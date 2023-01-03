Read full article on original website
Florida man accused of fatally running over girlfriend following domestic dispute
SEBASTIAN, Fla. (TCD) -- A 52-year-old man was arrested in connection with the fatal hit-and-run of his girlfriend. According to a news release from the Indian River County Sheriff’s Office, on the night of Dec. 29, 2022, Drew Leibrock and his girlfriend were "involved in an ongoing domestic dispute that continued through the early morning hours of Dec. 30, 2022."
wflx.com
Port St. Lucie woman witnessed two random attacks
A Fort Pierce woman is facing aggravated battery charges after authorities say she attacked two people in Jensen Beach at random, seemingly unprovoked. A Port St Lucie woman, wanting only to be known by her first name Pam, was in the parking lot of the Best Buy at the time, and saw the whole thing Dec. 29. Subsequently, Calene Gabriel, 33, was charged with aggravated battery and aggravated battery on an elderly woman.
YAHOO!
Sebastian man charged in death of woman found on U.S. 1 near RV resort community
INDIAN RIVER COUNTY − A man who law enforcement officials said had been in a relationship with the Sebastian woman found dead on the side of U.S. 1 Dec. 30 has been arrested and charged in connection to her death. Drew Leibrock, 52, of 119 Crawford Drive, Sebastian, was...
wflx.com
Maryland man dies in three-car vehicle in Fort Pierce
A 65-year-old man died in a three-vehicle collision on Friday afternoon in St. Lucie County, the Federal Highway Patrol said. The crash occurred at Orange Avenue (State Road 68) and Jenkins Road (County Road 611) just east of the Fort Pierce city limits at 2:55 p.m., FHP said. A 2020...
Suspect in custody after woman's body found in Sebastian
A man was arrested Thursday after a woman's body was found last week along a road in Sebastian, according to the Indian River County Sheriff's Office.
treasurecoast.com
Woman accused of violently attacking shoppers in Martin County arrested
Woman accused of violently attacking shoppers in Martin County arrested. Stuart, Fl (treasurecoast.com) -On 12/29/2022 in a coordinated investigative effort between the Stuart Police Department and the Martin County Sheriff’s Office, Calene Gabriel was arrested for an unprovoked attack on two victims. The first attack occurred at 2555 NW Federal Highway (Best Buy) in the City of Stuart jurisdiction. The second attack happened across the street at Total Wine 2550 NW Federal Highway which is Martin County Jurisdiction.
Felon wanted in Indian River County arrested at Las Vegas airport
A man described by the Indian River County Sheriff's Office as a violent felon was arrested Thursday at an airport in Nevada.
sebastiandaily.com
Woman hit by car in the parking lot of Sebastian Walmart
On Monday, an 84-year-old woman was hit by a car in the Walmart parking lot in Sebastian, Florida. Police say the woman, from Micco, was walking towards the discount department store when a vehicle operated by a 74-year-old driver made a left turn and struck her. According to the accident...
wflx.com
Vero Beach woman arrested after shoppers attacked
A Vero Beach woman is in custody after security cameras last week recorded unprovoked attacks on Martin County shoppers in two separate incidents. Video on Thursday night showed the suspect, later identified as Calene Gabriel, 33, pulling in behind the victim's vehicle at a Best Buy plaza in Jensen Beach.
Parents of man shot, killed in Brevard County ask judge to reject plea deal for accused shooter
BREVARD COUNTY, Fla. — It’s been more than a decade since investigators say a man murdered his cousin in Brevard County, leaving two young children without a father. “I don’t think it’s safe to put him on the streets,” said Antonio Knight’s mother, Pam Lanier.
cw34.com
Man from Maryland killed in three-car collision in Fort Pierce
FORT PIERCE, Fla. (CBS12) — A man from Maryland was killed in a three-car collision in Fort Pierce. Florida Highway Patrol (FHP) said on Friday at 2:55 p.m., three cars were involved in a fatal crash on Orange Avenue and Jenkins Road. According to the crash report, the driver...
cw34.com
PBSO: Missing, endangered teen last seen after ingesting toxic berries
JUPITER, Fla. (CBS12) — Deputies are looking for an endangered 15-year-old girl after they say she ingested toxic berries before vanishing. The Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office (PBSO) said Gracia Bontrager, 15, was last seen near 14787 Peace River in Jupiter at around 6:30 p.m. on Wednesday. Bontrager was last seen on foot walking away from the property.
treasurecoast.com
Port St. Lucie man arrested after speeding and racing near previous crash site in Martin County
Port St. Lucie man arrested after speeding and racing near previous crash site in Martin County. Martin County, Fl (treasurecoast.com) – According to the Martin County Sheriff’s Office, Deputies arrested and charged a Port St. Lucie man for fleeing and eluding law enforcement after refusing to pull over.
Man hospitalized after garage fire in Port St. Lucie
A 66-year-old man was hospitalized with non-life-threatening injuries after a residential fire Thursday afternoon.
WPBF News 25
Death investigation determines drowning of woman found dead at bottom of Martin County pool 'accidental'
MARTIN COUNTY, Fla. — Video above: A look at Tuesday's headlines and weather. After a death investigation, Martin County deputies declared the drowning of a 31-year-old woman found lying dead at the bottom of a pool Monday "accidental". Law enforcement responded to SW Estates Place in response to a...
Deputies cracking down on high-speed drivers along US 1 in Martin County
Two recent fatal crashes, and the arrest of a man this week for racing along a stretch of US 1 in Martin County, has the sheriff’s office fighting an uphill battle to get drivers to slow down.
WSVN-TV
Family in Sebastian finds, returns 38-year-old message in a bottle to rightful owner
SEBASTIAN, Fla. (WSVN) — A message in a bottle that was once lost has been found on a beach in Sebastian. When Troy Heller was 10 years old and vacationing in Vero Beach, he thought it was a good idea to put a message in a bottle and throw it into the Atlantic.
WESH
Central Florida man found living in home with his dead mother
COCOA, Fla. — A Central Florida man has been arrested after police found him living with his dead mother's body. According to an affidavit from the Cocoa Police Department, officers were called to Otterbein Avenue on Jan. 1 for a welfare check on Kathleen Ruhlander. The woman's granddaughter had...
cw34.com
Body found off US-1 in Sebastian sparks homicide investigation
SEBASTIAN, Fla. (CBS12) — Investigators are looking for a man in a hit-and-run that left a woman dead in Sebastian. The Indian River County Sheriff’s Office says it’s the result of a drawn out domestic violence incident. Though an arrest hasn’t been made, police say they have...
WPBF News 25
Son arrested after Martin County deputies find him with bloody hands near body of his mother
MARTIN COUNTY, Fla. — The Martin County Sheriff's Office arrested Darren Pouncey, 34, as the sole perpetrator in his mother's death. The Medical Examiner ruled Christina Diorio, 58, died from multiple blunt-force trauma wounds. Investigators rushed to the 5000 block of Southeast Railway Avenue in Stuart on Dec. 31...
