At Baptist Memorial-Union City

Union City, Tenn.–The New Year’s baby born at Baptist Memorial Hospital-Union City was something of a surprise to the parents since she wasn’t due until January 17. Baby Carolina Rayne was born at 9:05 p.m. January 1 to Rachel and Elijah Carpenter of Camden. The baby weighed 6 pounds and 8 ounces.
WBBJ

No injuries in Wednesday morning house fire

JACKSON, Tenn. — The Jackson Fire Department was on the scene of a house fire Wednesday morning. The department says their crews responded to a home that was heavily involved, but was brought under control within several minutes. The fire department reports no one was injured, but the family...
WBBJ

USJ theater teacher talks about upcoming performance

JACKSON, Tenn. — The University School of Jackson has announced their upcoming play. Students will perform an adaptation of “Murder on the Orient Express” by the famous murder mystery writer Agatha Christie. The play will tell the story of a detective looking for a murderer after the...
wpsdlocal6.com

Murray-Calloway County Hospital celebrates its first baby born in 2023

MURRAY, KY — Murray-Calloway County Hospital welcomed its first baby born in 2023 on Monday. Announcing the birth in a news release Wednesday, MCCH says Frank Clinard and Madelynn Edmonson of Murray welcomed their son Waylon into the world at 11 p.m. on Jan. 2 at the hospital. Waylon...
Murray Ledger & Times

Online obituaries Jan. 6, 2023

Elexis Williams, 17, of Murray, passed away on Wednesday, January 4, 2022. Elexsis was born on December 2, 2005 in Paris, TN. She was a junior at Calloway County High School. Elexis loved animals and wanted to study to be a veterinarian one day. She had a contagious smile and always made everyone around her laugh. She will be dearly missed.
thunderboltradio.com

City of Martin announces Sesquincentennial Celebration

The City of Martin is officially announcing its Sesquicentennial Year celebration. “I remember being part of the Centennial Celebration and am thankful to be here to celebrate this Sesquicentennial year,” stated Mayor Brundige. The City of Martin will begin this month (January 2023) a year-long digital campaign that highlights...
WBBJ

Death of woman in east Madison Co. under investigation

MADISON COUNTY, Tenn. — An investigation is underway after a woman was reported dead in eastern Madison County. According to the news release from the Madison County Sheriff Office, deputies responded to the 400 block of Fowler Road around 7:30 p.m. in response to a “deceased female.”. The...
wpsdlocal6.com

Murray teenager dies in Graves County single-vehicle crash

GRAVES COUNTY, KY — A 17-year-old girl, of Murray, Kentucky, was killed in a single-vehicle car crash on KY 464 and Deward Road in Graves County on Wednesday, Jan. 4. The Graves County Sheriff's Office says at about 9:25 p.m., they were dispatched to the area, about 4 miles east of Mayfield.
radionwtn.com

