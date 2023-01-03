Read full article on original website
Alleged Gunman in Drive By Shooting Sentenced
(KNSI) — The alleged gunman in a drive-by shooting in St. Cloud in the summer of 2021 has been sentenced. Judge Laura Moehrle sentenced Smith to just under four years in prison with credit for a year and a half already served in jail. In October, Ca’Mari Smith pleaded guilty to one count of committing a drive-by shooting in exchange for a charge of second-degree assault being dismissed.
Shoplifting Attempt Leads to Arrest of Wanted Man
SARTELL ( WJON News) -- A shoplifting call turned into a police chase in Sartell. Thursday at about 4:00 p.m. Sartell Police were called to Walmart for a report of a shoplifting in progress. As officers arrived, Walmart loss prevention said the man had left the store with unpaid merchandise and got into a vehicle, and left the parking lot.
St. Cloud Man Arrested After Allegedly Stealing from Walmart and Fleeing Police
(KNSI) — A 35-year-old St. Cloud man is jailed for suspected shoplifting and fleeing police. According to Sartell police, they were notified about 4:00 Thursday afternoon of a shoplifting in progress at the Sartell Walmart. When officers arrived, loss prevention told them the suspect left with unpaid merchandise, got into a car and drove off. Police say the suspect, Brandon Weeda, also had felony warrants for his arrest.
Man Admits To Assault At St. Cloud Gas Station
(KNSI) – A man accused of attempting to stab a man in St. Cloud has admitted to the crime. Faysal Isaac Ibrahim pleaded guilty to one count of 5th-degree assault. He was initially charged with 2nd-degree assault with a dangerous weapon. The plea deal calls for him to be sentenced to 90 days in jail stayed for a year, meaning he won’t serve any more jail time unless he is convicted of another similar crime. He must also undergo a mental health evaluation. The 28-year-old will appear before Judge Andrew Pearson on February 27th.
6 arrested after funeral for Mall of America shooting victim
ST. PAUL, Minn. (AP) — Police have arrested six men following the funeral for a 19-year-old man who was shot at the Mall of America last month. Johntae Hudson’s funeral was held Friday, the Minneapolis Star Tribune reported. Officers at the service noticed a man with a handgun and another man wanted for a nonfatal shooting Dec. […]
Car Prowlers Targeting Vehicles in St. Joseph
(KNSI) – Prowlers are targeting vehicles parked in driveways and parking lots in St. Joseph, and police are asking for help to stop them. The police department says they have seen a noticeable spike in thefts from vehicles since mid-October. Investigators say numerous cars have been rummaged through, and items were stolen. The incidents happen late at night or in the early morning hours. In most cases, there are no signs of a break-in or forced entry.
What Do We Have Here? Recent Minnesota Bust Nets 31 Guns & Lots Of Drugs
To quote my favorite television detective, Joe Kenda, "my, my, my" what did Minnesota officers find in a St. Paul home after an earlier traffic stop in Minneapolis? Well, the answer to that is guns, 31 to be exact, and a whole lot of drugs. Nice work law enforcement!. According...
St. Cloud Police Looking to ID Owner/Driver of This Car
The St. Cloud Police Department is looking for help in identifying the owner/driver of this vehicle pictured above. The Tri-County Crimestoppers facebook page says:. This vehicle was with a red Dodge Journey in the area of Northway Drive around Nov 11th. Police would like to talk to the owner/driver regarding information they may have about vehicle break ins in the area.
St. Cloud Man Arrested in Fentanyl Raid
(KNSI) — A 34-year-old St. Cloud man has been charged in Anoka County with five felony drug counts relating to recent drug seizures in several cities in Minnesota. According to the criminal complaint, in August, investigators found an SUV known to be associated with Thomas Gentry Junior stop on the road in St. Cloud near another vehicle. That vehicle was followed to Onamia, where police conducted a traffic stop and allegedly found a “large quantity” of counterfeit M Box 30 pills. The person admitted the drugs were laced with fentanyl and that the pills were purchased from Gentry.
