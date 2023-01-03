Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
White House Told Mayor Adams No to His Billion Dollar Request - He was Not Their PriorityTom HandyNew York City, NY
Did You Get Your One-Time Payment up to $1,050? If Not, You Still May QualifyR.A. HeimNew York City, NY
Democratic Governor Angers Two Mayors Over MigrantsTom HandyColorado State
Greg Abbott satisfied with busing thousands of migrants to sanctuary citiesMark StarTexas State
The New York State Nurses Association is pleading with the remaining five hospitals to come to new agreementsAbdul GhaniNew York City, NY
Related
NYC millionaire pharma executive convicted of killing autistic son found dead after Supreme Court revokes bail
New York City pharmaceutical executive Gigi Jordan, convicted of killing her 7-year-old autistic son, was found dead after Supreme Court Justice Sonia Sotomayor revoked bail.
Houston cops say woman who ‘smelled heavily of body odor’ linked to at least four pre-Christmas robberies
A nicely dressed thief is allegedly responsible for four robberies in Houston days before Christmas, police said.
Idaho murders suspect Bryan Kohberger's dad mentioned WSU SWAT shooting in new police bodycam
Idaho murders suspect Bryan Kohberger and his father mentioned a Washington State University shooting during an Indiana traffic stop a month after the slayings.
New York Dad Told Kids to ‘Keep Your Seat Belt On’ Before Running Down Their Mother with SUV, Then Stabbing Her: Prosecutors
A New York dad is facing numerous criminal charges after allegedly admitting to intentionally running over his wife with an SUV before getting out and stabbing her — all while the couple’s three young children were in the backseat of the car. Stephen Giraldo, 36, a bus driver...
NYC bar bouncer dies after being punched, knocked to ground
NEW YORK -- The search is on for the man who police say punched a beloved Chelsea bar bouncer who died from his injuries.The NYPD has released video of the suspect, and CBS2's Lisa Rozner spoke to the victim's grieving wife.Melissa Buchholz and Duane Patterson, of Inwood, were married 27 years."Never will he lay beside me ever again or talk to me, my best friend," Buchholz said.She says the 61-year-old father and Air Force veteran worked as a bouncer at Billymark's West Bar on Ninth Avenue near West 29th Street for the last eight years.It's outside of the bar at...
Boy aged SIX is arrested 'for shooting his female teacher at school, leaving her critically-ill'
A six year-old boy has been taken into custody after he allegedly shot his female teacher at his Virginia elementary school, leaving her critically-ill.
As Biden visits border, still no apology over false claims that Border Patrol agents whipped migrants
President Biden will visit the border on Sunday, but he has not yet apologized for accusing Border Patrol agents of whipping Haitian migrants in September 2021.
Moscow Vape Shop Manager Says Kaylee Goncalves Expressed Fears About Alleged Stalker Weeks Before Quadruple Murder
A manager of a Moscow, Idaho, smoke shop claimed Kaylee Goncalves feared a potential stalker before her death, allegedly expressing her concerns to him in the weeks leading up to the quadruple slaying, RadarOnline.com has learned. The store employee — who alleged both Kaylee and Maddie talked to him about the reported stalking — said the girls usually traveled in a pack to the vape shop out of caution for their safety. “One of them more or less openly says, ‘Oh yeah, we’ve had one of our friends be stalked before so that is why we travel in a group...
Stunning new Idaho murder detail shows killer appeared to want to 'get out of dodge'
Criminal profiler John Kelly joined "The Ingraham Angle" to analyze the Idaho college student murders and the suspect in the case, as well as newly released details.
Video Shows NYPD Cop Brutally Beating 12-Year-Old Girl’s Head Outside School
An NYPD police officer was suspended after video showed a 12-year-old Black girl being brutally beaten by an officer outside of a Staten Island middle school. The post Video Shows NYPD Cop Brutally Beating 12-Year-Old Girl’s Head Outside School appeared first on NewsOne.
