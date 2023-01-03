‘Single’s Inferno’ Season 2: Fans Investigate That Nadine Is Dating Someone From the Series

While fans are hooked on the couple drama of Netflix ‘s Single’s Inferno Season 2, there seems to be even juicier drama off-screen. Like the first season, the contestants of Single’s Inferno Season 2 filmed during the summer and have spent months away from the island since then. Before fans learn what couples leave the island together, it seems that Nadine has possibly found her partner on Single’s Inferno Season 2.

Nadine from ‘Single’s Inferno’ Season 2 and Jin-young | via Netflix

Nadine has shown interest in two men while on ‘Single’s Infern” Season 2

The kind Nadine has become the queen of the reality dating series thanks to her caring, mature and fun demeanor. Not to mention, fans were impressed with her credentials as a third-year pre-med student at Harvard University. Fans began to root for Nadine as she showed genuine interest in male contestant Dong-woo.

Sparks seemed to fly between them, but they came crashing down when they both went to Paradise together. As fans know, Dong-woo is a plastic surgeon and knew he would be surprised once learning Nadine is a pre-med student with ambitions to be a surgeon. Dong-woo’s reaction was expected, but what came next was not. Knowing how time-consuming the medical field is and Nadine returning to the United States dampened Dong-woo’s feelings toward her.

Nicely, Dong-woo told Nadine she should explore and talk to other men. He implied both on Single’s Inferno Season 2 and in life . Nadine soon set her sights on newcomer Jin-young . From the get-go, he and Nadine easily flowed into conversations and admitted their interest in each other.

Fans felt the sizzling connection between them and began to root for them as an endgame couple. But Jin-young also faces his feelings for Seul-ki as Jong-woo is also after her heart in Single’s Inferno Season 2 .

Nadine is speculated to be dating Han-bin from ‘Single’s Infern” Season 2

In the first season of Single’s Inferno , the main couples that left the island never revealed their relationship statuses after the series. The creators of Single’s Inferno explained the decision was up to the contestants. With only a few episodes before the second season finale, fans are hit with a juicy rumor and speculation.

According to Koreaboo , Nadine may have found her match on Single’s Inferno Season 2, but not with who they expected. As fans are aware, Nadine explained she often travels between Korea and the United States. She often spends holidays in Korea. For New Year, Nadine posted on her Instagram story, @deeenerss, a photo with a man at a club. But they made it a point to hide their faces. Nadine was wearing a black face mask and baseball cap. Meanwhile, the face of the man with her was covered by an emoji.

But a certain detail caught fans’ eyes. As they hold up peace signs, there is a distinguishable ring on the man’s finger. Fans soon investigated deeper into Single’s Inferno Season 2 and deduced that the man could be Han-bin. On more than one occasion, he has been seen wearing a similar ring on different fingers. An Instagram post from his page, @domestic_seal, shows Han-bin wearing the same ring style. Is it true that Nadine and Han-bin from Single’s Inferno Season 2 are dating, or is it a mere coincidence?

Nadine and Han-bin could have met up as friends

The cast of Single’ss Inferno Season 2 are bound to run into a few dating rumors. While some fans believe Nadine went out of her way to conceal Han-bin’s identity due to the series. It may be a coincidence as well. As fans know, the contestant from Single’s Inferno became good friends well after the series ended. Many attended Moon-hee’s restaurant, got together to film Youtube videos, and more.

It may be that Nadine and Han-bin celebrated the New Year as friends. Fans have not seen a romantic spark between the two on Single’s Inferno Season 2, and Han-bin has proven popular as a fun person. While looking at a few of Jin-young’s YouTube videos and Instagram posts, he too is seen wearing a similar silver ring. The same logic applies to whether Nadine hides her relationship until the series ends or meets up as friends.