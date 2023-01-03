ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Showbiz Cheat Sheet

Paul McCartney Wrote a Classic Beatles Song While Skipping School in Liverpool

By Ross Tanenbaum
Showbiz Cheat Sheet
Showbiz Cheat Sheet
 4 days ago

One of The Beatles ‘ first hits was “I Saw Her Standing There.” The track was written by Paul McCartney , who was still attending school in Liverpool. Before The Beatles were formed, Paul McCartney played hooky with John Lennon to write this future Beatles hit song.

Paul McCartney worked on a Beatles song while skipping school

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1UbyEY_0k2G51GK00
Paul McCartney and Ringo Starr | Chris Walter / Contributor

During his youth, McCartney attended the Liverpool Institute High School for Boys. The institute was also attended by George Harrison, who McCartney met during his time there. While this school provided him with an adequate education, McCartney’s true passion was music. One day, McCartney played hooky with Lennon and wrote one of The Beatles’ earliest hits, “I Saw Her Standing There.”

“I wrote it with John,” McCartney said in a 1988 interview (shared via Beatlesinterviews.org ). “We sagged off school and wrote it on guitars. I remember I had the lyrics, ‘Just seventeen/Never been a beauty queen,’ which John… it was one of the first times he ever went, ‘What? Must change that!’ And it became, ‘you know what I mean.’”

‘I Saw Her Standing There” was one of the first collaborations between Lennon and McCartney

In a 1994 interview, McCartney reflected on writing the Beatles song with Lennon. “I Saw Her Standing There” was primarily written by McCartney, but it still enlightened the “Yesterday” singer on what working with Lennon would be like. He initially came up with the idea for the song, then Lennon helped fill in the gaps.

“Sometimes we would just start a song from scratch, but one of us would nearly always have a germ of an idea, a title, or a rough little thing they were thinking about and we’d do it,” McCartney explained. “’I Saw Her Standing There’ was my original. I’d started it and I had the first verse, which therefore gave me the tune, the tempo, and the key. It gave you the subject matter, alot of information, and then you had to fill in. So it was co-written… and we finished it that day.”

While McCartney has said the song was a collaborative effort, Lennon later said in 1980 that the song was mainly a product by Paul.

“That’s Paul doing his usual job of producing what George Martin used to call a ‘potboiler,’” Lennon said. “I helped with a couple of the lyrics.”

‘I Saw Her Standing There’ was an early hit for The Beatles

Related

The Beatles Song Paul McCartney Says Was Inspired by Motown — ‘It Was Very Motown-Flavored’

“I Saw Her Standing There” debuted in 1963 on The Beatles’ debut UK album Please Please Me . The song was later released as a single in the U.S. in December 1963 and was featured on the U.S. album Introducing…The Beatles . In the U.S., it was released as the B-side on the “I Want to Hold Your Hand” single.

While “I Want to Hold You Hand” peaked at No. 1 on the U.S. Billboard Hot 100, “I Saw Her Standing There” almost became a top 10 hit, peaking at No. 14. It might not be the biggest hit the band had, but it’s one that put them on the map.

Comments / 2

Related
Popculture

Country Rock Band Retiring From Touring

Country rock band Reckless Kelly is planning to retire from touring. The group's fans still have an opportunity to see them in 2023 and 2024, but co-founders Willy Braun and Cody Braun told Rolling Stone on Dec. 15 they plan to be off the road completely by 2025. It is a shocking decision from a band known for playing up to 200 shows a year.
COLORADO STATE
RadarOnline

Prince Andrew Bizarrely Tells 'Freezing' Cold Woman To 'Stand On A Newspaper' To Get Warm

Prince Andrew is facing backlash over unsolicited advice he gave a cold patron who waited in freezing temperatures to see the royal family on Christmas Day, RadarOnline.com has learned.After surprising bystanders by joining his family members — including King Charles III and Consort Queen Camilla — on their walkabout after their first Christmas service without Queen Elizabeth, he stopped to chat with a woman who was shivering with her dog in the cold. A video showed Sunday's bizarre interaction in which The Duke of York, 62, asked the female if she was chilly outside St Mary Magdalene Church on the...
buzzfeednews.com

Taylor Swift Is Facing Intense Backlash After It Was Announced That She’ll Take Part In An Interview With An Oscar-Winning Director To Discuss Their Experiences Of The Job

Off the back of its “Actors on Actors” series, Variety just announced the lineup of filmmakers who will be taking part in this year’s “Directors on Directors” collection. In case you aren’t familiar with the series, two directors — typically, who’ve both released projects in...
Showbiz Cheat Sheet

Showbiz Cheat Sheet

256K+
Followers
124K+
Post
105M+
Views
ABOUT

At Showbiz Cheat Sheet, our goal is to delight our 30+ million visitors with all things show business, including the latest entertainment and celebrity news, exclusive interviews, television and movie reviews, and behind-the-scenes content that connects the viewer to the big screen. From guilty pleasure reality shows like the Real Housewives of New York City and Keeping Up with the Kardashians to fan-favorite franchises like Star Wars and the Marvel Cinematic Universe to must-watch series like Handmaid’s Tale and Stranger Things, our team covers a range of topics that appeal to movie buffs and binge-watchers alike. In addition to movie and television, we pull back the curtain on our favorite celebrities and royal family members, offering an inside look at their lives behind the lens.

 https://www.cheatsheet.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy