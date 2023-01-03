ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Oakland County, MI

Photo gallery from Brighton at Novi boys basketball

The Novi Wildcats opened the Kensington Lakes Activities Association boys basketball regular season by hosting Brighton on Friday, Jan. 6, 2022. Novi entered the fourth quarter with a slim, 39-38 lead, but an early 7-0 run in the fourth provided the separation for a 56-46 Bulldogs win.
Drew Mleczko’s hot hand lifts Bishop Foley past rival Shrine

MADISON HEIGHTS —‌ The shots haven’t been falling for Madison Heights Bishop Foley the past few games. Coach Matt Stefani’s team has averaged less than 42 points since opening the season with a 74-point outburst against Dearborn Henry Ford Academy. On Tuesday night, the Ventures found...
Wildcats can’t hold on to momentum, falling to Brighton in KLAA opener

NOVI — Trying to hold on to momentum can be like trying to tackle the proverbial old greased pig: The harder you squeeze, the faster it seems to slip away. The Novi Wildcats came into Friday’s KLAA boys basketball opener against Brighton hoping to hold on to the momentum they’d built in their first four-win December in a dozen years.
thelivingstonpost.com

Cleary University names Brighton man head coach of hockey team

Scott Gardiner of Brighton has been named Cleary University’s new head coach for the school’s hockey team. Gardiner brings more than 20 years of hockey coaching experience to the university, which includes the USPHL (United States Premier Hockey League, the MWJHL (Midwest Junior Hockey League), the USHL (United States Hockey League), the NAHL (North American Hockey League), and the CEHL (Continental Elite Hockey League). Gardiner also was an assistant coach for Little Caesars Midget Major and an assistant coach for Belle Tire Midget Major.
Michigan stays perfect in Big Ten beating Penn St. 79-69

ANN ARBOR, Mich. (AP) — Hunter Dickinson scored 17 points shooting 6 for 10, Jett Howard scored 14 points and Michigan beat Penn State 79-69 on Wednesday night to end the Nittany Lions’ five-game winning streak. The Wolverines (9-5, 3-0 Big Ten) last started 3-0 in conference play...
Michigan football analyst departs for position coach role

ANN ARBOR, Mich. — John Morookian, who worked this season as an offensive analyst for the Michigan football program, has been hired as offensive tackles and tight ends coach at Charlotte, the program announced Thursday. Morookian will work under Biff Poggi, the former associate head coach and analyst for...
Andrel Anthony Receives Offers From Three Power Five Programs

At one point in time, Andrel Anthony - an East Lansing native - was a top target for Michigan State as a local product and it looked like he might end up a Spartan for a while. Instead, he picked the Michigan Wolverines. He wore No. 1, had the look of a top-flight receiver and even showed out against MSU in East Lansing last year as a true freshman. In that game, Anthony caught six balls for 155 yards and two touchdowns. His first catch in that game, which also happened to be his first career reception, went for 93 yards and still ranks as the second-longest passing play in program history. From that moment on, U-M fans could not wait for Anthony's future.
Oakland County man didn't want to cause scene in store after winning $557K Michigan Lottery prize

OAKLAND COUNTY, Mich. (Fox 2) - An Oakland County man had to force himself to stay calm in a gas station after discovering he won $557,134 from the Michigan Lottery. "When I looked the winning numbers over and saw I’d all matched five, I tried to remain calm because I didn’t want to cause a scene in the store. Once I got in my car, I started shouting with excitement! It was such a great feeling," the 54-year-old winner, who chose to remain anonymous, said.
Pheasants of Detroit

Ring-necked pheasants are generally found in rural fields and prairies. That’s why many people are surprised to learn the bird is thriving in Detroit, Michigan. As the city has seen its human population decline over the years, parcels of land that used to be occupied are now vacant and overgrown – perfect habitat for pheasants.
Michigan WWII Legacy Memorial Phase One construction is in progress at Memorial Park

The Michigan WWII Legacy Memorial has announced that Phase One construction has begun at Memorial Park at Thirteen Mile and Woodward in Royal Oak. Members of the Michigan WWII Legacy Memorial are working to build the state’s officially recognized tribute to Michigan’s role in WWII and strive to educate and inspire generations to come. It is a memorial designed with the desire to engage the community and educate future generations on the vision, values, and heroic efforts of the Greatest Generation.
