Second Date Update: Finally a couple that has been on multiple dates! However Brendan and Katie faced the challenges of dating during “Dry January.” Not drinking during the month of January can be tough but especially when it comes to dating. Their first date was at the end of December and they had a great time. On their second date Brendan told Katie he was not drinking for the month of January. Katie expressed that she likes to have a good time and with Brendan not drinking that would make it awkward for her. Is she looking for a drinking buddy or a significant other? See if they were able to survive dating during “dry January.”

TAMPA, FL ・ 2 DAYS AGO