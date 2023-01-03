ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mets Pitcher Max Scherzer Purchases $5M Mansion In Old Brookville, Report Says

By Nicole Valinote
Daily Voice
Daily Voice
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0VyUws_0k2G4tRA00
Max Scherzer Photo Credit: By All-Pro Reels - https://www.flickr.com/photos/joeglo/52033391830/, CC BY-SA 2.0, https://commons.wikimedia.org/w/index.php?curid=117434892

Max Scherzer, a pitcher for the New York Mets, has purchased a $5 million mansion on Long Island, according to a new report from The Real Deal.

The news outlet said in a report published on Friday, Dec. 30, that Scherzer recently closed a deal on a home in Old Brookville.

The Real Deal said Scherzer is set to pay $5 million for the five-bedroom residence, which is $400,000 less than the initial asking price for the estate.

Scherzer previously played for the Los Angeles Dodgers in 2021 before signing a three-year, $130 million contract with the Mets.

Read the full report from The Real Deal here.

