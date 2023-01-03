Read full article on original website
NHL Odds: Kings vs. Golden Knights prediction, pick, how to watch – 1/7/2023
The Los Angeles Kings will head to Sin City for a Pacific Division clash with the Vegas Golden Knights at the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas. It’s time to continue our NHL odds series with a Kings-Golden Knights prediction and pick. The Kings are coming off a 5-2 loss...
NBA Odds: Magic vs. Warriors prediction, pick, how to watch – 1/7/2023
The Orlando Magic kick off their weekend by making a trip to San Francisco to take on the Golden State Warriors on Saturday evening. Join us for our NBA odds series where our Magic-Warriors prediction and pick will be revealed. Seeking a season-sweep of the defending champs after the Magic...
2 best trades Kings must make before 2023 NBA trade deadline
The Sacramento Kings are not following the script. They should be tanking not contending. Right now, the Kings carry a 20-17 win-loss record. That’s good enough to put them in, get this, first place overall in the Pacific Division. They are higher than BOTH Los Angeles teams, the Phoenix Suns, and the defending champion Golden State Warriors. If anyone claims he foresaw this, he’s lying. This is not the way things should be. The Kings should NOT be this good at this point in the season. Having said that, Sacramento does not have a flawless team. If it wants to really go all-in on the playoffs, then maybe a trade or two can help. Here we will look at the two best trades the Kings must make before the 2023 NBA trade deadline.
Cardinals’ gas-throwing prospect drops confident 2023 take
St. Louis Cardinals hard-throwing pitching prospect Gordon Graceffo, who is no stranger to hitting 99 MPH on the radar gun at just 22-years old, recently dropped a confident take for 2023. The Cardinals’ big league team already features a fairly strong pitching staff. But Graceffo believes he has what it takes to impact St. Louis, […] The post Cardinals’ gas-throwing prospect drops confident 2023 take appeared first on ClutchPoints.
RUMOR: Bucks closing in on Jae Crowder trade, Rockets emerge as third team in deal
The trade deadline is fast approaching and the rumor mill should heat up even more as February draws closer. One player who many expect to be with a different team after February 9th is Jae Crowder, who himself is currently in the midst of a season-long holdout with the Phoenix Suns. The Milwaukee Bucks have […] The post RUMOR: Bucks closing in on Jae Crowder trade, Rockets emerge as third team in deal appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Kawhi Leonard drops telling injury update Clippers fans will love
Kawhi Leonard’s body hasn’t been the same since Zaza Pachulia undercut his landing spot during the 2017 NBA playoffs. Since then, Leonard has had to sit out games due to injury, particularly on one leg of a back-to-back set, to remain healthy for when it truly matters: the postseason. However, with the Los Angeles Clippers struggling in Year 4 of the Kawhi-Paul George era, fans’ frustrations over Leonard’s infamous load management is reaching peak levels.
Fred VanVleet snubbed Raptors’ $114 million extension offer
The Toronto Raptors are suddenly approaching a crossroads. Losers of three straight to fall a season-worst seven games below .500, the 16-23 Raptors could pivot from fighting toward contention to rebuilding around Scottie Barnes if their widespread struggles continue leading up to the February 9th trade deadline. One franchise stalwart...
Nikola Jokic gets real on what Nuggets need to win a championship
The merry-go-round on top of the Western Conference continues to spin round and round, with different teams taking turns as the leader. The new leaders of the West are now Nikola Jokic’s Denver Nuggets. After a shaky start to the year, Jokic and co have been balling out over the last few games. They’ve shown tremendous form so far… but Nikola Jokic knows that they’ll need more consistency if they want to win it all, per DNVR Nuggets.
Lauri Markkanen doesn’t hold back on Bulls revenge game
Lauri Markkanen has emerged as a star with the Utah Jazz. With Utah set to take on the Chicago Bulls on Friday, Markkanen got brutally honest on facing his old team, per K.C. Johnson. “Of course, it’s always extra motivation to come here,” Markkanen said of playing against the Bulls...
