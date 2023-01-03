Read full article on original website
Boys basketball: Ottawa-Glandorf triumphs against St. Marys
OTTAWA – Ottawa-Glandorf had a very good night. Colin White had a great night. The junior standout scored an O-G boys basketball school record 44 points when the Titans rolled to a 78-44 win over St. Marys on Friday night. White had 30 of his points by halftime. He...
Times-Bulletin
Big fourth quarter carries Knights over Pirates 55-45
BLUFFTON — The Friday night Crestview-at-Bluffton game was a barnburner for the first 24 minutes — then came the fourth period. The Knights started that quarter with a 14-2 run en route to a 55-45 win over the Pirates. Crestview is now 8-1 overall and 2-1 in the NWC. Bluffton is 5-4 and 2-1. It was a game with three ties and 16 lead changes, but none of those came in the fourth quarter. Crestview led 41-40 after three. The fourth quarter started with a quick 8-0 run by the visitors — corner three by senior Mitch Temple, wing three by senior Nate Lichtle, open layup by sophomore Wren Sheets — 49-40, Knights, with 6:18 left.
Times-Bulletin
Bearcats improve to 9-1 after downing Lincolnview
SPENCERVILLE — Friday night’s matchup in The Ville between Spencerville and Lincolnview was controlled from the tip by the Bearcats, who never trailed in their 68-33 Northwest Conference victory. With 10 days in-between contests for the Cats, it took some time for them to find their rhythm. Kohen...
westbendnews.net
Future Home Of Paulding Exempted Character Academy
“The Paulding Exempted Character Academy is committed to building two buildings, one in Paulding and one in Oakwood to support Bible-based education which will be carried out by LifeWise Academy Paulding Exempted,” said Kevin Stahl, PECA President. “PECA would like to recognize Robert and Gretchen Noneman for donating the property in Paulding and Rhonda Bakle for donating the Oakwood property in memory of her mother Marge Kesler. We have already had substantial donations to support the projects, but this event marks the official campaign kickoff. If you would like to support the building projects, please reach out to a PECA board member for more information.”
travellens.co
15 Best Things to Do in Celina, OH
Celina is an urban city in Ohio and is also the county seat of Mercer County. This city is best known for its stunning views of Grand Lake St. Marys and the iconic Celina lighthouse, making an excellent backdrop for your photos. There are also several entertainment facilities, both indoor...
Times-Bulletin
Off The Streets of Van Wert meeting
VAN WERT — Off The Streets is an organization that has been helping those experiencing homelessness find housing and getting them off the streets. OTS is currently helping families in several states and in Ohio. The OTS chapter in Toledo has been very successful in their work and they will be sharing some of their success at a meeting to be held locally.
themirrornewspaper.com
Whitehouse Police Chief Accepts Job In Sidney, Ohio
BY KAREN GERHARDINGER | MIRROR REPORTER — When Mark McDonough interviewed for the job of police chief for the village of Whitehouse in 2012, he set forth a 10-year plan to meet goals for the department – and then move out of the way for the next generation of leaders.
Marriage license applications filed in Allen County
LIMA — The following couples have applied for marriage licenses at Allen County Probate Court:. Christopher Dunahugh and Charlotte Applefeller, both of Elida; Caleb Lammers and Brianna Alva, both of Lima; Jonathan Garcia of Beaverdam and Julia Januszewska of Bowling Green; Bryan Cox and Alexis Bevins, both of Lima; Dakota Toland and Cheyann Schadewald, both of Lima; Andrew Chamberlain and Mary Tschuder, both of Elida; Greggory Henry and Nichole Bachar, both of Lima; Daniel Boutwell and Jodi Elverd, both of Lima; Skyler Stemen and Dakota Bailey, both of Lima; Matthew Crawford and Kaitlyn Smith, both of Lima; Jacob Youngpeter and Emilie Buettner, both of Spencerville; and Jesse Hardy and Brenda Brown, both of Lima.
Times-Bulletin
Sisco promoted to lieutenant at Van Wert OSP
VAN WERT — There’s a new post commander at the Van Wert Ohio State Highway Patrol post. According to a news release from the Ohio State Highway Patrol:. On January 1, Sergeant Joseph R. Sisco was promoted to the rank of lieutenant by Colonel Charles A. Jones, Patrol superintendent. Lieutenant Sisco will remain in his current assignment at the Van Wert Post to serve as post commander.
