radionwtn.com
Weakley County Schools Director To Retire
Dresden, Tenn.–Director of Weakley County Schools, Randy Frazier, announced his pending retirement at Thursday night’s meeting of the Weakley County Schools board meeting. Frazier said he will be retiring at the end of the current school year and said he anticipates a smooth transition to the next director.
WBBJ
January programs at Jackson Madison County Library
The Jackson-Madison County Library has a variety of programs for adults, teens and children to enjoy in January. Check out all the library has to offer. January 24 at 6:00 p.m. at Starbucks, 2034 N. Highland Ave. This month’s book is “Legendborn” by Tracy Deonn. Game Nights.
WBBJ
Local painter bringing new mural to life in east Jackson
JACKSON, Tenn. – A local painter used her craft to build her new life. “I left home. I was really young. And this is what I did. I traveled around and I painted to earn my money,” said Loralea Landrum, who is creating a mural for Doe’s Eat Place.
WBBJ
West Tenn. communities to get boost for water improvements
NASHVILLE, Tenn. — Communities throughout the state will be seeing improvements to their water infrastructure through new grants announced by The Tennessee Department of Environment and Conservation. Coming from the state’s American Rescue Plan fund, the grants total nearly $126,000,000 and will be distributed across 24 different cities, towns...
thunderboltradio.com
Renovation Continues at Obion County Courthouse Satellite Office
Work continues on the satellite location for the Obion County Clerks office. County Clerk Crystal Crain told Thunderbolt News about the renovation project at the First Street location.(AUDIO) Ms. Crain said an issue caused by the work, has been the closure of the drive-thru service.(AUDIO) Once the work is completed,...
radionwtn.com
First Baby Of 2023 Arrives At Baptist Memorial-Union City
Union City, Tenn.–The New Year’s baby born at Baptist Memorial Hospital-Union City was something of a surprise to the parents since she wasn’t due until January 17. Baby Carolina Rayne was born at 9:05 p.m. January 1 to Rachel and Elijah Carpenter of Camden. The baby weighed 6 pounds and 8 ounces.
WBBJ
Lexington Utilities gives update on water
LEXINGTON, Tenn. — After hearing of concern from residents about the water quality in their area, we reached out to Lexington Utilities. There was concern over water looking “milky” in the Lexington area after their recent loss of water just before Christmas. Lexington Utilities General Manager Michael...
WBBJ
Monthly flea market returns to Jackson
JACKSON, Tenn. — The monthly flea market in Jackson is back!. The flea market will still be held at the Jackson Fairgrounds on the first weekend of each month. Vendors and customers come from all over to buy and sell unique items. Owners of Southern Market Promotions say it...
WBBJ
Jackson beauty institute taking enrollment
JACKSON, Tenn. — If you’re looking to take a new career path, Thrive Beauty Institute is now open and taking enrollment. Thrive Beauty is a hybrid cosmetology school and apprenticeship. It is catered to those who would like to pursue cosmetology school, but can’t be in those four walls. It’s a virtual approach.
WBBJ
Law enforcement seen along Fowler Road
MADISON COUNTY, Tenn. — Law enforcement was spotted in mass in northeast Madison County. A large amount of law enforcement was spotted on Fowler Road near Beech Bluff Thursday night. Our crews on the scene observed crime scene tape around a home, and Madison County Sheriff’s Office deputies entering...
wnbjtv.com
Jackson-Madison County Schools Welcome New High-Tech Safety System
JACKSON, Tenn. - The Jackson-Madison County school system is increasing safety and support through the latest technology with the “WheresTheBus” app. As the wheels of your child’s school bus go round and round, you can soon use your phone to track where that bus and your child are.
WBBJ
Hands-only CPR training to be held in south Jackson
JACKSON, Tenn. — A local community is gaining the skills to save a life. The City of Jackson, along with the American Red Cross, are partnering to educate locals on a needed practice. “The South Jackson Community Center is doing a hands-only CPR training, and we are going to...
WBBJ
Nearly 320 acres of forestland protected in Hardin Co. after nonprofits team up
HARDIN COUNTY, Tenn. — Nearly 320 acres of forestland in Savannah is now protected through a new conservation easement announced by TennGreen Land Conservancy and The Nature Conservancy in Tennessee. According to a press release, the easement will protect drinking water quality for nearby communities, as well as safeguard...
WBBJ
Mrs. Ivory Cleora Carpenter Merriweather
Mrs. Ivory Cleora Carpenter Merriweather was born on September 5, 1934 in Madison County, Tennessee. She departed this life on January 2, 2023. A Funeral Service will be held at 1:00 p.m. on Saturday, January 14, 2023 at St. Paul C.M.E. Church. Open Visitation will be held on Friday, January 14, from 12:00 p.m. until 7:00 p.m. at Bledsoe Funeral Home Chapel.
WBBJ
Death of woman in east Madison Co. under investigation
MADISON COUNTY, Tenn. — An investigation is underway after a woman was reported dead in eastern Madison County. According to the news release from the Madison County Sheriff Office, deputies responded to the 400 block of Fowler Road around 7:30 p.m. in response to a “deceased female.”. The...
thunderboltradio.com
Henry County native among Gov. Lee’s board appointees
A Henry County native is among state board appointees named yesterday by Governor Bill Lee. Jackson Chamber President and CEO Kyle Spurgeon, formerly of Henry County, was among four appointees named to the Tennessee Board of Regents yesterday by Governor Lee. Spurgeon will represent the 8th Congressional District. Other appointees...
WBBJ
No injuries in Wednesday morning house fire
JACKSON, Tenn. — The Jackson Fire Department was on the scene of a house fire Wednesday morning. The department says their crews responded to a home that was heavily involved, but was brought under control within several minutes. The fire department reports no one was injured, but the family...
WBBJ
Jackson City Council approves plaza purchase, more
JACKSON, Tenn. — One meeting brought forth a wider vision of one local city. The Jackson City Council, along with many members of the community, met on Tuesday morning in order to review various projects for approval or denial. One of the big projects that was discussed was the...
WBBJ
Mugshots : Madison County : 1/05/23 – 1/06/23
The people in this gallery were booked into the Madison County Jail between 7 a.m. on 1/05/23 and 7 a.m. on 1/06/23. Their inclusion only indicates they were booked into the jail and does not indicate guilt.
WBBJ
Man wanted for first-degree murder captured in Ripley
RIPLEY, Tenn. — A man wanted out of Ripley on murder charges has been captured. According to US Marshals, 20-year-old Christopher Dye, of Ripley, was wanted out of Lauderdale County for first-degree murder. Dye is accused of shooting two people in Ripley on December 29, leaving one dead and...
