A Fort Pierce woman is facing aggravated battery charges after authorities say she attacked two people in Jensen Beach at random, seemingly unprovoked. A Port St Lucie woman, wanting only to be known by her first name Pam, was in the parking lot of the Best Buy at the time, and saw the whole thing Dec. 29. Subsequently, Calene Gabriel, 33, was charged with aggravated battery and aggravated battery on an elderly woman.

PORT SAINT LUCIE, FL ・ 18 HOURS AGO