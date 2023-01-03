Read full article on original website
Related
The Oakland Press
Photo gallery from Brighton at Novi boys basketball
The Novi Wildcats opened the Kensington Lakes Activities Association boys basketball regular season by hosting Brighton on Friday, Jan. 6, 2022. Novi entered the fourth quarter with a slim, 39-38 lead, but an early 7-0 run in the fourth provided the separation for a 56-46 Bulldogs win.
The Oakland Press
Drew Mleczko’s hot hand lifts Bishop Foley past rival Shrine
MADISON HEIGHTS — The shots haven’t been falling for Madison Heights Bishop Foley the past few games. Coach Matt Stefani’s team has averaged less than 42 points since opening the season with a 74-point outburst against Dearborn Henry Ford Academy. On Tuesday night, the Ventures found...
Flint-area basketball highlights: Hamady boys beat Kearsley to remain unbeaten
FLINT – Hamady’s boys basketball team kept its perfect record intact Thursday, beating Kearsley 79-42. Jakobie Boose led the Hawks with 16 points and Amari’Yunn Blythe added 14 points.
The Oakland Press
Wildcats can’t hold on to momentum, falling to Brighton in KLAA opener
NOVI — Trying to hold on to momentum can be like trying to tackle the proverbial old greased pig: The harder you squeeze, the faster it seems to slip away. The Novi Wildcats came into Friday’s KLAA boys basketball opener against Brighton hoping to hold on to the momentum they’d built in their first four-win December in a dozen years.
Former coach being remembered as selfless, giving man at Powers Catholic
FLINT – Dannie Jones is being remembered today as a selfless, giving man at Powers Catholic High School. Jones was the Chargers’ long-time tennis coach who died Jan. 3. “The thing about Dannie is he’s one of those people who gave everything he had to this institution and our kids,” said Powers athletic director Mike Watson.
Why this coach says Michigan, MSU basketball rivalry even more intense up close
Michigan basketball assistant coach Phil Martelli has been involved in college hoops for the better part of four decades. A Philadelphia native, most of his career has been spent in Pennsylvania; he was on staff at St. Joseph's for 35 years, first as an assistant (1985-95) then as the head coach (1995-2019). Even...
thelivingstonpost.com
Cleary University names Brighton man head coach of hockey team
Scott Gardiner of Brighton has been named Cleary University’s new head coach for the school’s hockey team. Gardiner brings more than 20 years of hockey coaching experience to the university, which includes the USPHL (United States Premier Hockey League, the MWJHL (Midwest Junior Hockey League), the USHL (United States Hockey League), the NAHL (North American Hockey League), and the CEHL (Continental Elite Hockey League). Gardiner also was an assistant coach for Little Caesars Midget Major and an assistant coach for Belle Tire Midget Major.
The Oakland Press
Michigan stays perfect in Big Ten beating Penn St. 79-69
ANN ARBOR, Mich. (AP) — Hunter Dickinson scored 17 points shooting 6 for 10, Jett Howard scored 14 points and Michigan beat Penn State 79-69 on Wednesday night to end the Nittany Lions’ five-game winning streak. The Wolverines (9-5, 3-0 Big Ten) last started 3-0 in conference play...
Michigan football analyst departs for position coach role
ANN ARBOR, Mich. — John Morookian, who worked this season as an offensive analyst for the Michigan football program, has been hired as offensive tackles and tight ends coach at Charlotte, the program announced Thursday. Morookian will work under Biff Poggi, the former associate head coach and analyst for...
Maize n Brew
Recruiting Roundup: Michigan heavily recruiting two prospects with ties to the program
The 2022-23 Michigan Wolverines’ season came to a heartbreaking end in the College Football Playoff. To make matters worse, rumors are swirling once again about Jim Harbaugh’s interest in NFL opportunities. While we won’t dive into that, we will look at a few storylines during a rather mundane...
Andrel Anthony Receives Offers From Three Power Five Programs
At one point in time, Andrel Anthony - an East Lansing native - was a top target for Michigan State as a local product and it looked like he might end up a Spartan for a while. Instead, he picked the Michigan Wolverines. He wore No. 1, had the look of a top-flight receiver and even showed out against MSU in East Lansing last year as a true freshman. In that game, Anthony caught six balls for 155 yards and two touchdowns. His first catch in that game, which also happened to be his first career reception, went for 93 yards and still ranks as the second-longest passing play in program history. From that moment on, U-M fans could not wait for Anthony's future.
ClickOnDetroit.com
Carhartt heiress and prominent Detroit bussinesswoman, philanthropist Gretchen Valade dies
DETROIT – Gretchen Valade, granddaughter of the founder of Carharrt Inc., has died at the age of 97, Wayne State University announced on Thursday. Valade, a prominent figure in the Detroit community, was the heiress of the popular Metro Detroit-based apparel company. She reportedly died in her home in Grosse Pointe Farms on Jan. 3.
1 student shot multiple times during physical fight after Oak Park H.S. basketball game
One student remains hospitalized this weekend after a fight escalated into shots fired following a varsity basketball game at Oak Park High School on Friday evening, officials said.
Edgewater Park, the Amusement Park That Disappeared: Detroit, Michigan, 1927-1981
Driving by the area of Seven Mile Road and Berg Road, you’ll notice a block that contains the greater Grace Conference Center and Temple. To anyone born after 1980, you’d never know there used to be one of Detroit’s most popular amusement parks on that very spot.
fox2detroit.com
Oakland County man didn't want to cause scene in store after winning $557K Michigan Lottery prize
OAKLAND COUNTY, Mich. (Fox 2) - An Oakland County man had to force himself to stay calm in a gas station after discovering he won $557,134 from the Michigan Lottery. "When I looked the winning numbers over and saw I’d all matched five, I tried to remain calm because I didn’t want to cause a scene in the store. Once I got in my car, I started shouting with excitement! It was such a great feeling," the 54-year-old winner, who chose to remain anonymous, said.
interlochenpublicradio.org
Pheasants of Detroit
Ring-necked pheasants are generally found in rural fields and prairies. That’s why many people are surprised to learn the bird is thriving in Detroit, Michigan. As the city has seen its human population decline over the years, parcels of land that used to be occupied are now vacant and overgrown – perfect habitat for pheasants.
16 Famous People From Detroit and What Their Net Worth is Today
Check out 16 famous people from Detroit and what they are worth today. The great state of Michigan has produced a lot of notable people and famous celebrities. Today we will take a dive into those celebrities from Motown and see just what their net worth is today. In the...
Centre Daily
Lottery winner ‘didn’t want to cause a scene’ in Michigan — so he screamed in his car
A 54-year-old man said he decided to buy a few Fantasy 5 lottery tickets in Michigan when he noticed the jackpot prize creep past $500,000. A few days after the drawing, he went to the store and began scanning his lottery tickets, according to a Jan. 5 news release from Michigan Lottery officials.
3 redevelopment projects get brownfield funding to clean up contaminated sites in metro Detroit
The funding will make way for new projects, including at the former Eloise Psychiatric Hospital in Westland
The Oakland Press
Michigan WWII Legacy Memorial Phase One construction is in progress at Memorial Park
The Michigan WWII Legacy Memorial has announced that Phase One construction has begun at Memorial Park at Thirteen Mile and Woodward in Royal Oak. Members of the Michigan WWII Legacy Memorial are working to build the state’s officially recognized tribute to Michigan’s role in WWII and strive to educate and inspire generations to come. It is a memorial designed with the desire to engage the community and educate future generations on the vision, values, and heroic efforts of the Greatest Generation.
Comments / 0