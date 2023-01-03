Dustin Alan Poe, Age 15, departed earth on December 24, 2022, in Memphis, TN, where he passed away at LeBonheur Children’s Hospital. Funeral Serves will be conducted on Wednesday, January 11, 2023, at 1:00 P.M. in the Chapel of the Bells Funeral Home, with Bro. Grover Westover officiating. Burial to follow at the Walnut Hill Baptist Church Cemetery. A visitation will be held on Wednesday, January 11, 2023, at the Bells Funeral Home from 11:00 A.M. until the service hour at 1:00 P.M.

MEMPHIS, TN ・ 1 DAY AGO