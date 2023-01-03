Read full article on original website
WVNT-TV
Biden agenda, lithium mine, tribes, greens collide in Nevada
RENO, Nev. (AP) — Opponents of the largest lithium mine planned in the U.S. urged a federal judge in Nevada on Thursday to vacate the U.S. government’s approval of the project until it completes additional environmental reviews and complies with all state and federal laws. U.S. District Judge...
WVNT-TV
Xander Schauffele withdraws from Kapalua with back injury
KAPALUA, Hawaii (AP) — A nagging back injury in the Bahamas has turned into something more mysterious for Xander Schauffele, who withdrew from the Sentry Tournament of Champions on Friday and plans to get an MRI to see what’s wrong. Schauffele, the No. 6 player in the world...
WVNT-TV
Counties with the most motor vehicle accident fatalities in West Virginia
Media outlets were quick during the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic and the consequent lockdowns that defined the summer and fall of 2020 to note just how little traffic there was as a result. Simple logic would suggest that less traffic equals a lower likelihood of accidents and thus fewer injuries and fatalities. Sadly, this was not the case.
