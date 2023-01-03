ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
truecrimedaily

Florida man accused of fatally running over girlfriend following domestic dispute

SEBASTIAN, Fla. (TCD) -- A 52-year-old man was arrested in connection with the fatal hit-and-run of his girlfriend. According to a news release from the Indian River County Sheriff’s Office, on the night of Dec. 29, 2022, Drew Leibrock and his girlfriend were "involved in an ongoing domestic dispute that continued through the early morning hours of Dec. 30, 2022."
INDIAN RIVER COUNTY, FL
wflx.com

Port St. Lucie woman witnessed two random attacks

A Fort Pierce woman is facing aggravated battery charges after authorities say she attacked two people in Jensen Beach at random, seemingly unprovoked. A Port St Lucie woman, wanting only to be known by her first name Pam, was in the parking lot of the Best Buy at the time, and saw the whole thing Dec. 29. Subsequently, Calene Gabriel, 33, was charged with aggravated battery and aggravated battery on an elderly woman.
PORT SAINT LUCIE, FL
wflx.com

Maryland man dies in three-car vehicle in Fort Pierce

A 65-year-old man died in a three-vehicle collision on Friday afternoon in St. Lucie County, the Federal Highway Patrol said. The crash occurred at Orange Avenue (State Road 68) and Jenkins Road (County Road 611) just east of the Fort Pierce city limits at 2:55 p.m., FHP said. A 2020...
FORT PIERCE, FL
treasurecoast.com

Woman accused of violently attacking shoppers in Martin County arrested

Woman accused of violently attacking shoppers in Martin County arrested. Stuart, Fl (treasurecoast.com) -On 12/29/2022 in a coordinated investigative effort between the Stuart Police Department and the Martin County Sheriff’s Office, Calene Gabriel was arrested for an unprovoked attack on two victims. The first attack occurred at 2555 NW Federal Highway (Best Buy) in the City of Stuart jurisdiction. The second attack happened across the street at Total Wine 2550 NW Federal Highway which is Martin County Jurisdiction.
MARTIN COUNTY, FL
sebastiandaily.com

Woman hit by car in the parking lot of Sebastian Walmart

On Monday, an 84-year-old woman was hit by a car in the Walmart parking lot in Sebastian, Florida. Police say the woman, from Micco, was walking towards the discount department store when a vehicle operated by a 74-year-old driver made a left turn and struck her. According to the accident...
SEBASTIAN, FL
wflx.com

Vero Beach woman arrested after shoppers attacked

A Vero Beach woman is in custody after security cameras last week recorded unprovoked attacks on Martin County shoppers in two separate incidents. Video on Thursday night showed the suspect, later identified as Calene Gabriel, 33, pulling in behind the victim's vehicle at a Best Buy plaza in Jensen Beach.
VERO BEACH, FL
cw34.com

Man from Maryland killed in three-car collision in Fort Pierce

FORT PIERCE, Fla. (CBS12) — A man from Maryland was killed in a three-car collision in Fort Pierce. Florida Highway Patrol (FHP) said on Friday at 2:55 p.m., three cars were involved in a fatal crash on Orange Avenue and Jenkins Road. According to the crash report, the driver...
FORT PIERCE, FL
cw34.com

PBSO: Missing, endangered teen last seen after ingesting toxic berries

JUPITER, Fla. (CBS12) — Deputies are looking for an endangered 15-year-old girl after they say she ingested toxic berries before vanishing. The Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office (PBSO) said Gracia Bontrager, 15, was last seen near 14787 Peace River in Jupiter at around 6:30 p.m. on Wednesday. Bontrager was last seen on foot walking away from the property.
JUPITER, FL
WESH

Central Florida man found living in home with his dead mother

COCOA, Fla. — A Central Florida man has been arrested after police found him living with his dead mother's body. According to an affidavit from the Cocoa Police Department, officers were called to Otterbein Avenue on Jan. 1 for a welfare check on Kathleen Ruhlander. The woman's granddaughter had...
COCOA, FL
cw34.com

Body found off US-1 in Sebastian sparks homicide investigation

SEBASTIAN, Fla. (CBS12) — Investigators are looking for a man in a hit-and-run that left a woman dead in Sebastian. The Indian River County Sheriff’s Office says it’s the result of a drawn out domestic violence incident. Though an arrest hasn’t been made, police say they have...
