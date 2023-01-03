Read full article on original website
SBF's $5 billion FTX 'spending binge' and 4 other things the new CEO has discovered since taking over the crypto exchange
FTX's new CEO uncovered five ways the bankrupt crypto exchange handled its money. He addressed several "unacceptable management practices" he plans to tell at a US House hearing. Those include a $5 billion "spending binge" and the "commingling" of FTX customer assets with those of Alameda. FTX's new CEO John...
$2,900 per month could hit million of Georgia residents' bank accounts.
$2,900 per month could hit million of Georgia residents' bank accounts.Photo byLOGAN WEAVER | @LGNWVRonUnsplash. Disclaimer: This article is for informational and educational purposes only.
Chris Womack To Become CEO of Southern Company, Join Ranks of Blacks Leading Largest Publicly Traded Companies
The board of directors of Atlanta-based Southern Company announced today that dynamic corporate leader Chris Womack will become CEO of one of the largest energy providers in the U.S. With this groundbreaking appointment, he joins a small cadre of Black chief executives leading one of the 500 largest U.S.-based publicly...
ValueWalk
The Winners From Russian Chaos
In his podcast addressing the markets today, Louis Navellier offered the following commentary. If you wish to listen to this commentary, please click here. China’s economic activity is still contracting based on its official Caixin Purchasing Managers Index (PMI), which slipped to 49 in December, down from 49.4 in November. Analysts at Nomura said, “A large wave of Covid inflections has swept across the country since early December, which resulted in a sharp disruption to mobility, shipment and business activity.” That is the bad news.
bicmagazine.com
Clifton retires from ATEC Steel after 16 years
ATEC Steel announced the retirement of VP of Sales and Marketing, Rick Clifton, who helped make tremendous contributions during his 16-year tenure, according to Jeff Heck, the company’s president and general manager. He has positioned the company for future growth. Without question, Rick has been integral to the success...
Woonsocket Call
Data Destruction Service Market Size and Share 2022 : Global Solution, Services, Development Scope, New Trends, Technological Growth and Innovation Forecast by 2028
Data Destruction Service Market SWOT Analysis by Top Key Players - CBL Data Recovery Technologies, CIMELIA Resource Recovery, Cleardata, CloudBlue Technologies, Dataserv Group, EcoCentric, InfoFort, Jetico, Kroll Ontrack, McCollister, MRK Group, Simsre Cycling. London, UK -- (SBWIRE) -- 01/04/2023 -- Data Destruction Service Market Scope & Overview Report 2022 :...
United Therapeutics Named One of America’s Most Responsible Companies
Newsweek has named downtown Silver Spring-based United Therapeutics one of America’s Most Responsible Companies for 2023. The award is presented by Newsweek and Statista Inc., a world-leading statistics portal and provider of industry rankings. A list of the 500 most responsible companies in the United States, spanning 14 industries, was announced Wednesday and can be found on the Newsweek website. United Therapeutics is ranked #180 overall, the company is ranked #21 in the Health Care & Life Sciences industry.
Durham tech company at risk of bankruptcy, delisting from New York Stock Exchange
NYSE compliance is the latest hurdle for the firm, which moved from California to the Triangle in 2020.
freightwaves.com
McGuigan, who led sale of Transplace to Uber Freight, stepping down
Frank McGuigan, the president and COO of Uber Freight who came to the company in its acquisition of Transplace, is stepping down. In an email sent to numerous Uber Freight employees Thursday, Uber Freight CEO Lior Ron said the news was “bittersweet” that McGuigan would be leaving his position as of Jan. 31. However, McGuigan will remain on the Uber Freight board of directors, Ron said in the email, and “will continue supporting and advising our organization’s ongoing and future success.”
maritime-executive.com
Japan’s K-Line Researches AI Systems to Automate Berthing Operations
Japanese shipping company “K” Line is developing a system employing artificial intelligence to aid in the maneuvering and berthing operations for vessels. It is the latest in a series of projects underway in Japan to improve safe ship operations and realize autonomous ships in the future. “K” Line...
