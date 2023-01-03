Read full article on original website
Crypto Trading Stays Steady in First Days of 2023
Crypto trading has leveled off in the first days of the new year. Both bitcoin and ether have remained within a narrow band in recent weeks, according to a Wednesday (Jan. 4) Wall Street Journal report. From late Tuesday (Jan. 3) to Wednesday, bitcoin inched up 1% and ether 3%.
Genesis Reduces Headcount and Discusses Bankruptcy
Genesis Global Trading is reportedly considering filing for bankruptcy. The cryptocurrency lender has also laid off 30% of its staff across departments, The Wall Street Journal (WSJ) reported Thursday (Jan. 5), citing unnamed sources. The company is working with an investment bank to evaluate its options. Reached for comment, a...
Conagra: Inflation Extends Effects of Stay-at-Home Economy on Food Spending
Packaged food brands are benefitting from consumers’ ongoing preference for food at home post-quarantine, prompted by inflation. Consumer-packaged goods (CPG) company Conagra Brands, parent of Slim Jims, PAM, Reddi Wip and many others, spoke to this trend Thursday (Jan. 5) while reporting its second-quarter fiscal 2023 financial results. The company noted that consumers’ price anxieties have extended the pandemic’s effect on their food spending habits past the point when one would have expected to see normalization.
Amazon and Walmart Lead Retail Industry Shift to Returns and Results
While early industry-wide readings on retail sales range from record high to essentially flat if 7% inflation is factored in, fears of a fourth-quarter washout amid a glut of inventory and promotion appear to have been overblown, with pockets of strength and weakness offset by a tide of not so bad.
Boxed Considering Sale of Company as eGrocers Flounder
Online consumer-facing wholesale retailer Boxed is considering selling the company as eGrocers face economic challenges. The eTailer announced Thursday (Jan. 5) that its board and advisors are exploring the possibility of selling the company as well as looking into new ways to access additional capital, aiming to announce a new fundraise within the next couple of months.
D2C Subscriptions Must Find Alternative Revenue Streams This Year
In 2023, D2C companies relying on recurring payments may need to rethink their business model. In an interview with PYMNTS, Matthew Berk, CEO and co-founder of direct-to-consumer (D2C) coffee company Bean Box, which offers both subscriptions and products available for one-time purchase, argued that companies that depend on the former will be facing a harsh reality, as economic challenges continue.
New Year, Same Data-Privacy Woes for Meta’s Advertising Cash Cow
Ireland’s Data Protection Commission (DPC) says Meta’s ad-centric business model is noncompliant with European regulations. That’s according to a public statement released Wednesday (Jan. 4) outlining the commission’s final decision regarding the tech company’s processing of personal data stemming from two complaints filed May 25, 2018 under the European Union’s (EU) General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR).
Customer Retention is a Choice for Subscription Merchants
The choices that subscription merchants make — or don’t make — to address customer retention matter. Sellers who thought the challenges of the so-called “Great Unsubscribe” were in the past need to think, and plan, again. “It’s relevant for tough times, and in the new...
Coinbase Pays $100M to NYDFS for Compliance ‘Failures’
Coinbase has agreed to a $100 million settlement with New York State following an investigation into its compliance program. The New York Department of Financial Services (NYDFS) announced the settlement Wednesday (Jan. 4), saying the crypto exchange would pay the state a $50 million penalty for “significant failures in its compliance program.”
Retailers Won’t Scrimp on Critical Investments in Payments Systems
Retailers learned hard lessons about modernizing payment processes during the pandemic, and more are now taking steps to upgrade systems to improve in specific areas. The digital shift that went into high gear in 2020 and 2021 exposed weaknesses in key operational areas, particularly cash conversion practices and inventory management. New research shows a growing awareness of gaps and a more aggressive approach to fixing them.
Pigeon Debuts Personal Loan App as Paycheck Pressures Rise
Personal loan app Pigeon wants to remove the awkwardness of lending money to loved ones. “There is often guilt, shame, and fear associated with helping friends and loved ones with money, and that shouldn’t be the case,” founder Brian Bristol said in a news release Thursday (Jan. 5), as the company officially launched.
Payments Software Firm ACI Worldwide Seeks Potential Buyer
ACI Worldwide is reportedly in talks about a potential sale. The provider of payments software is talking with private equity firms and working with financial advisors as it gauges interest in an acquisition, Bloomberg reported Wednesday (Jan. 4), citing unnamed sources. ACI Worldwide did not immediately reply to PYMNTS’ request...
Apple Expands Fitness Offerings as Consumers Embrace Digital Health
Apple is beginning 2023 with a series of new offerings for its Fitness+ service. Beginning next week, the platform will roll out a new kickboxing workout and add a new theme called “Sleep” to its meditation library, the company said on its blog Thursday (Jan. 5). In addition,...
Walgreens Boots Alliance Says Retail Theft Has Declined
Walgreens Boots Alliance is reportedly considering dialing back its anti-theft measures. Losses from theft have dropped, the security measures are expensive and some of those measures have been ineffective, The Wall Street Journal (WSJ) reported Friday (Jan. 6), citing comments made during the company’s Thursday (Jan. 5) earnings call.
Meta Fined $413M for GDPR Breaches
Facebook parent company Meta is facing 390 million euros ($413.4 million) in fines. Ireland’s Data Protection Commission (DPC) said in a Wednesday (Jan. 4) press release that Meta Ireland’s advertising business model is not compliant with the EU’s General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR). Accordingly, the DPC issued...
US Seizing Shares and Accounts Linked to FTX
The United States is seizing assets that are linked to bankrupt crypto exchange FTX. The Wall Street Journal (WSJ) reported Wednesday (Jan. 4) that the federal government had seized or is in the midst of seizing disputed shares of Robinhood Markets, and that it had seized money that an FTX unit had in bank accounts at Silvergate Capital.
Wyre Reportedly Latest Victim of Crypto Winter
Wyre is reportedly shutting down, the latest causality of an ongoing crypto downturn. “We’ll continue to do everything we can, but I want everyone to brace themselves for the fact that we will need to unwind the business over the next couple of weeks,” CEO Ioannis Giannaros said in an email to employees, according to a report Tuesday (Jan. 3) by Axios.
Goldman’s Swati Bhatia Retires as Consumer Banking Leader
The head of Goldman Sachs’ consumer banking business is stepping down. Swati Bhatia, a former PayPal and Stripe executive who joined Goldman in February 2021, is set to retire, according to an internal memo from the bank seen by PYMNTS Wednesday (Jan. 4). Her departure comes at a time when Goldman Sachs has been scaling back some of its consumer banking operations.
Payments Are ‘Sexy’ Again at IKEA Stores and Website
The last stop on the customer journey has new respect at IKEA stores and its website. Speaking with PYMNTS as part of our ACI Merchant Series, Global Payments Manager at Ingka Group (IKEA Retail) Anna Pulante pointed to a number of initiatives underway at the world’s largest furniture retailer to use digital payments — specifically mobile — to breathe new life into its model.
When Did the Job Market Get So Weird?
Depending on who you ask, the latest jobs report was either good, bad, historic, disastrous or something in between. One thing most market watchers agree on is that the concept of work, a job, labor, wages — however you want to view it — has changed. And not just incrementally, but in ways that were unimaginable a generation ago.
