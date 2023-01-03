LOS ANGELES (AP) — The Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department is investigating after a deputy drew a gun and threatened to shoot the driver of a parked car on New Year’s Eve. The department on Friday release body-cam video of the New Year’s Eve encounter in unincorporated South Los Angeles. The video doesn’t say why the car was stopped. But it shows the deputy threatening to shoot the driver, a young Black man, in the chest if he tries to drive away. The driver eventually gets out of the car and is handcuffed. The Sheriff’s Department says he wasn’t arrested but only cited for having a missing license plate.

LOS ANGELES, CA ・ 20 HOURS AGO