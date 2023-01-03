ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New York City, NY

Marjorie Taylor Greene Comes to George Santos’ Rescue: He Might Still Be ‘Sincere’

Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-GA) wants Republicans to give GOP congressman-elect George Santos the benefit of the doubt after he was caught telling a string of lies about his professional and personal life—because he might still be “sincere,” she says. In a Tuesday evening Twitter thread, Greene bizarrely came to Santos’ defense after he gave a painful-to-watch interview to Fox News trying to explain away all his lies. Greene, apparently swayed by Santos’ flimsy excuse that “we all make mistakes,” wrote that he “is admitting and apologizing for lying about his resume,” while stand-in Fox host Tulsi Gabbard and Democrats “are giving [him] zero grace.” They are even “demanding he resign,” she complained, before laying into Gabbard. “I think we Republicans should give George Santos a chance and see how he legislates and votes, not treat him the same as the left is,” Greene wrote, adding that she hopes he “is sincere.” That message might be confusing for some who read Greene’s op-ed for The Daily Caller last week, where she said “lying to the base is a red line for me.”Read more at The Daily Beast.
Whoopi Goldberg Goes Off on Marjorie Taylor Greene: 'You're Talking About a Coup!'

Listen to our View in Review podcast. Whoopi Goldberg is tired of Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene's schtick. On Tuesday morning, Whoopi went off on the Republican congresswoman, who spent the weekend claiming that she "would have won" the January 6 insurrection had she organized it. "Not to mention, it would have been armed," she told the crowd at a New York Young Republican gala on Sunday, prompting a sharp rebuke from the White House.
Newly released JFK documents point to what the CIA was hiding

Just seven weeks before the 1963 assassination of President John F. Kennedy, the CIA intercepted a curious phone call to the Soviet Embassy in Mexico. “My name is Oswald,” said the caller, speaking in broken Russian, seeking information about his request for a visa to return to Russia. It was indeed Lee Harvey Oswald, the Marxist misfit soon to be identified as Kennedy’s accused assassin. In this instance, Oswald didn’t get very far. Seeking an update on his visa request, the Soviet official who answered the phone told Oswald he had no update to give and then hung up on him.
Why Investigate George Santos, and Not Elizabeth Warren?

New York is overrun by an endless crime wave unleashed by Democrats who decided that criminals were the real victims and should be set free and no longer locked up for minor offenses like shoplifting or violent assault, have dedicated all the state’s prosecutorial resources to investigating Republicans. This...
NY Rep.-elect George Santos claims he made millions selling used luxury goods

Truth-challenged Rep.-elect George Santos attempted to explain his mysterious wealth Wednesday, saying he made millions of dollars by selling second-hand luxury goods on the down-low with little documentation. “What I will do is, I will go look out there, within my Rolodex and be like: ‘Hey, are you looking for a plane?’ ‘Are you looking for a boat?’ I just put that feeler out there,” he told Semafor about how he supposedly flipped $20 million yachts for six-figure referral fees after raking in just $55,000 in annual salary as recently as 2020. Santos, 34, declined to offer any specific examples...