Minnesota man admits killing 500-pound bear out of season in his backyard
A central Minnesota man who shot and killed a trophy-sized bear out of season behind his home has been sentenced to probation and stripped of his hunting privileges for three years in the state and throughout much of the country. Michael J. Thielen, 42, pleaded guilty Wednesday in Morrison County...
Minnesota man who baited, illegally killed bear is banned from hunting
A Minnesota man who baited a bear with donuts and bird seed before killing it has been stripped of his hunting privileges in his sentencing hearing on Wednesday. Michael Thielen, 42, of Little Falls, previously agreed to an amended plea deal that will strip him of his hunting license in all but two states for three years.
WATCH: Man Tries To Outrun Minnesota State Trooper, Gets Tased Twice
I will never understand the logic some people use when they try to outrun the police. More often than not you are outnumbered and all it will do is cause more problems and charges for you, but it continues to happen repeatedly. This genius really needs to reevaluate his life...
Attorneys say charges dismissed against a Lake of the Ozarks real estate agent in attempted hitman hiring case
CAMDENTON, Mo. (KY3) - Attorneys say the Camden County prosecutor has dropped all charges against a Lake of the Ozarks real estate agent accused of attempting to hire a hitman to kill her former mother-in-law Leigh Ann Bauman, of Lake Ozark, faced a conspiracy to commit a murder charge. A judge had scheduled Bauman’s trial for February. The Camden County Prosecuting Attorney Richelle Grosvenor says outgoing Prosecutor Caleb Cunningham dismissed the charges on December 29.
St. Cloud Multi-Family Home Damaged in Kitchen Fire
ST. CLOUD (WJON News) -- A multi-family home was damaged in a fire Friday night. The St. Cloud Fire Department responded to a fire at a home in the 1000 block of 10th Avenue South around 8:00 p.m. Authorities arrived at the two-story home and found the main floor kitchen...
Stearns County Man Injured in Semi-Truck Crash in Southern Minnesota
A Stearns County man was injured in a Wednesday evening traffic crash in southern Minnesota. The State Patrol reports that around 7 PM, a semi truck that was eastbound on Interstate 90 near milepost 30 in Nobles County went out of control, and collided with the center median. The driver...
St. Cloud Truck Driver Hurt in Southwestern Minnesota Crash
ADRIAN (WJON News) -- A semi driver from St. Cloud was hurt in a crash in southwestern Minnesota. The Minnesota State Patrol says 62-year-old Scot Bebo was going east on Interstate 90 in Nobles County near Adrian when he lost control of the rig and collided with the center median.
Fatal car-pedestrian crash in Wright County
Wright County, Minn. (Valley News Live) - A Minnesota man is dead after being hit by a truck on Highway 24 near St. Cloud. The State Patrols says the victim’s car had slid into a ditch around 7 p.m. on January 3. He was outside of the vehicle and...
Texas man dies after falling into pit at North Dakota oil rig site
(Montrail County, ND) -- An oil worker from Texas is dead after he fell into a pit last week at an oil rig in Bismarck. The Montrail County Sheriff's Office says, 42-year-old Daniel Navarrete fell through an open hatch at a Nabors Industries' rig on Thursday. Efforts to rescue him from the pit were unsuccessful. Industry officials say the pits are used to collect spent drilling fluids and related materials.
Driver killed in collision with freight train in northeastern Minnesota
A driver was killed in a collision with a freight train in northeastern Minnesota on Thursday. The incident happened around 10 a.m. in Industrial Township, St. Louis County, where the pickup driver failed to stop at a stop sign ahead of the railroad crossing. He entered the crossing and was...
Counties with the most motor vehicle accident fatalities in Minnesota
Stacker compiled a list of counties with the highest motor vehicle crash fatality rates in Minnesota using data from National Highway Traffic Safety Administration. Originally published on stacker.com, part of the TownNews Content Exchange.
