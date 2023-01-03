Read full article on original website
WBBJ
Monthly flea market returns to Jackson
JACKSON, Tenn. — The monthly flea market in Jackson is back!. The flea market will still be held at the Jackson Fairgrounds on the first weekend of each month. Vendors and customers come from all over to buy and sell unique items. Owners of Southern Market Promotions say it...
WBBJ
Jackson beauty institute taking enrollment
JACKSON, Tenn. — If you’re looking to take a new career path, Thrive Beauty Institute is now open and taking enrollment. Thrive Beauty is a hybrid cosmetology school and apprenticeship. It is catered to those who would like to pursue cosmetology school, but can’t be in those four walls. It’s a virtual approach.
WBBJ
Dustin Alan Poe
Dustin Alan Poe, Age 15, departed earth on December 24, 2022, in Memphis, TN, where he passed away at LeBonheur Children’s Hospital. Funeral Serves will be conducted on Wednesday, January 11, 2023, at 1:00 P.M. in the Chapel of the Bells Funeral Home, with Bro. Grover Westover officiating. Burial to follow at the Walnut Hill Baptist Church Cemetery. A visitation will be held on Wednesday, January 11, 2023, at the Bells Funeral Home from 11:00 A.M. until the service hour at 1:00 P.M.
WBBJ
Lexington Utilities gives update on water
LEXINGTON, Tenn. — After hearing of concern from residents about the water quality in their area, we reached out to Lexington Utilities. There was concern over water looking “milky” in the Lexington area after their recent loss of water just before Christmas. Lexington Utilities General Manager Michael...
radionwtn.com
Weakley County Schools Director To Retire
Dresden, Tenn.–Director of Weakley County Schools, Randy Frazier, announced his pending retirement at Thursday night’s meeting of the Weakley County Schools board meeting. Frazier said he will be retiring at the end of the current school year and said he anticipates a smooth transition to the next director.
WBBJ
Hands-only CPR training to be held in south Jackson
JACKSON, Tenn. — A local community is gaining the skills to save a life. The City of Jackson, along with the American Red Cross, are partnering to educate locals on a needed practice. “The South Jackson Community Center is doing a hands-only CPR training, and we are going to...
wkdzradio.com
Man Reported Missing In Christian County
Authorities are asking for the community’s help locating a man reported missing in Christian County Friday morning. Christian County Emergency Management says 83-year-old Edward Kennedy was last seen around 2 a.m. in the Overby Lane area of Christian County. He has reportedly been diagnosed with dementia and may be...
WBBJ
West Tenn. communities to get boost for water improvements
NASHVILLE, Tenn. — Communities throughout the state will be seeing improvements to their water infrastructure through new grants announced by The Tennessee Department of Environment and Conservation. Coming from the state’s American Rescue Plan fund, the grants total nearly $126,000,000 and will be distributed across 24 different cities, towns...
wvlt.tv
Police searching for missing man headed for Fort Campbell Army Base
SEVIER CO., Tenn. (WVLT) - Officials with the Sevier County Sheriff’s Office asked for the public’s help to find a missing Sevier Co. man. Officials said Elijah Oliver left his home in Sevier Co. on Wednesday to drive back to the Fort Campbell Army Base but never made it back.
WBBJ
Local painter bringing new mural to life in east Jackson
JACKSON, Tenn. – A local painter used her craft to build her new life. “I left home. I was really young. And this is what I did. I traveled around and I painted to earn my money,” said Loralea Landrum, who is creating a mural for Doe’s Eat Place.
radionwtn.com
First Baby Of 2023 Arrives At Baptist Memorial-Union City
Union City, Tenn.–The New Year’s baby born at Baptist Memorial Hospital-Union City was something of a surprise to the parents since she wasn’t due until January 17. Baby Carolina Rayne was born at 9:05 p.m. January 1 to Rachel and Elijah Carpenter of Camden. The baby weighed 6 pounds and 8 ounces.
WBBJ
No injuries in Wednesday morning house fire
JACKSON, Tenn. — The Jackson Fire Department was on the scene of a house fire Wednesday morning. The department says their crews responded to a home that was heavily involved, but was brought under control within several minutes. The fire department reports no one was injured, but the family...
WBBJ
USJ theater teacher talks about upcoming performance
JACKSON, Tenn. — The University School of Jackson has announced their upcoming play. Students will perform an adaptation of “Murder on the Orient Express” by the famous murder mystery writer Agatha Christie. The play will tell the story of a detective looking for a murderer after the...
wpsdlocal6.com
Murray-Calloway County Hospital celebrates its first baby born in 2023
MURRAY, KY — Murray-Calloway County Hospital welcomed its first baby born in 2023 on Monday. Announcing the birth in a news release Wednesday, MCCH says Frank Clinard and Madelynn Edmonson of Murray welcomed their son Waylon into the world at 11 p.m. on Jan. 2 at the hospital. Waylon...
Murray Ledger & Times
Online obituaries Jan. 6, 2023
Elexis Williams, 17, of Murray, passed away on Wednesday, January 4, 2022. Elexsis was born on December 2, 2005 in Paris, TN. She was a junior at Calloway County High School. Elexis loved animals and wanted to study to be a veterinarian one day. She had a contagious smile and always made everyone around her laugh. She will be dearly missed.
thunderboltradio.com
City of Martin announces Sesquincentennial Celebration
The City of Martin is officially announcing its Sesquicentennial Year celebration. “I remember being part of the Centennial Celebration and am thankful to be here to celebrate this Sesquicentennial year,” stated Mayor Brundige. The City of Martin will begin this month (January 2023) a year-long digital campaign that highlights...
WBBJ
Death of woman in east Madison Co. under investigation
MADISON COUNTY, Tenn. — An investigation is underway after a woman was reported dead in eastern Madison County. According to the news release from the Madison County Sheriff Office, deputies responded to the 400 block of Fowler Road around 7:30 p.m. in response to a “deceased female.”. The...
wpsdlocal6.com
Murray teenager dies in Graves County single-vehicle crash
GRAVES COUNTY, KY — A 17-year-old girl, of Murray, Kentucky, was killed in a single-vehicle car crash on KY 464 and Deward Road in Graves County on Wednesday, Jan. 4. The Graves County Sheriff's Office says at about 9:25 p.m., they were dispatched to the area, about 4 miles east of Mayfield.
radionwtn.com
