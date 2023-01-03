Read full article on original website
FOX 28 Spokane
LA deputy investigated for pulling gun on parked driver
LOS ANGELES (AP) — The Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department is investigating after a deputy drew a gun and threatened to shoot the driver of a parked car on New Year’s Eve. The department on Friday release body-cam video of the New Year’s Eve encounter in unincorporated South Los Angeles. The video doesn’t say why the car was stopped. But it shows the deputy threatening to shoot the driver, a young Black man, in the chest if he tries to drive away. The driver eventually gets out of the car and is handcuffed. The Sheriff’s Department says he wasn’t arrested but only cited for having a missing license plate.
2urbangirls.com
Driver suspected of resisting arrest dies in LAPD custody
VENICE, Calif. – A possibly intoxicated man suspected of causing a traffic crash in Venice and then running away died after Los Angeles Police Department officers used a stun gun on him while trying to arrest him, police said Friday. The crash occurred at the intersection of Venice and...
2urbangirls.com
Man shot at entrance to LA’s Sixth Street Bridge
LOS ANGELES – A man was shot on the spiral pedestrian ramp leading to the Sixth Street Bridge Friday evening and hospitalized in serious condition. The shooting was reported at approximately 10:03 p.m. Upon their arrival officers from the Los Angeles Police Department’s Newton Division found a man lying on the ground with gunshot wounds, Officer Drake Madison told City News Service.
Triple shooting in Hollywood leaves 1 dead, 2 hospitalized; suspect at large
One man is dead and two are hospitalized Saturday after a shooting in Hollywood.
2urbangirls.com
Woman succumbs to injuries after being shot in South LA
LOS ANGELES – A 20-year-old woman who was shot in an unincorporated area near South Los Angeles died Friday from her wounds. Deputies were called around 8:30 p.m. Tuesday to the 11200 block of South Mariposa Avenue west of Vermont Avenue regarding a gunshot victim call and found the woman with a gunshot wound to her upper body, according to the Sheriff’s Information Bureau.
2urbangirls.com
Authorities ID man shot to death in East LA
LOS ANGELES – A man who was fatally shot in East Los Angeles was identified Thursday. Edgar Acosta was 27 years old, and his city of residence was not known, according to the coroner’s office. The shooting was reported at 11:06 p.m. Sunday in the 5400 block of...
2urbangirls.com
Man wounded in South LA shooting
LOS ANGELES – A man in his 20s was wounded Thursday in a shooting in South Los Angeles. The shooting was reported around 5:25 p.m. in the 10400 block of South Main Street, four blocks south of Century Boulevard, according to Los Angeles Police Department Officer Annie Moran. An...
theavtimes.com
Palmdale man sentenced to life in prison for 1993 fire that killed 10 in Los Angeles
A 49-year-old Palmdale man who was convicted of the murders of 10 people, including two pregnant women who died nearly three decades ago in an arson fire at an apartment building in Los Angeles, was sentenced Friday, Jan. 6, to life in prison without the possibility of parole. Ramiro Alberto...
Body cam footage shows viral traffic stop involving rapper in South Los Angeles
Body cam footage was released on Friday of a traffic stop involving a rapper in South Los Angeles that has gone viral on social media. The video shows a Los Angeles County Sheriff’s deputy threatening to shoot the unarmed driver while he was sitting inside his car in Gardena on Dec. 31. The man involved […]
2urbangirls.com
Man shot to death in LA area
SOUTH GATE, Calif. – A man was shot to death Thursday evening in South Gate. The shooting was reported at 7 p.m. in the 10000 block of Pinehurst Avenue, one block west of Atlantic Avenue, according to the Sheriff’s Information Bureau. The victim was pronounced dead at the...
mynewsla.com
Two Women Killed in Palmdale Crash ID’d
Two women who died in a crash in Palmdale were identified Friday. The crash was reported at 2:41 p.m. Thursday at 100th Street East and East Avenue R, according to the California Highway Patrol. The women were identified as 26-year-old Ericka Gonzalez of Los Angeles and 23-year-old Esmeralda Rangel of...
2urbangirls.com
2urbangirls.com
Police arrest suspect in connection with fatal hit-and-run of LA activist
LOS ANGELES – A man was arrested in connection with the hit-and-run death of a woman who was dropping off toys at a South Los Angeles shelter on Christmas Eve, police announced Thursday. Trina Newman-Townsend, 62, was struck about 3:30 p.m. Dec. 24 at Broadway and 88th Street and...
Man Wounded in Possible Gang-Related Shooting in South Los Angeles
A man in his 20s was wounded Thursday in a what police called a possible-gang related shooting in South Los Angeles.
2urbangirls.com
Mother of slain Riverside County deputy calls for judge to resign
The mother of a slain Riverside County sheriff's deputy demanded the resignation of a judge who had previously released the lawman's shooter despite a violent criminal record.
Man killed in crash on 405 Freeway
Officers from the California Highway Patrol were called at 2:11 a.m. to the southbound 405 Freeway and the Santa Monica Boulevard off ramp where they found the victim on the freeway after the collision
Police arrest suspect in deadly South L.A. hit-and-run
A man was in custody today in connection with the hit-and-run death of a woman who was dropping off toys at a South Los Angeles shelter on Christmas Eve.
2urbangirls.com
Authorities ID man killed by LAPD officer
LOS ANGELES – A 45-year-old man who police shot to death at an apartment in the Westlake area was identified Thursday. Los Angeles Police Department officers responded at 3:30 p.m. Monday to an apartment building in the 200 block of South Witmer Street on a domestic violence restraining order violation, according to LAPD Officer Mike Lopez.
