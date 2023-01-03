Read full article on original website
Report: Alarming number of children accidentally eating cannabis edibles
MIAMI - A new report shows an alarming number of small children have been exposed to cannabis after accidentally eating an edible.Many edibles come in the form of candies, cookies, brownies and products that can have a strong toddler appeal.In just five years, the number of small children in the U.S exposed to cannabis after accidentally eating an edible rose by 1,375 percent.According to the National Poison Data system, there were more than 7,040 exposures to edible cannabis in kids under 6 between 2017 and 2021, Oliver, a toddler who got sick after consuming edibles, has made a full recovery he's back to his old self. His mom Elizabeth is not."What's terrifying is I know that if he found the gummies again he would eat them again, which is why it's so important I think to lock these up and have these really out of reach.Doctors say don't just hide edibles lock them up too.This is becoming an issue as edibles become more common in homes with children.
THC Drinks Will Soon Be Everywhere. Here Are 8 To Know About.
As cannabis becomes more mainstream, the ways in which it can be consumed will only become more varied. One of the latest trends is THC-infused beverages. They’re being touted as a new and casual way to consume that offer precise dosing in a form that is more socially adaptable than smoking, and more predictable than that batch of brownies your buddy whipped up. The drinks are also a natural progression of cannabis products in the culinary and mixology space, and the growing popularity of non-alcoholic alternatives. THC drinks come in many forms, including seltzers, ciders, wines, aperitifs, and ready-to-drink canned cocktails – so if you enjoy THC, they might be worth a try.
Cheese Recalled Just Days After Christmas
The Christmas season just got a bit less cheerful for cheese lovers. Just a day after Christmas, Coles Finest Australian Washed Rind Cheese was recalled. The recall was issued by Coles Supermarkets on Dec. 26 due to potential E. coli contamination, meaning the cheese poses a health risk to consumers.
How to Choose Quality CBD and THC Vape Products
Are you looking to make a switch from smoking plant-based products to CBD and THC vaporizing?. Vaping is a much healthier alternative to smoking, as it heats the CBD or THC so they can be absorbed directly into the bloodstream. It also eliminates the many harmful toxins in plant substances.
Bryan Kohberger case: Why didn't Idaho roommate call 911 after encountering masked madman?
A female roommate didn't call 911 after encountering Bryan Kohberger in a mask allegedly fleeing the Idaho murder scene because she likely froze from fear, experts said.
Pasta Recalled Due to Listeria Concerns
It's a hard time to be a pasta lover. Following World Variety Produce, Inc.'s recall of Melissa's Pasta Para Duros packages, yet another brand of pasta is being pulled from store shelves. On Dec. 29, Caesar's Pasta, LLC recalled more than 5,000 pounds of frozen manicotti due to potential listeria contamination.
Pepper Recall Issued
Those hoping to share the gift of spices this holiday season may need to rethink their gifts. A pepper collection gift set sold at World Market stores nationwide has been recalled just days before Christmas. According to a notice shared by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA), Something South African LLC. on Dec. 15 recalled the Peppercorn Collection Gift Set due to possible mold and Ochratoxin A contamination.
2 young girls died from suffocation inside a weighted blanket from Target, prompting the store to recall 200,000 products
Target has recalled 204,000 Pillowfort weighted blankets after a 4-year-old and 6-year-old died while trapped inside the blanket's cover.
Idaho Murder Suspect Bryan Kohberger’s Affidavit Is Full of ‘Bad Facts’ for His Lawyers — and Some Gaps for the State, Experts Say
In the defense bar, attorneys have a phrase to describe information that isn’t helpful to their clients: They’re “bad facts,” and a federal public defender who’s represented thousands of clients says they are all over the recently unsealed affidavit in the case of Idaho quadruple-murder suspect Bryan Kohberger.
Walmart Is Banning Single-Use Bags In Two More States
Plastic bags have been in use since the late '50s, but they really took off in the following decade, eventually making up 80% of all grocery bags used in stores by 1996. These bags were considered a huge convenience — stronger and sturdier than paper bags and able to hold more items. They could more easily be scrunched down and stored away or even reused as a garbage bag. However, what consumers didn't appreciate back then was the environmental impact such a small item would have. The list of damages done by plastic bags is extensive: taking years to decompose, releasing toxic gases if you burn them, blocking stormwater drains, and even killing animals that get tangled in them, per the International Bar Association.
FDA issues a public warning about Listeria contamination of certain enoki mushrooms
The FDA is warning consumers to not eat Sun Hong Foods Inc. enoki mushrooms because of the threat of Listeria monocytogenes contamination. The mushrooms are imported from China and tested positive for Listeria when Missouri health officials sampled them. At this time the Sun Hong brand mushrooms do not appear to be related to any outbreaks, according to the warning from the Food and Drug Administration.
More sprouts recalled as outbreak investigation continues
SunSprout Enterprises has expanded a recall of raw alfalfa sprouts because of potential contamination with Salmonella. This recall is a result of an investigation by Nebraska and the federal CDC of an outbreak of illness associated with the alfalfa sprouts. Nebraska officials are urging the public to avoid eating alfalfa...
At least 20 Louisiana horse deaths tied to contaminated feed from Colorado
The deaths of at least 20 horses in Louisiana have been tied to bacteria in some alfalfa hay cubes from a manufacturer in Colorado, the Louisiana Department of Agriculture and Forestry said Friday. The department began spreading awareness of potential problems with some bags of “Top of the Rockies Alfalfa...
Cost of eggs, chicken at highest point yet in Utah
Many families had to adjust their budgets and hope the new year will bring lower costs. FOX 13 News asked the Utah Department of Agriculture and Food which costs are here to stay.
FDA considers regulating cannabis compound CBD in foods, supplements over safety concerns
The FDA is weighing whether CBD products can be regulated under rules covering food and dietary supplements or if a new framework is needed.
Summit County wastewater data shows fewer visitors, COVID spreading
The Snyderville Basin Water Reclamation District uses wastewater that flows from local toilets to produce a snapshot of what’s happening in the community. By calculating from that water how many toilet flushes have happened, District General Manager Mike Luers says there were about 101,000 visitor nights in the past month. That’s down about 7% from the same time period last year, which is consistent with the Park City Chamber’s estimations based on occupancy at hotels.
Recall alert: Avery’s Savory Popcorn recalled over undeclared allergens
Avery’s Savory Popcorn is recalling all flavors of its gourmet popcorn because it may contain undeclared allergens. According to the Food and Drug Administration, people who have an allergy or severe sensitivity to specific types of allergens such as milk, soy, peanuts, tree nuts or sulfites, “run the risk of a serious or life-threatening allergic reaction if they consume these products.”
