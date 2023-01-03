Mets Pitcher Max Scherzer Purchases $5M Mansion In Old Brookville, Report Says
Max Scherzer, a pitcher for the New York Mets, has purchased a $5 million mansion on Long Island, according to a new report from The Real Deal.
The news outlet said in a report published on Friday, Dec. 30, that Scherzer recently closed a deal on a home in Old Brookville.
The Real Deal said Scherzer is set to pay $5 million for the five-bedroom residence, which is $400,000 less than the initial asking price for the estate.
Scherzer previously played for the Los Angeles Dodgers in 2021 before signing a three-year, $130 million contract with the Mets.
Read the full report from The Real Deal here.
to follow Daily Voice Nassau and receive free news updates.
Comments / 2