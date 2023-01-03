Read full article on original website
Amazon and Walmart Lead Retail Industry Shift to Returns and Results
While early industry-wide readings on retail sales range from record high to essentially flat if 7% inflation is factored in, fears of a fourth-quarter washout amid a glut of inventory and promotion appear to have been overblown, with pockets of strength and weakness offset by a tide of not so bad.
Boxed Considering Sale of Company as eGrocers Flounder
Online consumer-facing wholesale retailer Boxed is considering selling the company as eGrocers face economic challenges. The eTailer announced Thursday (Jan. 5) that its board and advisors are exploring the possibility of selling the company as well as looking into new ways to access additional capital, aiming to announce a new fundraise within the next couple of months.
D2C Subscriptions Must Find Alternative Revenue Streams This Year
In 2023, D2C companies relying on recurring payments may need to rethink their business model. In an interview with PYMNTS, Matthew Berk, CEO and co-founder of direct-to-consumer (D2C) coffee company Bean Box, which offers both subscriptions and products available for one-time purchase, argued that companies that depend on the former will be facing a harsh reality, as economic challenges continue.
Customer Retention is a Choice for Subscription Merchants
The choices that subscription merchants make — or don’t make — to address customer retention matter. Sellers who thought the challenges of the so-called “Great Unsubscribe” were in the past need to think, and plan, again. “It’s relevant for tough times, and in the new...
Grocers to Retreat from Risky Tech Bets Amid Economic Uncertainty
With economic challenges requiring a focus on near-term profitability, grocers are rethinking their technology investments. Retail giant Amazon, for one, appears to be reconsidering the costs versus benefits of the expansion of its Amazon Fresh grocery chain, of which the most recently opened stores have been equipped with the company’s Just Walk Out checkout option. This system equips the entire store with a considerable computer vision and sensor technology investment.
Genesis Reduces Headcount and Discusses Bankruptcy
Genesis Global Trading is reportedly considering filing for bankruptcy. The cryptocurrency lender has also laid off 30% of its staff across departments, The Wall Street Journal (WSJ) reported Thursday (Jan. 5), citing unnamed sources. The company is working with an investment bank to evaluate its options. Reached for comment, a...
Conagra: Inflation Extends Effects of Stay-at-Home Economy on Food Spending
Packaged food brands are benefitting from consumers’ ongoing preference for food at home post-quarantine, prompted by inflation. Consumer-packaged goods (CPG) company Conagra Brands, parent of Slim Jims, PAM, Reddi Wip and many others, spoke to this trend Thursday (Jan. 5) while reporting its second-quarter fiscal 2023 financial results. The company noted that consumers’ price anxieties have extended the pandemic’s effect on their food spending habits past the point when one would have expected to see normalization.
Walgreens Boots Alliance Says Retail Theft Has Declined
Walgreens Boots Alliance is reportedly considering dialing back its anti-theft measures. Losses from theft have dropped, the security measures are expensive and some of those measures have been ineffective, The Wall Street Journal (WSJ) reported Friday (Jan. 6), citing comments made during the company’s Thursday (Jan. 5) earnings call.
Grocery Remains Resilient as Consumers Cut Spending
As consumers cut spending amid economic challenges, grocers benefit from the necessity of their products. Research from PYMNTS’ study “New Reality Check: The Paycheck-To-Paycheck Report: 2022 Year In Review Edition,” created in collaboration with LendingClub, which draws from 12 months of surveys representing insights from a total of 45,700 U.S. consumers, finds that grocery purchasing is resilient.
Santander Teams With Global Payments on Commercial Cards
Santander Bank said it's working with Global Payments on a card offering for corporate clients. In a LinkedIn post on Wednesday (Jan. 4), Santander said that starting in early 2023, its Commercial Banking and Corporate and Investment Banking clients in the U.S. will be able to utilize the corporate payment card issued by Santander through TSYS, a Global Payments company and issuer processor.
