New York City, NY

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

CBS New York

NYC bar bouncer dies after being punched, knocked to ground

NEW YORK -- The search is on for the man who police say punched a beloved Chelsea bar bouncer who died from his injuries.The NYPD has released video of the suspect, and CBS2's Lisa Rozner spoke to the victim's grieving wife.Melissa Buchholz and Duane Patterson, of Inwood, were married 27 years."Never will he lay beside me ever again or talk to me, my best friend," Buchholz said.She says the 61-year-old father and Air Force veteran worked as a bouncer at Billymark's West Bar on Ninth Avenue near West 29th Street for the last eight years.It's outside of the bar at...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
RadarOnline

Moscow Vape Shop Manager Says Kaylee Goncalves Expressed Fears About Alleged Stalker Weeks Before Quadruple Murder

A manager of a Moscow, Idaho, smoke shop claimed Kaylee Goncalves feared a potential stalker before her death, allegedly expressing her concerns to him in the weeks leading up to the quadruple slaying, RadarOnline.com has learned. The store employee — who alleged both Kaylee and Maddie talked to him about the reported stalking — said the girls usually traveled in a pack to the vape shop out of caution for their safety. “One of them more or less openly says, ‘Oh yeah, we’ve had one of our friends be stalked before so that is why we travel in a group...
MOSCOW, ID
TheDailyBeast

Former Fox News Regular Arrested for Extorting Her Mom

Cathy Areu, a former Fox News regular dubbed the “Liberal Sherpa,” was arrested in Miami on Friday for allegedly kidnapping and financially extorting her mother. Investigators allege she stole more than $224,000 from her elderly mother, including proceeds from her reverse mortgage, and opened credit cards in her name. A warrant for her arrest went out in June, but authorities believe she had been evading arrest, even sneaking off to Mexico, according to a Miami-Dade State Attorney’s Office press release. She’s also accused of involuntarily placing her mother in an assisted living facility “in an attempt to gain control over her mother’s financial assets,” according to the press release. Areu was a regular unpaid guest on Fox News; a bio still up on the network’s site says she provides “liberal analysis” and hosts the podcast “Liberal Sherpa.” She sued the network in 2020 over harassment claims, which a judge later dismissed.Read it at Miami Herald
MIAMI, FL
TheDailyBeast

Friends Shocked as Wife Is Accused of Gunning Down Hubby on Christmas

Friends of a New Jersey couple are reeling after the wife was accused of gunning down her husband on Christmas night.Marylue Wigglesworth, 51, has been arrested for allegedly shooting her 57-year-old husband David Wigglesworth at their Atlantic City home Sunday, according to the Atlantic County prosecutor. The couple’s social media pages were filled with happy photos from their seemingly blissful life together, with vacation shots and images from various events.“I cannot believe this,” a friend wrote on Facebook. “We’ve known Dave and Mary for years. This just can’t be true.”David Wigglseworth, who family and friends called “Wiggy,” was a former...
ATLANTIC CITY, NJ
New York Post

Richard Gere angers wealthy residents of Bedford, NY, for greenlighting cell tower at his hotel

Richard Gere has backed the building of a new cell tower in the town of tony Bedford, riling wealthy residents — including Jerry Seinfeld’s sister and the parents of actresses Rooney and Kate Mara, The Post has learned. Gere, who co-owns the Bedford Post Inn in Westchester County with real estate developer Russell Hernandez, is offering up land on their 14-acre estate for a 130-foot cellphone tower to fill service gaps and communications for emergency responders in one of America’s richest enclaves. If approved, the site would settle a Verizon lawsuit filed by the telecom giant after the Bedford Planning Board rejected...
BEDFORD, NY
TheDailyBeast

New York Cop Suspended for Repeatedly Punching Young Girl on Video

A New York police officer who was caught on video repeatedly punching a young girl on the head during an altercation involving several cops and more than a dozen others has been suspended. While it’s unclear what led to the Staten Island scuffle, the officers allegedly approached the students, according to New York City Mayor Eric Adams, who condemned the officers’ actions. “I was not pleased with what I saw,” Mr. Adams said in a news conference Wednesday. The police department didn’t reveal the name of the suspended officer or provide further details, but will be analyzing the video and body camera footage, according to Adams.Read it at The New York Times
NEW YORK CITY, NY
