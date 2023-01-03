Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Four Longstanding Macy's Stores Permanently ClosingJoel EisenbergFort Collins, CO
California's Top Buffet Spots: From Country Clubs to Casino ResortsCalifornia State
“Most Haunted Road In Los Angeles”- 4 Roads You Shouldn’t Pass When You’re Alone Or At NightLIFE_HACKSLos Angeles, CA
Macy's is Closing More Locations in 2023Bryan DijkhuizenLos Angeles, CA
Multiple Los Angeles Lakers Stars InjuredOnlyHomersLos Angeles, CA
Related
FOX 28 Spokane
LA deputy investigated for pulling gun on parked driver
LOS ANGELES (AP) — The Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department is investigating after a deputy drew a gun and threatened to shoot the driver of a parked car on New Year’s Eve. The department on Friday release body-cam video of the New Year’s Eve encounter in unincorporated South Los Angeles. The video doesn’t say why the car was stopped. But it shows the deputy threatening to shoot the driver, a young Black man, in the chest if he tries to drive away. The driver eventually gets out of the car and is handcuffed. The Sheriff’s Department says he wasn’t arrested but only cited for having a missing license plate.
theavtimes.com
Palmdale man sentenced to life in prison for 1993 fire that killed 10 in Los Angeles
A 49-year-old Palmdale man who was convicted of the murders of 10 people, including two pregnant women who died nearly three decades ago in an arson fire at an apartment building in Los Angeles, was sentenced Friday, Jan. 6, to life in prison without the possibility of parole. Ramiro Alberto...
LA Man Prison Bound for Creating Card Skimming Devices Used at SoCal Gas Stations
A Los Angeles County man was sentenced Friday to more than three years in federal prison for building card skimmers that were secretly installed at gas pumps throughout Southern California in order to steal financial information. Robert Fichidzhyan, 40, of North Hollywood, pleaded guilty in San Diego federal court to...
2urbangirls.com
Driver suspected of resisting arrest dies in LAPD custody
VENICE, Calif. – A possibly intoxicated man suspected of causing a traffic crash in Venice and then running away died after Los Angeles Police Department officers used a stun gun on him while trying to arrest him, police said Friday. The crash occurred at the intersection of Venice and...
Government Technology
L.A. Housing Authority May Have Fallen Victim to Ransomware
(TNS) — The latest cyber attack on local government — nearly four months after hackers stole data from the Los Angeles Unified School District and demanded a ransom — is serving as a reminder of how critically important it is to invest in strong security measures. The...
2urbangirls.com
Prosecutor’s error leads to dismissal of indictments of former Orange County police officers
SANTA ANA, Calif. – Indictments related to bounty hunter work were tossed Friday for two former Orange County police officers who made headlines when they lost their jobs. Rodger Jeffrey Corbett and Kevin Pedersen were indicted on June 9 on two counts of kidnapping and one count of false imprisonment with sentencing enhancements for being armed in the commission of a felony, according to court records. But the indictments were dismissed after the Orange County District Attorney’s Office conceded an error in instructing the grand jury, according to court records.
Man sentenced to prison for card skimming installations at SoCal gas stations
Robert Fichidzhyan, 40, of North Hollywood, pleaded guilty in San Diego federal court to creating electronic card skimming devices that prosecutors allege were installed at dozens of gas stations.
Man gets life in prison for 1993 fire that killed 10
A Palmdale man who was convicted of the murders of 10 people, including two pregnant women who died nearly three decades ago in an arson fire at an apartment building in the Westlake area of Los Angeles, was sentenced Friday to life in prison without the possibility of parole. Ramiro...
Triple shooting in Hollywood leaves 1 dead, 2 hospitalized; suspect at large
One man is dead and two are hospitalized Saturday after a shooting in Hollywood.
onscene.tv
Pursuit Of Stolen City Transportation Truck | Los Angeles
LOCATION: Started in LAPD Northeast, Passing shot: 1st and Pacific (Harbor), Ended Foothill & Apperson. LAPD NE Division initiated a pursuit of a stolen LA Transportation truck. The driver traveled SB on the 110 to San Pedro. CHP took over the pursuit. The driver then traveled NB 110 to the...
