ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tampa, FL

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
wild941.com

This Tampa Donut Shop Is One Of The Best In America

All this week I have been writing about food, and it has made me one hungry girl. I have never been to this donut shop but I will be trying it out this weekend. According to yelp, Hole In One Donuts is one of the 50 best donut shops in America. There are so many donuts to choose from but guest who frequent the shop have made some recommendations. They say you must try the giant glazed cinnamon rolls, apple fritters and strawberry cake donuts.
TAMPA, FL
995qyk.com

People Are Packing Up U-Hauls And Moving To These Florida Cities

The do-it-yourself company just announced the most popular cities people moved to in 2022. No surprise that a few Florida cities made the list. U-Haul’s growth index shows that people were loading one-way trucks and moving to these Florida cities. People arriving in Lakeland in one-way U-Haul trucks increased...
FLORIDA STATE
Modern Globe

Hidden History: Guava in Tampa Bay

Ever wonder why the guava is associated with Tampa — yet you rarely see wild guava trees in people’s yards? It has a lot to do with the foundation of Ybor City and eventually Tampa. Let’s learn more about how this fruit has taken over Tampa’s culture.
TAMPA, FL
ABC Action News

What's happening in Tampa Bay this weekend? | January 6-8

TAMPA, Fla. — If you're looking for something fun to do this weekend (January 6-8), there's plenty of action happening around the Tampa Bay area. Info: Get ready to see dinosaurs coming to life at Jurassic World Live Tour. This exciting, action-packed event was created for fans of all ages, and will feature special effects including strobe lights and fog, as well as 9 different dinosaurs. There are multiple showtimes throughout the weekend to choose from.
TAMPA, FL
fox13news.com

Hundreds of families celebrate Tampa's first-ever Three Kings Day celebration

TAMPA, Fla. - Hundreds of families showed up at the Barksdale Recreation Center for the city’s first-ever Three Kings Day celebration. The day is most-commonly celebrated in Latin cultures, and Tampa Mayor Jane Castor said getting involved in commemorating the 12th Day of Christmas is a great way to honor the city’s diversity.
TAMPA, FL
Succex.O

Why Tampa Bay Real Estate Boom May Unlikely Burst Your Bubble.

With property prices seemingly on the rise and rising quickly in Tampa, there is a lot of talk about a real estate bubble in the US and dire predictions that the so-called bubble could burst, leading to a lack of confidence on the part of investors and people seeking a second home. But while this talk of a bubble may be true in some parts of America, it isn’t justified in Florida, particularly in the Tampa Bay and Clearwater areas.
TAMPA, FL
fox13news.com

New coffee shop to open in South Tampa with an inclusive mission

TAMPA, Fla. - A new coffee shop that provides jobs for people with intellectual and developmental disabilities will soon open in South Tampa. Coffee Uniting People (CUP) is a non-profit coffee house with a mission of inclusion, acceptance and opportunity for people of all abilities. CUP’s founder said it will...
TAMPA, FL
995qyk.com

Dating During “Dry January”

Second Date Update: Finally a couple that has been on multiple dates! However Brendan and Katie faced the challenges of dating during “Dry January.” Not drinking during the month of January can be tough but especially when it comes to dating. Their first date was at the end of December and they had a great time. On their second date Brendan told Katie he was not drinking for the month of January. Katie expressed that she likes to have a good time and with Brendan not drinking that would make it awkward for her. Is she looking for a drinking buddy or a significant other? See if they were able to survive dating during “dry January.”
TAMPA, FL
fox13news.com

TSA: Traveler tries to sneak four-foot ‘emotional support’ snake through security at Tampa airport

TAMPA, Fla. - Snakes on a plane? Not at Tampa International Airport. Transportation Security Administration agents at Tampa International Airport made a shocking discovery when they found a slithery stowaway trying to get through security. According to TSA, a female was traveling through Tampa International Airport with her four-foot emotional...
TAMPA, FL
businessobserverfl.com

Health-focused chain to open first of three Tampa restaurants in February

Crisp & Green is expanding its fast-casual footprint in Florida with new locations in Sarasota, Venice and Tampa. Water Street Tampa developers have long promised that there was going to be something at the site for nearly everyone. And the newest tenant coming to the property certainly meets that description.
TAMPA, FL
wild941.com

ALDI Grocery Store Rumored To Open New Store In South Tampa

It’s been rumored for a long time but it finally looks like South Tampa is getting their very first ALDI grocery store. Located right by Midtown at 275 and N. Dale Mabry, Barnes and Noble is moving to their newest location at Westshore and Kennedy right where the old Pier 1 Imports used to be. That leaves the original Barnes and Noble building open for someone new to move in and it looks like ALDI is moving forward with their plans.
TAMPA, FL
wild941.com

St. Petersburg Restaurants You Must Visit

This list is making me hungry. According to gettingstamped.com below are some of the top restaurants you must visit in St. Petersburg. As a St. Petersburg resident, I am always looking for good places to eat. Many of these places are also great to take a date to, and yes I treat men to a nice dinner sometimes as well. From steakhouses, to grilled cheese these are the best places to go eat in St. Pete!
SAINT PETERSBURG, FL

Comments / 0

Community Policy