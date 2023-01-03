ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Moscow, ID

Bryan Kohberger: Suspect in Idaho murders appears in court Tuesday, Pennsylvania police to give live update

By FOX 13 News Staff, FOX News Digital, Associated Press
 3 days ago
Idaho murder suspect Bryan Kohberger arrives in Moscow for trial: Everything we know so far

MOSCOW, Idaho - Bryan Kohberger, the suspect accused of murdering four University of Idaho students, has arrived back in Moscow, Idaho to face a judge. Kohberger, a 28-year-old doctoral student and teaching assistant at Washington State University, was arrested by state police at his parents’ home in eastern Pennsylvania last Friday. He waived extradition Tuesday afternoon, after which he was flown to Latah County for trial.
