Genesis Reduces Headcount and Discusses Bankruptcy
Genesis Global Trading is reportedly considering filing for bankruptcy. The cryptocurrency lender has also laid off 30% of its staff across departments, The Wall Street Journal (WSJ) reported Thursday (Jan. 5), citing unnamed sources. The company is working with an investment bank to evaluate its options. Reached for comment, a...
As Businesses Crave Efficiency, Will 2023 Be the Year of Embedded Finance?
As 2022’s digital transformation fuels 2023’s data-driven growth, CFOs are increasingly embracing embedded B2B solutions. That’s according to research in the latest PYMNTS report, “The AR Transformation Solution: Easing And Accelerating Payments From Business Customers,” which found that organizations which take strategic steps to transform and modernize their accounts receivable (AR) and accounts payable (AP) operations with streamlined and integrated innovations will be more likely to gain a stronger hold of cash flow management, cash flow forecasting, and management of working capital.
Naver Completes Acquisition of Poshmark and Aims to Grow Globally
Naver has completed its previously announced acquisition of Poshmark and aims to grow it globally. The Korean internet company said in a Thursday (Jan. 5) press release that its purchase of the social shopping platform will create a global online fashion reCommerce player and accelerate its efforts to build a global eCommerce portfolio and reach markets that were previously untapped.
Finfi Adds ‘Save Now, Buy Later’ to Financial Wellness Platform
Finfi has added a “save now, buy later” product to its financial wellness platform. With this new purchase-linked savings plan, users can save money in their own Reserve Bank of India (RBI)-regulated account and then receive a discount on a product when they have accumulated enough money to purchase it, Finfi said in a Wednesday (Jan. 4) press release.
Santander Teams With Global Payments on Commercial Cards
Santander Bank said it's working with Global Payments on a card offering for corporate clients. In a LinkedIn post on Wednesday (Jan. 4), Santander said that starting in early 2023, its Commercial Banking and Corporate and Investment Banking clients in the U.S. will be able to utilize the corporate payment card issued by Santander through TSYS, a Global Payments company and issuer processor.
Conagra: Inflation Extends Effects of Stay-at-Home Economy on Food Spending
Packaged food brands are benefitting from consumers’ ongoing preference for food at home post-quarantine, prompted by inflation. Consumer-packaged goods (CPG) company Conagra Brands, parent of Slim Jims, PAM, Reddi Wip and many others, spoke to this trend Thursday (Jan. 5) while reporting its second-quarter fiscal 2023 financial results. The company noted that consumers’ price anxieties have extended the pandemic’s effect on their food spending habits past the point when one would have expected to see normalization.
Boxed Considering Sale of Company as eGrocers Flounder
Online consumer-facing wholesale retailer Boxed is considering selling the company as eGrocers face economic challenges. The eTailer announced Thursday (Jan. 5) that its board and advisors are exploring the possibility of selling the company as well as looking into new ways to access additional capital, aiming to announce a new fundraise within the next couple of months.
Customer Retention is a Choice for Subscription Merchants
The choices that subscription merchants make — or don’t make — to address customer retention matter. Sellers who thought the challenges of the so-called “Great Unsubscribe” were in the past need to think, and plan, again. “It’s relevant for tough times, and in the new...
Payments Software Firm ACI Worldwide Seeks Potential Buyer
ACI Worldwide is reportedly in talks about a potential sale. The provider of payments software is talking with private equity firms and working with financial advisors as it gauges interest in an acquisition, Bloomberg reported Wednesday (Jan. 4), citing unnamed sources. ACI Worldwide did not immediately reply to PYMNTS’ request...
Amazon and Walmart Lead Retail Industry Shift to Returns and Results
While early industry-wide readings on retail sales range from record high to essentially flat if 7% inflation is factored in, fears of a fourth-quarter washout amid a glut of inventory and promotion appear to have been overblown, with pockets of strength and weakness offset by a tide of not so bad.
Duck Creek to Buy Imburse to Expand Solutions for Insurers
Duck Creek Technologies plans to acquire Imburse Payments to add digital transformation tools for insurers. The acquisition will add Imburse’s digital payments capabilities built for insurers to Duck Creek’s range of Software-as-a-Service (SaaS) solutions for property and casualty (P&C) and general insurers, the companies said in a Thursday (Jan. 5) press release.
RelPro and Rivel Partner to Help Financial Institutions Build Clientele
RelPro and Rivel have partnered to help financial institutions build their clientele. The new collaboration brings together RelPro’s business development and relationship management platform and Rivel’s customer perception data, the companies said in a Thursday (Jan. 5) press release. “Beginning with Rivel’s local market opportunity and perception data...
Automakers Monetize Car-Level Data as Connected Economy Revs Up
For automakers, making and selling the car is a start — selling data is what comes next. To that end, automaker Stellantis NV — which makes Jeeps and Fiat cars, among other autos — is establishing a new, software-focused unit to harness car-level information and provide some additional revenue streams and thus some top-line torque.
Amazon CEO: More Than 18,000 Jobs Will Be Eliminated
Amazon plans to lay off more than 18,000 workers. This total includes the reductions made in November and ones that were announced Wednesday (Jan. 4), Amazon CEO Andy Jassy said in a Wednesday message to employees that was also posted online. Several teams will be impacted, but most of the...
Nexi Says Digital Wallets Boost Contactless Payment Adoption in Europe
Digital wallet use is increasing, earning the top spot as a preferred alternative payment method. In Europe, for example, Big Tech mobile wallets like Apple Wallet and Google Pay, which have surged in popularity in recent years, hold a significant market share. Data from Italy-based digital payments solution provider Nexi...
Retailers Won’t Scrimp on Critical Investments in Payments Systems
Retailers learned hard lessons about modernizing payment processes during the pandemic, and more are now taking steps to upgrade systems to improve in specific areas. The digital shift that went into high gear in 2020 and 2021 exposed weaknesses in key operational areas, particularly cash conversion practices and inventory management. New research shows a growing awareness of gaps and a more aggressive approach to fixing them.
Grocery Remains Resilient as Consumers Cut Spending
As consumers cut spending amid economic challenges, grocers benefit from the necessity of their products. Research from PYMNTS’ study “New Reality Check: The Paycheck-To-Paycheck Report: 2022 Year In Review Edition,” created in collaboration with LendingClub, which draws from 12 months of surveys representing insights from a total of 45,700 U.S. consumers, finds that grocery purchasing is resilient.
Italians Twice as Likely to Use eWallets for eCommerce Transactions
Italian consumers are twice as likely to use a mobile wallet online compared to in-store. On a global scale, Italy emerged fourth in mobile wallet adoption, behind Japan (25.7%), Germany (22.2%) and Singapore (21.3%), according to the PYMNTS Connected Economy report, “How The World Does Digital: Different Paths To Digital Transformation,”
Coinbase Pays $100M to NYDFS for Compliance ‘Failures’
Coinbase has agreed to a $100 million settlement with New York State following an investigation into its compliance program. The New York Department of Financial Services (NYDFS) announced the settlement Wednesday (Jan. 4), saying the crypto exchange would pay the state a $50 million penalty for “significant failures in its compliance program.”
Payments Are ‘Sexy’ Again at IKEA Stores and Website
The last stop on the customer journey has new respect at IKEA stores and its website. Speaking with PYMNTS as part of our ACI Merchant Series, Global Payments Manager at Ingka Group (IKEA Retail) Anna Pulante pointed to a number of initiatives underway at the world’s largest furniture retailer to use digital payments — specifically mobile — to breathe new life into its model.
