Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
White House Told Mayor Adams No to His Billion Dollar Request - He was Not Their PriorityTom HandyNew York City, NY
Democratic Governor Angers Two Mayors Over MigrantsTom HandyColorado State
Bronx Man Scammed IRS, State Out of Covid Relief $BronxVoiceBronx, NY
Three Arrested in $71,157 Theft from Atlantic Health SystemMorristown MinuteMorris County, NJ
Greg Abbott satisfied with busing thousands of migrants to sanctuary citiesMark StarTexas State
Related
Houston cops say woman who ‘smelled heavily of body odor’ linked to at least four pre-Christmas robberies
A nicely dressed thief is allegedly responsible for four robberies in Houston days before Christmas, police said.
As Biden visits border, still no apology over false claims that Border Patrol agents whipped migrants
President Biden will visit the border on Sunday, but he has not yet apologized for accusing Border Patrol agents of whipping Haitian migrants in September 2021.
Idaho murders suspect Bryan Kohberger's dad mentioned WSU SWAT shooting in new police bodycam
Idaho murders suspect Bryan Kohberger and his father mentioned a Washington State University shooting during an Indiana traffic stop a month after the slayings.
Priest recalls George Santos cries of poverty – saying family could not afford a funeral for his mother
New York Congressman-elect George Santos may be facing some legal obstacles soon, after a number of inconsistencies in his resume came to light this week. New York Attorney General Letitia James is looking into "a number of issues raised about Santos," her office confirmed Thursday. After days of burgeoning questions...
Marjorie Taylor Greene Comes to George Santos’ Rescue: He Might Still Be ‘Sincere’
Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-GA) wants Republicans to give GOP congressman-elect George Santos the benefit of the doubt after he was caught telling a string of lies about his professional and personal life—because he might still be “sincere,” she says. In a Tuesday evening Twitter thread, Greene bizarrely came to Santos’ defense after he gave a painful-to-watch interview to Fox News trying to explain away all his lies. Greene, apparently swayed by Santos’ flimsy excuse that “we all make mistakes,” wrote that he “is admitting and apologizing for lying about his resume,” while stand-in Fox host Tulsi Gabbard and Democrats “are giving [him] zero grace.” They are even “demanding he resign,” she complained, before laying into Gabbard. “I think we Republicans should give George Santos a chance and see how he legislates and votes, not treat him the same as the left is,” Greene wrote, adding that she hopes he “is sincere.” That message might be confusing for some who read Greene’s op-ed for The Daily Caller last week, where she said “lying to the base is a red line for me.”Read more at The Daily Beast.
A Democrat yelled the Portuguese word for 'liar' at George Santos after he cast his vote for Kevin McCarthy for Speaker
Someone on the Democratic side of the House chamber called Santos a "mentiroso," or "liar" in Portuguese, after he cast a vote for McCarthy.
‘Dead on arrival’: McCarthy threatens to tank McConnell’s agenda if Senate GOP votes for omnibus
House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy (R-CA) is threatening to tank the legislation of Senate Republicans who back the omnibus spending bill being considered this week, setting up a showdown with his counterpart, Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-KY).
Nancy Pelosi says Kevin McCarthy might need a 'doctor or a psychiatrist' after 'really sad' losses on the speakership vote
There is no love lost between Pelosi and McCarthy — in July 2021, she called him a "moron" for criticizing the congressional mask mandate.
Whoopi Goldberg Goes Off on Marjorie Taylor Greene: 'You're Talking About a Coup!'
Listen to our View in Review podcast. Whoopi Goldberg is tired of Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene's schtick. On Tuesday morning, Whoopi went off on the Republican congresswoman, who spent the weekend claiming that she "would have won" the January 6 insurrection had she organized it. "Not to mention, it would have been armed," she told the crowd at a New York Young Republican gala on Sunday, prompting a sharp rebuke from the White House.
Former teenage boyfriend of George Santos says incoming congressman lied to him, stole his phone
Embattled Rep.-elect George Santos of Long Island, New York, faces new criticism from a former romantic partner over lying about who he was during the couple’s relationship.
