The Sacramento Kings are not following the script. They should be tanking not contending. Right now, the Kings carry a 20-17 win-loss record. That’s good enough to put them in, get this, first place overall in the Pacific Division. They are higher than BOTH Los Angeles teams, the Phoenix Suns, and the defending champion Golden State Warriors. If anyone claims he foresaw this, he’s lying. This is not the way things should be. The Kings should NOT be this good at this point in the season. Having said that, Sacramento does not have a flawless team. If it wants to really go all-in on the playoffs, then maybe a trade or two can help. Here we will look at the two best trades the Kings must make before the 2023 NBA trade deadline.

LOS ANGELES, CA ・ 18 HOURS AGO