Jerami Grant’s true feelings on staying with Blazers ahead of 2023 NBA free agency
The Portland Trail Blazers have definitely benefited from the arrival of Jerami Grant, who they acquired from the Detroit Pistons last offseason. And while he’s yet to make a definitive decision on his future, the 28-year-old evidently loves being in Portland and sounds like he’d love to stay long-term. Via The Athletic: “I ain’t really […] The post Jerami Grant’s true feelings on staying with Blazers ahead of 2023 NBA free agency appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Raptors’ stance on Fred VanVleet trade amid injury-riddled season
This isn’t the season that the Toronto Raptors were envisioning after last year. After a first-round exit in 2022, hopes were high for the young Toronto roster. However, they have struggled mightily this season. One of the players struggling is Fred VanVleet, who has been dealing with multiple injuries this year. Despite his declining numbers, […] The post Raptors’ stance on Fred VanVleet trade amid injury-riddled season appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Shaq makes crazy wager on CFP title game
Shaquille O’Neal is putting his money where his mouth is … in one sense. On an episode this week of TNT’s “Inside the NBA,” the retired center great O’Neal made a pretty wild wager with co-host Ernie Johnson on Monday’s CFP national title game. In an apparent show of confidence in TCU to beat Georgia,... The post Shaq makes crazy wager on CFP title game appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
NFL Odds: Panthers vs. Saints prediction, pick, how to watch – 1/8/2023
The Carolina Panthers will travel to take on the New Orleans Saints in a Sunday afternoon NFL matchup at the Caesars Superdome. With that said, it’s a good time to check out our NFL odds series, which includes a Panthers-Saints prediction and pick, laid out below. Carolina has gone 6-10 this season, third place in […] The post NFL Odds: Panthers vs. Saints prediction, pick, how to watch – 1/8/2023 appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Kyrie Irving’s ‘unique ability’ that buried Pelicans highlighted by Jacque Vaughn
Kyrie Irving has been one of the NBA’s top guards during an extended hot streak for the Brooklyn Nets, much to head coach Jacque Vaughn’s delight. Irving’s fourth-quarter brilliance in particular has jumped off the page during Brooklyn’s resurgence. The seven-time All-Star is leading the league in fourth-quarter scoring at 8.9 points per game.
Zach LaVine’s blunt reaction to unending Bulls trade rumors
Zach LaVine has once again seen his name dragged into trade rumors as the Chicago Bulls face a real dilemma surrounding the future of the two-time All-Star with the team. Well, there’s no better way to respond to these seemingly unending rumors with a big game. LaVine did just that on Friday with a mind-blowing 41-point explosion behind 11 treys. Talk about making a statement, right?
RUMOR: Jordan Clarkson fuels Jazz trade links with eye-opening decision on contract offer
The Utah Jazz have been one of the biggest surprise packages of the season. The general belief before the campaign started was that after blowing up their roster in the summer, the Jazz were going to be all-in on the Victor Wembanyama tank race. Well, this just hasn’t been the case for Utah thus far, and there’s no denying that among others, Jordan Clarkson has played a key role in this team’s unexpected success.
Kawhi Leonard disagrees with Ty Lue’s early white flag vs. Nuggets
Tyronn Lue didn’t waste any time in waving the white flag as the Los Angeles Clippers got walloped by the Denver Nuggets on Thursday. Kawhi Leonard’s beliefs, at least in that instance, didn’t align with his coach’s. The Clippers were down a whopping 34 points at...
LeBron James stokes flames of Bronny team-up after hinting on retirement
LeBron James is on the verge of surpassing Los Angeles Lakers icon Kareem Abdul-Jabbar as the NBA’s all-time scoring leader, yet his remaining goals as a professional basketball player remain the same: compete for championships, and share the court with his son, Bronny. LeBron has oft-stated his desire to...
Nikola Jokic, Nuggets’ dominance has Charles tooting his own horn
Charles Barkley isn’t exactly known for making the most accurate predictions. In fact, it’s quite the opposite for the outspoken Hall of Fame power forward. This is exactly why Denver Nuggets fans might be worried by Chuck’s latest (semi) guarantee. After seeing Nikola Jokic and the Nuggets destroy the Los Angeles Clippers in the first […] The post Nikola Jokic, Nuggets’ dominance has Charles tooting his own horn appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Kevin Durant reveals key reason for Nets’ loss to Bulls, snapping winning streak
Kevin Durant and the Brooklyn Nets entered their Wednesday night contest against the Chicago Bulls as the hottest team in the NBA, having won 12 straight games. However, all good things come to an end. Despite being on the road, the Bulls led against the Nets for much of the way en route to a […] The post Kevin Durant reveals key reason for Nets’ loss to Bulls, snapping winning streak appeared first on ClutchPoints.
