LA deputy investigated for pulling gun on parked driver

LOS ANGELES (AP) — The Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department is investigating after a deputy drew a gun and threatened to shoot the driver of a parked car on New Year’s Eve. The department on Friday release body-cam video of the New Year’s Eve encounter in unincorporated South Los Angeles. The video doesn’t say why the car was stopped. But it shows the deputy threatening to shoot the driver, a young Black man, in the chest if he tries to drive away. The driver eventually gets out of the car and is handcuffed. The Sheriff’s Department says he wasn’t arrested but only cited for having a missing license plate.
Driver suspected of resisting arrest dies in LAPD custody

VENICE, Calif. – A possibly intoxicated man suspected of causing a traffic crash in Venice and then running away died after Los Angeles Police Department officers used a stun gun on him while trying to arrest him, police said Friday. The crash occurred at the intersection of Venice and...
Man shot at entrance to LA’s Sixth Street Bridge

LOS ANGELES – A man was shot on the spiral pedestrian ramp leading to the Sixth Street Bridge Friday evening and hospitalized in serious condition. The shooting was reported at approximately 10:03 p.m. Upon their arrival officers from the Los Angeles Police Department’s Newton Division found a man lying on the ground with gunshot wounds, Officer Drake Madison told City News Service.
Woman succumbs to injuries after being shot in South LA

LOS ANGELES – A 20-year-old woman who was shot in an unincorporated area near South Los Angeles died Friday from her wounds. Deputies were called around 8:30 p.m. Tuesday to the 11200 block of South Mariposa Avenue west of Vermont Avenue regarding a gunshot victim call and found the woman with a gunshot wound to her upper body, according to the Sheriff’s Information Bureau.
Authorities ID man shot to death in East LA

LOS ANGELES – A man who was fatally shot in East Los Angeles was identified Thursday. Edgar Acosta was 27 years old, and his city of residence was not known, according to the coroner’s office. The shooting was reported at 11:06 p.m. Sunday in the 5400 block of...
Man wounded in South LA shooting

LOS ANGELES – A man in his 20s was wounded Thursday in a shooting in South Los Angeles. The shooting was reported around 5:25 p.m. in the 10400 block of South Main Street, four blocks south of Century Boulevard, according to Los Angeles Police Department Officer Annie Moran. An...
Man shot to death in LA area

SOUTH GATE, Calif. – A man was shot to death Thursday evening in South Gate. The shooting was reported at 7 p.m. in the 10000 block of Pinehurst Avenue, one block west of Atlantic Avenue, according to the Sheriff’s Information Bureau. The victim was pronounced dead at the...
Two Women Killed in Palmdale Crash ID’d

Two women who died in a crash in Palmdale were identified Friday. The crash was reported at 2:41 p.m. Thursday at 100th Street East and East Avenue R, according to the California Highway Patrol. The women were identified as 26-year-old Ericka Gonzalez of Los Angeles and 23-year-old Esmeralda Rangel of...
Hollywood shooting leaves one dead, two injured

HOLLYWOOD, Calif. – A person has died after being shot in Hollywood. Authorities responded to the scene at Hollywood and Cherokee at around 1:40 a.m. They found three victims suffering from gunshot wounds, with one pronounced deceased at the scene. The other two were transported to local hospitals with their conditions unknown.
Homicide investigation underway in South Gate following fatal shooting

Authorities are investigating a fatal shooting that occurred in South Gate Thursday evening. According to Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department, the incident took place at around 7 p.m. in the 10000 block of Pinehurst Avenue, just west of Atlantic Avenue. The victim, thus far unidentified, was pronounced dead at the scene. Investigators are working to determine a motive in the shooting and search for a suspect. They're hoping to gather witness statements and evidence from the scene. Anyone with additional information was asked to contact investigators at (323) 890-5500.
Authorities ID man killed by LAPD officer

LOS ANGELES – A 45-year-old man who police shot to death at an apartment in the Westlake area was identified Thursday. Los Angeles Police Department officers responded at 3:30 p.m. Monday to an apartment building in the 200 block of South Witmer Street on a domestic violence restraining order violation, according to LAPD Officer Mike Lopez.