Outgoing Republican congressman says that if Trump is not prosecuted 'then I frankly fear for the future of this country'
GOP Rep. Adam Kinzinger expressed no doubt in his opinion that Trump should be prosecuted for his role on January 6, in a CNN interview.
Maggie Haberman says George Santos coverage is a 'death of local media' story. Here's why
House GOP leadership remains silent over Congressman-elect George Santos just one day before the New York Republican is set to be sworn into office. Scrutiny over Santos' long list of lies is intensifying as state and federal prosecutors look into his finances. Maggie Haberman and Errol Louis, who has actually interviewed Santos, join CNN This Morning to discuss.
George Santos's Sister Is in Legal Trouble After Allegedly Failing to Pay Years of Rent
Even as the House of Representatives continues to struggle to name a Speaker of the House, plenty of attention is still focused on Representative-elect George Santos, who fabricated much of his personal experience on his way to Congress. Article continues below advertisement. Now, some of the spotlight is turning toward...
Donald Trump’s Niece Just Dropped A Bombshell About Daughter Ivanka Trump And Son In Law Jared Kushner
Mary Trump, the daughter of Donald Trump’s late older brother, Fred Trump Jr, who died in 1981 at the age of 42, has just dropped more bombshells about the former president in a tell-all interview with Msnbc on Sunday, December 11th. Ivanka Trump And Jared Kushner Have Reportedly Cut...
Newly released JFK documents point to what the CIA was hiding
Just seven weeks before the 1963 assassination of President John F. Kennedy, the CIA intercepted a curious phone call to the Soviet Embassy in Mexico. “My name is Oswald,” said the caller, speaking in broken Russian, seeking information about his request for a visa to return to Russia. It was indeed Lee Harvey Oswald, the Marxist misfit soon to be identified as Kennedy’s accused assassin. In this instance, Oswald didn’t get very far. Seeking an update on his visa request, the Soviet official who answered the phone told Oswald he had no update to give and then hung up on him.
GOP Rep. Dan Crenshaw says it's 'crazy' that Republicans put forward 'two 25-year-olds to be our nominees' in the midterms: 'We lost races we easily should have won'
"I'm sure they're nice people, but they have two years work experience at most," Rep. Crenshaw told Politico of two young Republican House candidates.
The Jewish Press
Why Investigate George Santos, and Not Elizabeth Warren?
New York is overrun by an endless crime wave unleashed by Democrats who decided that criminals were the real victims and should be set free and no longer locked up for minor offenses like shoplifting or violent assault, have dedicated all the state’s prosecutorial resources to investigating Republicans. This...
Republican George Santos who ran as 'openly gay' was previously married to a woman: Report
Republican Rep.-elect George Santos, who ran as an "openly gay" man in the GOP, was married to a woman prior to the launch of his political campaign, according to a new report.
NY Rep.-elect George Santos claims he made millions selling used luxury goods
Truth-challenged Rep.-elect George Santos attempted to explain his mysterious wealth Wednesday, saying he made millions of dollars by selling second-hand luxury goods on the down-low with little documentation. “What I will do is, I will go look out there, within my Rolodex and be like: ‘Hey, are you looking for a plane?’ ‘Are you looking for a boat?’ I just put that feeler out there,” he told Semafor about how he supposedly flipped $20 million yachts for six-figure referral fees after raking in just $55,000 in annual salary as recently as 2020. Santos, 34, declined to offer any specific examples...
Hochul flamed for asking people to stop ‘leaving’ New York after telling Republicans to ‘get out’ months prior
Critics slammed Gov. Kathy Hochul, D-N.Y., on Twitter for asking people to stop leaving the state of New York, after telling Republicans to "get out" months earlier.
Fox News
924K+
Followers
4K+
Post
714M+
Views
ABOUT
Follow America's #1 cable news network, delivering you breaking news, insightful analysis, and must-see videos.https://www.foxnews.com/
Comments / 0