bicmagazine.com
Davis spotlighted by Power Storage Solutions for top performance
Buddy Davis, sales representative for Power Storage Solutions, was featured in the company’s sales spotlight for November. Davis has worked in the industry for about 44 years. He is based out of the Florida office, where he says he works closely with customers to “ensure the best results of their specific needs.”
crowdfundinsider.com
GoCardless Reportedly Becomes the “First” ‘PayTo Ready’ International Payments Firm
GoCardless, which claims to be a global leader in direct bank payment solutions, has announced it is “officially live in the market with PayTo, an instant account-to-account payment method that has been designed to replace Australia’s traditional Direct Debit network in approximately three to five years.”. PayTo has...
crowdfundinsider.com
Engagement Banking Platform Backbase Appoints Mark Appel as CMO
Backbase, which claims to be the global “leader” in Engagement Banking, announced the appointment of Mark Appel as Chief Marketing Officer. Appel will “lead Backbase’s marketing organization, bringing over 30 years of experience with technology and growth companies such as Apple, Twinfield (acquired by Wolters Kluwer), Exact Software, and most recently, CM.com.”
Good News Network
Incredible Time-Lapse Shows 12,000-Ton Bridge Being Slid into Place Above Highway in Record-Setting Feat
Incredible time-lapse footage shows a 12,600-ton bridge being slid into place across a highway in a world-record-setting engineering feat. Around 450 people spent 40 hours over the Christmas week slowly positioning the gigantic structure over the M42 in Warwickshire, England, at a speed of around 15 feet per hour. The...
bicmagazine.com
Supply chain issues a continual challenge for industry
Despite some easing of backlogs at the nation’s ports and reports of replenished inventory, supply chain woes are expected to persist. Angeli Gianchandan, professor of marketing at the University of New Haven Pompea College of Business said, “Supply chain issues are here to stay... Everything is fragile now, our supply chain is fragile, our crops are fragile... Labor is fragile... Everything is colliding now. It’s the perfect storm.”
takeitcool.com
Corn Syrup Production Cost Analysis Report, Raw Materials Requirements, Costs and Key Process Information, Provided by Procurement Resource
The latest report titled “Corn Syrup Production Cost Report” by Procurement Resource, a global procurement research and consulting firm, provides an in-depth cost analysis of the production process of the Corn Syrup. Report Features Details. Product Name Corn Syrup. Process Included Corn Syrup Production From Enzyme Hydrolysis. Segments...
How an Insider Personalizes Every Step of the Banking Customer Journey
--- Customers have come to expect personalized experiences every time they interact with their bank. Financial institutions (FIs) that can meet and exceed those expectations have the opportunity to better compete, Ramachandran said. He said he sees banks deepening existing relationships and winning new customers with an expanding data arsenal, by leveraging artificial intelligence (AI) and data science capabilities to deliver the kind of connected, personalized experiences that span across channels. These expectations also span the life stages customers move through, such as paying for their child’s education, buying a first home or enjoying their retirement.
Narcity
CSIS Is Hiring Technology Professionals Across Canada & The Salary Is Almost $110,000
The Canadian Security Intelligence Service (CSIS) is hiring technology professionals to work at locations across the country and the salary ranges to almost $110,000. These government of Canada jobs are for Canadian citizens who can work in engineering, quality assurance, networking, development, communication, analysis, IT security, mechanical and electronics technologies, technologist, and technology and network streams.
bicmagazine.com
Mustang Sampling expands portfolio with sample pump
Mustang Sampling is a leading provider of Analytically Accurate® systems for Natural Gas, RNG and NGLs. Each product or system is specially designed to transport a sample from the pipeline to the analyzer(s) without changing the composition of the sample. The Mustang® Liquid Sample Pump (MLSP) allows users to...
crowdfundinsider.com
ComplyAdvantage, an AI-driven Fraud and AML Risk Detection Platform, Announces Inclusion in Chartis RiskTech100
ComplyAdvantage, which claims to be a global leader in AI-driven fraud and anti-money laundering (AML) risk detection, announced its inclusion in the Chartis RiskTech100. The RegTech saw “an increase in its overall score compared with 2022, driven by an almost 8 percentage point increase in its market presence rating.”
