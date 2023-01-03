Read full article on original website
3 Places To Get Chinese Food in OhioIsla ChiuOhio State
As Bills-Bengals is postponed, Damar Hamlin collapses on the field and is taken to a hospital in serious condition.GodwinCincinnati, OH
NFL Makes Controversial Decision to Not Resume Suspended Bills-Bengals GameLarry LeaseCincinnati, OH
Major difference between a cardiac arrest and a heart attackMargaret MinnicksCincinnati, OH
Cincinnati Ohio Winter Activities for all AgesLedford WritesCincinnati, OH
Tee Higgins breaks silence on Damar Hamlin hit & reveals the moment he knew something was ‘seriously wrong’ after tackle
CINCINNATI Bengals' Tee Higgins has broken his silence after Damar Hamlin's on-field collapse and revealed the moment that he knew something was “seriously wrong.”. In the Bengals game against the Buffalo Bills, Higgins, 23, caught a pass near the 50-yard line and ran downfield when his right shoulder collided against Hamlin’s chest.
Stephen A. Smith to Aaron Rodgers: 'Shut the Hell Up!'
Stephen A. Smith does not appreciate Aaron Rodgers' attitude heading into Week 18.
Detroit Lions could catch huge break depending on NFL playoff decision
By now, you have certainly heard about what happened on Monday Night Football when Buffalo Bills S Damar Hamlin had to be taken to the hospital via ambulance when he collapsed on the field. You also probably know that the game between the Bills and Cincinnati Bengals ended up being postponed, and according to reports, the NFL is still considering plenty of different options moving forward, including adding extra teams to the NFL Playoffs. That option could be a huge break for the Detroit Lions.
The NFL made a big mistake moving Titans vs. Jaguars to Saturday night
When the NFL introduced flexible scheduling in 2006, the idea behind it was to allow surprise contending teams an opportunity to “play their way onto primetime.”. Between Weeks 11-17, and occasionally between Weeks 5-10, the league reserved the right to reschedule the Sunday Night Football game to ensure quality matchups throughout the season.
Is ‘Thursday Night Football’ On Tonight? NFL Week 18 Schedule Info
The final week of the 2022-2023 NFL season includes a slew of must-see matchups. On Saturday, January 7, the AFC South is up for grabs as the Jacksonville Jaguars (8-8) host the Tennessee Titans (7-9) on ESPN and ABC, while on Sunday, Aaron Rodgers will attempt to lead the Packers (8-8) to their fifth straight win (and a playoff spot!) when Green Bay hosts the resurgent Detroit Lions (8-8) on Sunday Night Football. But what about Thursday Night Football? Last week’s installment of TNF featured Dak Prescott and the Dallas Cowboys (12-4) defeating the slumping Titans. Is Thursday Night Football on...
Packers linebacker fractures his femur
GREEN BAY, Wis. (AP) - Green Bay Packers practice-squad linebacker DQ Thomas fractured his femur during a Thursday practice. Packers coach Matt LaFleur called it a “freak” incident in which two players collided during a team period. The Packers signed Thomas to their practice squad Sept. 20. He...
Joe Burrow offers opinion on resuming Bills game
There’s been a ton of speculation on what the NFL is going to do with the suspended game between the Buffalo Bills and the Cincinnati Bengals after the tragic injury to Bills safety Damar Hamlin on Monday night. Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow offered his opinion on what should happen to the game on Wednesday. When Read more... The post Joe Burrow offers opinion on resuming Bills game appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
Shaq makes wild bet on Georgia-TCU title game
The Georgia Bulldogs and TCU Horned Frogs face each other Monday night for college football’s national championship. Before the game, there are always bets made between the opposing fans, but things got a little weird on the set of TNT’s Inside the NBA on Thursday night. Host Ernie...
Patriots suspend two players ahead of must-win game
The New England Patriots are facing a win-and-in scenario to clinch a playoff berth in Week 18 against the Buffalo Bills, but they will be down two players after shockingly suspending cornerback Jack Jones and punter Jake Bailey. According to ESPN’s Field Yates, both Jones and Bailey have been moved...
