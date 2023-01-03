“The Paulding Exempted Character Academy is committed to building two buildings, one in Paulding and one in Oakwood to support Bible-based education which will be carried out by LifeWise Academy Paulding Exempted,” said Kevin Stahl, PECA President. “PECA would like to recognize Robert and Gretchen Noneman for donating the property in Paulding and Rhonda Bakle for donating the Oakwood property in memory of her mother Marge Kesler. We have already had substantial donations to support the projects, but this event marks the official campaign kickoff. If you would like to support the building projects, please reach out to a PECA board member for more information.”

PAULDING, OH ・ 1 DAY AGO