Suspect dies after officers use TASER on him in Venice arrest
A suspect died after officers used a TASER on him during an arrest in the Venice area on Tuesday. The suspect has been identified as Keenan Anderson by the Los Angeles Police Department. Police responded to a crash in the area of Venice Boulevard and Lincoln Boulevard around 3:38 p.m., said LAPD. When officers arrived, […]
L.A. County hospital seeks help identifying unknown patients
A hospital is asking for the public’s help to identify two unknown patients who were found in Los Angeles County. The St. Francis Medical Center in Lynwood released images of the patients, hoping someone may recognize them. The first patient is a woman who is about 44 years old. She was found at 1202 E. […]
2urbangirls.com
Authorities ID man killed by LAPD officer
LOS ANGELES – A 45-year-old man who police shot to death at an apartment in the Westlake area was identified Thursday. Los Angeles Police Department officers responded at 3:30 p.m. Monday to an apartment building in the 200 block of South Witmer Street on a domestic violence restraining order violation, according to LAPD Officer Mike Lopez.
Man Arrested for Allegedly Running Over and Killing Pastor Delivering Toys to Shelter for Christmas
Trina Newman-Townsend had just delivered toys to a shelter when she was struck and killed by a car in a hit-and-run; the alleged driver is now in custody A California man has been arrested after the death of a pastor and foster mother who was killed in a hit-and-run while delivering toys to a shelter on Christmas Eve. The victim was heading back to her car with her children after dropping off the toys around 3:25 p.m. local time, the Los Angeles Police Department said in a...
Police searching for women who ransacked a CVS store in L.A. County
Police are searching for a trio of thieves who ransacked a CVS store in Los Angeles County. The burglary happened at a CVS store in La Verne located at 1479 Foothill Boulevard on Nov. 21, according to La Verne Police. The women entered the shop and began taking items from store shelves while placing them […]
2urbangirls.com
Authorities ID man shot to death in East LA
LOS ANGELES – A man who was fatally shot in East Los Angeles was identified Thursday. Edgar Acosta was 27 years old, and his city of residence was not known, according to the coroner’s office. The shooting was reported at 11:06 p.m. Sunday in the 5400 block of...
2urbangirls.com
Man shot at entrance to LA’s Sixth Street Bridge
LOS ANGELES – A man was shot on the spiral pedestrian ramp leading to the Sixth Street Bridge Friday evening and hospitalized in serious condition. The shooting was reported at approximately 10:03 p.m. Upon their arrival officers from the Los Angeles Police Department’s Newton Division found a man lying on the ground with gunshot wounds, Officer Drake Madison told City News Service.
goldrushcam.com
Two Los Angeles Men Arrested on Various Charges After Search of Home in Studio City Uncovers Multiple Assault Rifles with Thousands of Rounds of Ammunition
January 5, 2023 - The Los Angeles Police Department Headquarters reports the LAPD/ATF Gun Violence Reduction Task Force have arrested a suspect for Assault with a Deadly Weapon -ADW with a (Firearm) in addition to being a Parolee at large. On December 29, 2022, the LAPD/ATF Gun Violence Reduction Task...
spectrumnews1.com
Man suspected of attempted burglary at family home of Billie Eilish arrested
LOS ANGELES (CNS) — A man suspected of attempting to burglarize the family home of singer Billie Eilish in Highland Park Thursday evening was arrested. Police were called at 9:15 p.m. to a home in the 900 block of North Avenue 57, near York Boulevard, regarding a man dressed in black who had jumped a fence at the home, Los Angeles Police Department Officer Norma Eisman told City News Service.
LAPD officer defends shooting of man in Montecito Heights
A Los Angeles police officer says in new court papers that he shot a man in self-defense when he and his partner responded to a 2018 assault with a deadly weapon call and found two people sleeping on a driveway in Montecito Heights, an incident which is the subject of a wrongful death suit by the descendant’s parents.
Comments / 0