New trial ordered in 2017 Lima murder
LIMA — The Third District Court of Appeals, in one of its final rulings of 2022, overturned the 2019 murder conviction of Clois Ray Adkins and returned the case to Allen County Common Pleas Court for a new trial. The appellate court’s ruling hinged primarily on a change in...
I-75 northbound reopened in Wood County after crash Friday
ROSSFORD, Ohio — I-75 northbound reopened Friday afternoon after it was closed between Buck and Wales roads in Wood County due to a crash. ODOT cameras showed at least two vehicles involved. It is currently unknown if there are any injuries or what caused the crash. Want more from...
Reserve your spot to dine at Hollander on Main
LIMA — The Hollander on Main is re-opening this Thursday at 5 p.m. by reservation only, unless you want to sit at the new bar, according to a post on Facebook. Please come in and enjoy the new spot. There is a link on Facebook to make reservations. (https://www.sevenrooms.com/reservations/thehollanderonmain)
Lima News
Lima Municipal Court records, Dec. 29-Jan. 4
Katelyn M. Alexander, 32, of Lima, found guilty of ovi. Sentence: 90 days jail. 90 days suspended. $500 fine. David V. Laux, 59, of Celina, found guilty of ovi. Sentence: 5 days jail. 5 days suspended. $500 fine. Christopher C. Payner, 18, of Lima, found guilty of no ol. Sentence:...
Times-Bulletin
Lichtensteiger looks back at 2022
VAN WERT — Van Wert County Commissioners have reorganized for the new year. Todd Wolfrum is now chairman and Stan Owens is vice chairman. Outgoing chairman Thad Lichtensteiger, who remains as a commissioner, sat down with us to look back at 2022 and ahead to 2023. One thing the...
2 dogs found dead, skinned in Northwest Ohio
LIMA, Ohio — Police and an animal-cruelty prevention organization are investigating after two dogs were found dead and skinned on a city street. The Allen County Sheriff’s Office reported the bodies of the dogs were found at about 9 a.m. on New Year’s Eve, according to a news release from the Ohio Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals. It’s unclear whether the dogs were domesticated or feral, and the breed of the dogs also is unknown.
ThomasNet Industrial News Room
Abbott Announces $536 Million Ohio Formula Factory
Welcome to Thomas Insights — every day, we publish the latest news and analysis to keep our readers up to date on what’s happening in industry. Sign up here to get the day’s top stories delivered straight to your inbox. Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine announced Abbott Labs’...
westbendnews.net
One Project Sees Early Success, Another Progresses Toward Construction
RCUT at U.S. 30 and Thayer Road, Allen County, ODOT District 1. Traditional intersections are being replaced throughout northwest Ohio with modern, safer designs. Just over a year ago, an RCUT (restricted crossing u-turn) was constructed at U.S. 30 and Thayer Road in Allen County, east of Lima. Prior to the construction, 13 crashes over a five-year period occurred. Of those, two were fatal and five resulted in serious injury. Since the opening of the RCUT, only two crashes directly related to the intersection have occurred, and none resulted in injuries.
Police investigating skinned dogs on Lakewood Avenue
LIMA — The Ohio Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals is offering a $1,000 reward for information leading to the arrest in a Saturday incident in which two dead dogs were found skinned outside a home on Lakewood Avenue, according to a Facebook post. According to the...
WFMJ.com
2.5 magnitude earthquake recorded in western Ohio
A week and a half after an earthquake in Northwestern Ohio, a second tremor has been recorded in the western part of the state. According to the U.S. Geological Survey, a 2.4 magnitude earthquake was detected Sunday night centered in Darke County, about 45 miles northwest of Dayton. On December...
wfft.com
Woman injured in DeKalb County crash
DEKALB COUNTY, Ind. (WFFT) - A woman sustained injuries in a crash around 7:28 Friday morning in DeKalb County. Police say Sandra Hillary, 76, of St. Joe, was at the stop sign at the intersection of CR 35 and CR 60. She left the stop and pulled into the path of a car driven by Henry McKinnon, 54, of Auburn, who was southbound on CR 35.
