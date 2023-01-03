ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Saint Louis, MO

ClutchPoints

2 best trades Kings must make before 2023 NBA trade deadline

The Sacramento Kings are not following the script. They should be tanking not contending. Right now, the Kings carry a 20-17 win-loss record. That’s good enough to put them in, get this, first place overall in the Pacific Division. They are higher than BOTH Los Angeles teams, the Phoenix Suns, and the defending champion Golden State Warriors. If anyone claims he foresaw this, he’s lying. This is not the way things should be. The Kings should NOT be this good at this point in the season. Having said that, Sacramento does not have a flawless team. If it wants to really go all-in on the playoffs, then maybe a trade or two can help. Here we will look at the two best trades the Kings must make before the 2023 NBA trade deadline.
LOS ANGELES, CA
ClutchPoints

Cardinals’ gas-throwing prospect drops confident 2023 take

St. Louis Cardinals hard-throwing pitching prospect Gordon Graceffo, who is no stranger to hitting 99 MPH on the radar gun at just 22-years old, recently dropped a confident take for 2023. The Cardinals’ big league team already features a fairly strong pitching staff. But Graceffo believes he has what it takes to impact St. Louis, […] The post Cardinals’ gas-throwing prospect drops confident 2023 take appeared first on ClutchPoints.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
ClutchPoints

RUMOR: Bucks closing in on Jae Crowder trade, Rockets emerge as third team in deal

The trade deadline is fast approaching and the rumor mill should heat up even more as February draws closer. One player who many expect to be with a different team after February 9th is Jae Crowder, who himself is currently in the midst of a season-long holdout with the Phoenix Suns. The Milwaukee Bucks have […] The post RUMOR: Bucks closing in on Jae Crowder trade, Rockets emerge as third team in deal appeared first on ClutchPoints.
HOUSTON, TX
ClutchPoints

Kawhi Leonard drops telling injury update Clippers fans will love

Kawhi Leonard’s body hasn’t been the same since Zaza Pachulia undercut his landing spot during the 2017 NBA playoffs. Since then, Leonard has had to sit out games due to injury, particularly on one leg of a back-to-back set, to remain healthy for when it truly matters: the postseason. However, with the Los Angeles Clippers struggling in Year 4 of the Kawhi-Paul George era, fans’ frustrations over Leonard’s infamous load management is reaching peak levels.
LOS ANGELES, CA
ClutchPoints

Fred VanVleet snubbed Raptors’ $114 million extension offer

The Toronto Raptors are suddenly approaching a crossroads. Losers of three straight to fall a season-worst seven games below .500, the 16-23 Raptors could pivot from fighting toward contention to rebuilding around Scottie Barnes if their widespread struggles continue leading up to the February 9th trade deadline. One franchise stalwart...
ClutchPoints

Nikola Jokic gets real on what Nuggets need to win a championship

The merry-go-round on top of the Western Conference continues to spin round and round, with different teams taking turns as the leader. The new leaders of the West are now Nikola Jokic’s Denver Nuggets. After a shaky start to the year, Jokic and co have been balling out over the last few games. They’ve shown tremendous form so far… but Nikola Jokic knows that they’ll need more consistency if they want to win it all, per DNVR Nuggets.
DENVER, CO
ClutchPoints

Lauri Markkanen doesn’t hold back on Bulls revenge game

Lauri Markkanen has emerged as a star with the Utah Jazz. With Utah set to take on the Chicago Bulls on Friday, Markkanen got brutally honest on facing his old team, per K.C. Johnson. “Of course, it’s always extra motivation to come here,” Markkanen said of playing against the Bulls...
CHICAGO, IL
ClutchPoints

Jerami Grant’s true feelings on staying with Blazers ahead of 2023 NBA free agency

The Portland Trail Blazers have definitely benefited from the arrival of Jerami Grant, who they acquired from the Detroit Pistons last offseason. And while he’s yet to make a definitive decision on his future, the 28-year-old evidently loves being in Portland and sounds like he’d love to stay long-term. Via The Athletic: “I ain’t really […] The post Jerami Grant’s true feelings on staying with Blazers ahead of 2023 NBA free agency appeared first on ClutchPoints.
PORTLAND, OR
ClutchPoints

Raptors’ stance on Fred VanVleet trade amid injury-riddled season

This isn’t the season that the Toronto Raptors were envisioning after last year. After a first-round exit in 2022, hopes were high for the young Toronto roster. However, they have struggled mightily this season. One of the players struggling is Fred VanVleet, who has been dealing with multiple injuries this year. Despite his declining numbers, […] The post Raptors’ stance on Fred VanVleet trade amid injury-riddled season appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Larry Brown Sports

Shaq makes crazy wager on CFP title game

Shaquille O’Neal is putting his money where his mouth is … in one sense. On an episode this week of TNT’s “Inside the NBA,” the retired center great O’Neal made a pretty wild wager with co-host Ernie Johnson on Monday’s CFP national title game. In an apparent show of confidence in TCU to beat Georgia,... The post Shaq makes crazy wager on CFP title game appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
GEORGIA STATE
ClutchPoints

NFL Odds: Panthers vs. Saints prediction, pick, how to watch – 1/8/2023

The Carolina Panthers will travel to take on the New Orleans Saints in a Sunday afternoon NFL matchup at the Caesars Superdome. With that said, it’s a good time to check out our NFL odds series, which includes a Panthers-Saints prediction and pick, laid out below. Carolina has gone 6-10 this season, third place in […] The post NFL Odds: Panthers vs. Saints prediction, pick, how to watch – 1/8/2023 appeared first on ClutchPoints.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
ClutchPoints

Zach LaVine’s blunt reaction to unending Bulls trade rumors

Zach LaVine has once again seen his name dragged into trade rumors as the Chicago Bulls face a real dilemma surrounding the future of the two-time All-Star with the team. Well, there’s no better way to respond to these seemingly unending rumors with a big game. LaVine did just that on Friday with a mind-blowing 41-point explosion behind 11 treys. Talk about making a statement, right?
CHICAGO, IL
ClutchPoints

RUMOR: Jordan Clarkson fuels Jazz trade links with eye-opening decision on contract offer

The Utah Jazz have been one of the biggest surprise packages of the season. The general belief before the campaign started was that after blowing up their roster in the summer, the Jazz were going to be all-in on the Victor Wembanyama tank race. Well, this just hasn’t been the case for Utah thus far, and there’s no denying that among others, Jordan Clarkson has played a key role in this team’s unexpected success.
SALT LAKE CITY, UT
ClutchPoints

Nikola Jokic, Nuggets’ dominance has Charles tooting his own horn

Charles Barkley isn’t exactly known for making the most accurate predictions. In fact, it’s quite the opposite for the outspoken Hall of Fame power forward. This is exactly why Denver Nuggets fans might be worried by Chuck’s latest (semi) guarantee. After seeing Nikola Jokic and the Nuggets destroy the Los Angeles Clippers in the first […] The post Nikola Jokic, Nuggets’ dominance has Charles tooting his own horn appeared first on ClutchPoints.
DENVER, CO
ClutchPoints

Kevin Durant reveals key reason for Nets’ loss to Bulls, snapping winning streak

Kevin Durant and the Brooklyn Nets entered their Wednesday night contest against the Chicago Bulls as the hottest team in the NBA, having won 12 straight games. However, all good things come to an end. Despite being on the road, the Bulls led against the Nets for much of the way en route to a […] The post Kevin Durant reveals key reason for Nets’ loss to Bulls, snapping winning streak appeared first on ClutchPoints.
CHICAGO, IL
ClutchPoints

ClutchPoints

