NEW YORK (AP) — Wall Street is rallying Friday amid hopes inflation may continue to cool and the Federal Reserve may ease up on its hikes to interest rates following some mixed readings on the U.S. economy. The S&P 500 was 1.6% higher following a shaky morning of trading,...
Wall Street rallies on rate hopes, notches gain for the week
Wall Street rallied amid hopes inflation may continue to cool and the Federal Reserve may ease up on its interest rate hikes following some mixed readings on the U.S. economy. The S&P 500 shook off a shaky start and closed 2.3% higher Friday, marking its first winning week in the last five. The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 2.1% and the Nasdaq composite added 2.6%. Reports showed that gains for workers’ wages slowed unexpectedly last month, which could reduce the pressure on inflation. So could a separate report that showed activity for U.S. services businesses contracted. Treasury yields fell.
