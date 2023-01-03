ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Owensboro, KY

Owensboro Health Regional launches patient communication tool

By Jana Garrett
WEHT/WTVW
WEHT/WTVW
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=26DEvQ_0k2G67WT00

OWENSBORO, Ky. (WEHT) – Owensboro Health Regional Hospital has launched a new tool to communicate with patients in the Emergency Department.

Officials say the program, ERAdvisor, automatically updates patients throughout their emergency department visit with up-to-the-minute wait times, secure sharing with family and friends, as well as lab and imaging information. No sign-up or app download is needed, and it works with all smartphones.

A news release says registration staff collects the patient’s cell phone number during check-in, and this triggers a welcome message for them to join ERAdvisor. Patients can then click on the link to log in to ERAdvisor using their last name.

Officials say once in the system, patients can:

  • See estimated wait times on when they’ll be moved to a treatment room
  • Keep friends and family informed at every step of their visit by sharing a link
  • Get answers to common questions
  • Get updates on the status of their lab results
“While we don’t want to have any patient wait for emergency services, the fact of the matter is that there is frequently a wait time in our Emergency Department,” Rhonda Bergstrom, Director of Nursing, said. “This type of software helps keep the patient up to date, step by step, through the emergency process. It helps the patient know what to expect. It also allows them to share the information with family or friends, so they are not left in the dark.”

To learn more about the program, please visit this website .

