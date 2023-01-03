ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Gulf Shores, AL

Make sure your Gulf Shores hurricane re-entry passes are updated, where to get them

By Brett Greenberg
 4 days ago

GULF SHORES, Ala. ( WKRG ) — The City of Gulf Shores wants to remind everyone to ensure they have an updated hurricane re-entry/beach parking pass for 2023 .

“In the event of an emergency where areas of Gulf Shores are evacuated, these passes serve to identify those who should be allowed into a restricted area(s) at the appropriate time,” reads the post.

| RADAR | Stay ahead of the storm with the WKRG News 5 interactive weather radar

All residents were mailed two current 2023-24 decals to the billing addresses on record with Baldwin EMC. These passes are to identify “those who should be allowed into a restricted area(s) at the appropriate time,” in the event of an emergency where Gulf Shores residents are evacuated.

If you did not receive updated decals, you can pick them up at City Hall and the Gulf Shores City Store. You must bring proof of residency or property ownership and a driver’s license is required.

These decals are also parking passes for “residents/property owners access to the RESIDENT ONLY parking area located at East Gulf Place, and free parking at all City of Gulf Shores paid public parking areas.”

  • All vehicles parked in the resident-only parking area must have the pass permanently put on your windshield
  • You are subject to a ticket or your car being towed if you do not have an updated pass or it is not on your windshield. The pass cannot be lying on your dashboard

You are able to purchase up to three additional passes for $5 each at the following locations:

  1. City Hall
    • 1905 West 1st Street, Gulf Shores, AL
    • Monday – Friday, 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.
  2. Gulf Shores City Store
    • 1821 AL-59, Gulf Shores, AL (Corner of Hwy 59 and Clubhouse Drive)
    • Monday – Friday, 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. and Saturday 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.
Provided by City of Gulf Shores – Municipal Government Facebook page

For more information, please call 251-968-2425 or visit www.gulfshoresal.gov/hurricanedecal .

