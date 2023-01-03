Booker T remaining part of WWE NXT commentary team full-time

Booker T calls NXT every Tuesday alongside Vic Joseph.

WWE

Booker T is remaining part of the WWE NXT commentary team on a full-time basis.

On the latest episode of his Hall of Fame podcast , Booker T confirmed that he's staying in his role as color commentator for NXT. Booker T said the job was originally supposed to only be until the end of December, but he's remaining in NXT full-time.

Booker T calls NXT alongside Vic Joseph every Tuesday night.

Booker T joked on the Hall of Fame podcast that he stole Wade Barrett's job in NXT:

I gotta get back to work. NXT duties start tomorrow. My thing is, that job was only supposed to be until the end of December. But like I say, what’s that kid’s name that used to work there? Yeah, yeah, Wade Barrett. He’s gone and forgotten as you can see (laughs). That’s my job now. That’s my job, full-time. I’m full-time now. I’m full-time on NXT. All right? I’m gonna be up in your ear, all up in your ear, every Tuesday (laughs)... Wade Barrett, I don’t know if they’re gonna keep him on, find a spot for him over on Raw or SmackDown or something, but his ass ain’t coming back to NXT. He’s finished, he’s wrapped. Bad news for you, Booker T has stole that spot and I told you guys I was gonna steal it. I told you guys I was gonna steal it. You don’t give me a job and expect for somebody to come -- I’m like Tom Brady. Once I get in the game, I ain’t coming out. And the thing is, it wasn’t something that I was expecting or anything like that, but I’m excited about it, I’m excited about this new venture.

Last October, Booker T replaced Barrett in NXT as part of a WWE commentary team shakeup. Barrett moved to SmackDown, stepping in for Pat McAfee after McAfee joined ESPN's College GameDay. WWE noted at the time of the commentary shakeup that McAfee would return to the WWE announce booth following his GameDay commitments.

Booker T is a two-time WWE Hall of Famer. He was inducted individually in 2013 and with his brother Stevie Ray as Harlem Heat in 2019.