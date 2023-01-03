ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Iowa City, IA

NorthcentralPA.com

Penn State football rival to be punished after NCAA allegations

According to a statement from Michigan football head coach Jim Harbaugh on Thursday, Harbaugh is expected to remain with Michigan football for 2023. Less than an hour later allegations surrounding Harbaugh and the program began to leak. It has been confirmed by multiple sources that the NCAA is planning to send an official notice of allegations to Michigan. The program is being accused of four Level II violations, and charging Harbaugh with a Level I violation, a severe breach of conduct that seriously undermines or...
ANN ARBOR, MI
The Associated Press

Kansas State 14-1 after overtime victory at No. 19 Baylor

WACO, Texas (AP) — Ismael Massoud hit a 3-pointer with 31 seconds left in overtime and Kansas State extended its winning streak to eight games with a 97-95 victory Saturday night at No. 19 Baylor, where new Wildcats head coach Jerome Tang was on staff the past 19 seasons. Markquis Nowell had 32 points for the Wildcats (14-1, 3-0 Big 12), and his 14th assist of the game was on the go-ahead 3 by Massoud. Baylor then called timeout and appeared to be trying to set up a game-ending shot before Adam Flagler, who had 23 points, was surrounded...
WACO, TX

