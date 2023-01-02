ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pittsburgh, PA

Just hours until Walmart closure sparks unique shopping experience for Americans – and it means slashed prices for all

By Chris Bradford
The US Sun
The US Sun
 3 days ago

THE closure of a Walmart store has sparked a unique experience for shoppers looking for a bargain.

Bosses closed the Waterworks outlet in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania in November.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2k5JzQ_0k2G5FXF00
An online auction will be held featuring products from the now-closed Walmart store in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania Credit: Google Maps

And, items from the store will now be up for grabs in an online auction that starts tomorrow – January 3 – at 9am.

Among the products listed are folding tables, chairs, forklifts, and basketball hoops, according to CBS News.

Shoppers will be able to bid for items such as stock carts, wheel dollies, paper shredders, and microwaves.

Lucky Americans will have to stave off the competition before getting their hands on bargains.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1NsW02_0k2G5FXF00https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3gb7H6_0k2G5FXF00

They will have an opportunity to look at what’s up for grabs today between 3pm and 6pm.

Judd Grafe, the president of Grafe Auction Co., told the Pittsburgh Tribune-Review: “We always think it’s nice when businesses decide to move or close that they allow other businesses in the community to take advantage of this transition by bidding on items and having access to those items.

“Many good things can come out of this closure.”

Bargain hunters will have to complete their payments by January 4, according to the auction rules.

And, they will be able to collect their items from January 4 until January 9.

Walmart execs announced that they would close the Waterworks supermarket in October.

Spokeswoman Felicia McCranie said: “This decision was not made lightly and was reached only after a thorough review process.

“Our decision is based on several factors, including historic and current financial performance, and is in line with the threshold that guides our strategy to close underperforming locations."

More than 100 staffers were affected by the closure and employees were allowed to move to another store.

The supermarket closed after 20 years of business.

There are eight superstores within a 20-mile radius of the Waterworks site, according to WPXI.

More than 10,000 Walmart workers have been affected by store closures over the past few years, according to Ratherbeshopping.

Over the past six years, the retail giant shuttered 269 stores across the globe - 154 of those being US locations.

The states hit hardest by the closures in recent years are Texas, North Carolina, and Arkansas.

In Texas, 29 stores have closed while 17 locations were shut down in North Carolina.

Bosses have closed more than ten stores in Arkansas in recent years.

In May this year, Walmart bosses shut down a store in Guilford, Connecticut.

While, in April, another store in Louisville, Kentucky shuttered shop.

And, in the same month, bosses decided to close a store in Bellevue, Washington.

Meanwhile, Walmart CEO Doug McMillon warned that stores may have to close and prices may rise amid "historically high" levels of shoplifting.

He told CNBC Squawk Box last month: “It’s higher than what it has historically been.”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3tJKo8_0k2G5FXF00https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=26PhFR_0k2G5FXF00

And the exec fears that customers could be negatively affected in the long run as prices could rise and stores may be forced to close.

It’s estimated that Walmart loses as much as $3billion a year due to thefts, according to Reuters.

Comments / 14

Tami Japink
1d ago

Why don’t they just close down the ones that have the highest risk of shoplifting and thefts than going after the ones that are under performing?

Reply(2)
10
Stacy E Kinkade
19h ago

They needed to shut their doors 10+ years ago when they made Walmart in China and Germany union, but not in the US. And Sam Walton NEVER wanted a grocery store in any of his stores. PLEASE Shut them All down in the USA

Reply(3)
3
 

The US Sun

The US Sun

New York City, NY
948K+
Followers
49K+
Post
323M+
Views