Former Fox News Regular Arrested for Extorting Her Mom
Cathy Areu, a former Fox News regular dubbed the “Liberal Sherpa,” was arrested in Miami on Friday for allegedly kidnapping and financially extorting her mother. Investigators allege she stole more than $224,000 from her elderly mother, including proceeds from her reverse mortgage, and opened credit cards in her name. A warrant for her arrest went out in June, but authorities believe she had been evading arrest, even sneaking off to Mexico, according to a Miami-Dade State Attorney’s Office press release. She’s also accused of involuntarily placing her mother in an assisted living facility “in an attempt to gain control over her mother’s financial assets,” according to the press release. Areu was a regular unpaid guest on Fox News; a bio still up on the network’s site says she provides “liberal analysis” and hosts the podcast “Liberal Sherpa.” She sued the network in 2020 over harassment claims, which a judge later dismissed.Read it at Miami Herald
N.Y. mom who works with abuse victims struck by SUV driven by estranged husband, who then stabbed her in front of kids, officials say
A New York woman who works with abuse victims after having gone through her own toxic marriage was seriously injured after her estranged husband mowed her down in front of their three children, officials allege. Sophia Giraldo, 41, is hospitalized at NewYork-Presbyterian Hospital in Queens after she was struck by...
Friends Shocked as Wife Is Accused of Gunning Down Hubby on Christmas
Friends of a New Jersey couple are reeling after the wife was accused of gunning down her husband on Christmas night.Marylue Wigglesworth, 51, has been arrested for allegedly shooting her 57-year-old husband David Wigglesworth at their Atlantic City home Sunday, according to the Atlantic County prosecutor. The couple’s social media pages were filled with happy photos from their seemingly blissful life together, with vacation shots and images from various events.“I cannot believe this,” a friend wrote on Facebook. “We’ve known Dave and Mary for years. This just can’t be true.”David Wigglseworth, who family and friends called “Wiggy,” was a former...
Utah police find eight dead people, including 5 minors, inside home
Enoch city police in Utah performed a welfare check at a home on the 4900 block of Albert Drive, where they found three adults and five children dead, all appearing to have gunshot wounds, according to reports.
Bryan Kohberger makes tasteless joke in Pennsylvania prison: report
Bryan Christopher Kohberger allegedly made a heartless joke to another inmate while behind bars at a Pennsylvania prison before his extradition to Idaho, according to a new report.
Richard Gere angers wealthy residents of Bedford, NY, for greenlighting cell tower at his hotel
Richard Gere has backed the building of a new cell tower in the town of tony Bedford, riling wealthy residents — including Jerry Seinfeld’s sister and the parents of actresses Rooney and Kate Mara, The Post has learned. Gere, who co-owns the Bedford Post Inn in Westchester County with real estate developer Russell Hernandez, is offering up land on their 14-acre estate for a 130-foot cellphone tower to fill service gaps and communications for emergency responders in one of America’s richest enclaves. If approved, the site would settle a Verizon lawsuit filed by the telecom giant after the Bedford Planning Board rejected...
New York Cop Suspended for Repeatedly Punching Young Girl on Video
A New York police officer who was caught on video repeatedly punching a young girl on the head during an altercation involving several cops and more than a dozen others has been suspended. While it’s unclear what led to the Staten Island scuffle, the officers allegedly approached the students, according to New York City Mayor Eric Adams, who condemned the officers’ actions. “I was not pleased with what I saw,” Mr. Adams said in a news conference Wednesday. The police department didn’t reveal the name of the suspended officer or provide further details, but will be analyzing the video and body camera footage, according to Adams.Read it at The New York Times
Dead New York Man Who Lived 'Under The Radar' Was Actually High-Profile Missing Connecticut Dad
A man known as "Richard King" in upstate New York died recently as a result of a medical emergency, and authorities discovered he was really Connecticut family man Robert Hoagland, who disappeared nearly 10 years ago. The high-profile cold case of a missing Connecticut man took a bizarre turn this...
Buffalo descends into chaos, as store owners open fire on looters
Looters were warned that store owners in Buffalo had taken up arms to protect their businesses amid a string of robberies during the deadly blizzard that killed 31 people so far in the city.
Boyfriend chopped with hatchet, shot and killed by ex-husband, suspect in custody
Police have a suspect in custody after a man was chopped with a hatchet then fatally shot in Brooklyn on Thursday, authorities said.
Fox News
924K+
Followers
4K+
Post
714M+
Views
ABOUT
Follow America's #1 cable news network, delivering you breaking news, insightful analysis, and must-see videos.https://www.foxnews.com/
Comments / 0