Retailers Won’t Scrimp on Critical Investments in Payments Systems
Retailers learned hard lessons about modernizing payment processes during the pandemic, and more are now taking steps to upgrade systems to improve in specific areas. The digital shift that went into high gear in 2020 and 2021 exposed weaknesses in key operational areas, particularly cash conversion practices and inventory management. New research shows a growing awareness of gaps and a more aggressive approach to fixing them.
How an Insider Personalizes Every Step of the Banking Customer Journey
--- Customers have come to expect personalized experiences every time they interact with their bank. Financial institutions (FIs) that can meet and exceed those expectations have the opportunity to better compete, Ramachandran said. He said he sees banks deepening existing relationships and winning new customers with an expanding data arsenal, by leveraging artificial intelligence (AI) and data science capabilities to deliver the kind of connected, personalized experiences that span across channels. These expectations also span the life stages customers move through, such as paying for their child’s education, buying a first home or enjoying their retirement.
Payments Software Firm ACI Worldwide Seeks Potential Buyer
ACI Worldwide is reportedly in talks about a potential sale. The provider of payments software is talking with private equity firms and working with financial advisors as it gauges interest in an acquisition, Bloomberg reported Wednesday (Jan. 4), citing unnamed sources. ACI Worldwide did not immediately reply to PYMNTS’ request...
Meta Fined $413M for GDPR Breaches
Facebook parent company Meta is facing 390 million euros ($413.4 million) in fines. Ireland’s Data Protection Commission (DPC) said in a Wednesday (Jan. 4) press release that Meta Ireland’s advertising business model is not compliant with the EU’s General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR). Accordingly, the DPC issued...
Blackberry Showcases Connected Vehicle Platform that Includes Embedded Digital Wallet
Blackberry showcased an embedded vehicle wallet at the 2023 Consumer Electronics Show (CES). The company debuted its in-vehicle software platform Blackberry IVY at CES on Thursday (Jan. 05). The technology, co-developed with Amazon Web Services (AWS), offers auto manufacturers an integrated artificial intelligence solution for digital cockpits and the company...
Duck Creek to Buy Imburse to Expand Solutions for Insurers
Duck Creek Technologies plans to acquire Imburse Payments to add digital transformation tools for insurers. The acquisition will add Imburse’s digital payments capabilities built for insurers to Duck Creek’s range of Software-as-a-Service (SaaS) solutions for property and casualty (P&C) and general insurers, the companies said in a Thursday (Jan. 5) press release.
Visa Sees Global Travel Recovery Powered by Seamless Digital Payments
If you’re looking for the same old bad news, don’t look at leisure travel, which appears to be the big recovery story of 2022, setting up a hopeful outlook for 2023. Speaking with PYMNTS Karen Webster, Visa Global Senior Vice President, Merchant Sales and Acquiring, Jeni Mundy said there’s an “air of optimism” around leisure travel.
Goldman’s Swati Bhatia Retires as Consumer Banking Leader
The head of Goldman Sachs’ consumer banking business is stepping down. Swati Bhatia, a former PayPal and Stripe executive who joined Goldman in February 2021, is set to retire, according to an internal memo from the bank seen by PYMNTS Wednesday (Jan. 4). Her departure comes at a time when Goldman Sachs has been scaling back some of its consumer banking operations.
Finfi Adds ‘Save Now, Buy Later’ to Financial Wellness Platform
Finfi has added a “save now, buy later” product to its financial wellness platform. With this new purchase-linked savings plan, users can save money in their own Reserve Bank of India (RBI)-regulated account and then receive a discount on a product when they have accumulated enough money to purchase it, Finfi said in a Wednesday (Jan. 4) press release.
L’Oréal, Perfect Use AI and Tech to Drive Makeup Makeover
Whether it’s for speed, convenience, precision or accessibility, the cosmetic industry is undergoing a major makeup makeover. While a challenging economy and changing consumer tastes and needs are always driving product innovation in this multibillion-dollar global business, the push toward bringing new technology and innovation to an industry rooted in manual processes is clearly on the rise.
