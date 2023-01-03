ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

The Independent

Hallmark movie star Lacey Chabert defends channel from Candace Cameron Bure’s marriage remarks

Hallmark Channel star Lacey Chabert has addressed Candance Cameron Bure’s controversial criticism of network’s Christmas movies.Full House star Bure drew criticism in November after saying that her new employers, the channel Great American Family, would keep “traditional marriage at the core” shortly after the announcement of Hallmark’s first film centred on an LGBTQ+ marriage.She added in an interview with The Wall Street Journal that a “change of leadership” had made Hallmark “a completely different network than when I started”.Now, Mean Girls actor Chabert, who rose to fame in 1990s series Party of Five, has defended Hallmark, saying that she...
Us Weekly

Nikki DeLoach Praises Hallmark Channel’s ‘Inclusive and ‘Dynamic’ Storytelling After Candace Cameron Bure Drama: ‘Our Audience Is Very Diverse’

Proud of her workplace. Nikki DeLoach praised Hallmark Channel for their storytelling after Candace Cameron Bure's controversial comments in support of Great American Media's programming. "We are telling deeper, richer [and] bigger stories. [They are] inclusive and dynamic," DeLoach, 43, who signed an overall deal with Hallmark last month, told Christy Carlson Romano on an […]