Look: Buffalo Bills Have 6-Word Message For Damar Hamlin Today
The Buffalo Bills on Thursday shared an update on the status of safety Damar Hamlin. The tweet noted that while Hamlin is still critically ill, he "appears to be neurologically intact," and is making steady progress. While giving an honest assessment that Hamlin has a long way to go in his ...
NFL is setting up the Seattle Seahawks to miss the playoffs
By scheduling this week’s Seattle Seahawks game before Detroit at Green Bay, the NFL is setting Seattle up to miss the playoffs. Coming into the final game of this season, the upstart Seattle Seahawks still have a chance of reaching the postseason. 12s love it, but by their scheduling, the National Football League appears to be banking on Seattle to miss the party.
NFL reportedly makes decision on Bills-Bengals game
The NFL has reportedly made a decision on the Buffalo Bills-Cincinnati Bengals game that was postponed Monday night. Mike Florio of Pro Football Talk reports that the NFL is expected to declare Bills-Bengals a “no contest.” The league is now working through possible scenarios to determine playoff seeding. Florio says one possibility the league is... The post NFL reportedly makes decision on Bills-Bengals game appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
Another massive Damar Hamlin update revealed
Up until Thursday morning, there had not been many updates on the condition of Buffalo Bills defensive back Damar Hamlin after a terrifying incident that left him in dire need of CPR on the field during Monday night’s game against the Cincinnati Bengals aside from a series of vague but hopeful updates from his friend and business partner. But then came a surge of good news about Hamlin’s condition that left the NFL world celebrating, and now it looks like we have more.
Star Michigan player declares for NFL Draft
A key contributor for the last few years for the Michigan Wolverines declared for the NFL Draft on Thursday. Star wide receiver Ronnie Bell, who’s been with the Michigan program since 2018, announced he plans to go pro. Bell revealed the news through a statement on Twitter, in which he tweeted “4L” to indicate he’d be a Wolverine “for life.”
NFL World Reacts To The Lambeau Field Turf Problem
The Green Bay Packers saved their season with a resounding 41-17 victory over the Minnesota Vikings last weekend. Green Bay dominated its NFC North rival at Lambeau Field after losing at U.S. Bank Stadium in Week 1. According to ESPN's Kevin Seifert, the Vikings had some gripes with the playing conditions.
Rams’ Twitter account has funny message for Lions fans
The Los Angeles Rams factor into the NFC playoff race in an unexpected way, and their social media account is making the most of the attention. The Rams face the Seattle Seahawks in their season finale, with the Seahawks aiming to keep their playoff hopes alive with a win. If the Rams beat them, however,... The post Rams’ Twitter account has funny message for Lions fans appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
NFL Insider Believes One Team Will Be 'Not Pleased' With AFC Playoff Changes
The NFL announced on Thursday that the Bills-Bengals game, which was halted after Damar Hamlin suffered cardiac arrest and needed CPR and AED on the field, won't be rescheduled. Instead, the Bills and Bengals will finish the regular season having played 16 games in comparison to the rest of ...
NFL won’t resume Bills-Bengals game
We’ve heard since last night that signs are pointing to an official announcement that the Week 17 Bills-Bengals game won’t resume. Earlier this afternoon, we explained that the game most likely won’t continue, and that the league was otherwise trying to determine playoff seeding, given that the Bills and Bengals will finish the season with only 16 games each.
Oklahoma QB announces major decision
The Oklahoma Sooners will return their starting quarterback for 2023. 2022’s Big 12 Newcomer of the Year Dillon Gabriel announced he will return to the Sooners for the 2023 season. A redshirt junior, Gabriel had the option to go to the NFL Draft, but the Hawaiian will instead stay in Norman.
NFL team makes generous donation to Damar Hamlin’s charity
The NFL world was utterly stunned and horrified on Monday night after the tragic injury suffered by Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin in the first quarter of their matchup against the Cincinnati Bengals. There has been an overwhelming amount of support for Hamlin in the injury, both with kind words...
