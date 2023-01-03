Trumbull County man reports being scammed on Christian dating site

NORTH BLOOMFIELD, Ohio (WKBN) – A 30-year-old North Bloomfield man reported being scammed on a Christian dating site.

The man told the Trumbull County Sheriff’s Office that a man contacted him Monday, accusing him of communicating with his 13-year-old daughter. He said the man demanded that he send him $500 or he would report him to the authorities.

The victim said he was concerned that the false claims would ruin his reputation, so he put $500 on a prepaid Visa card and sent it to the man via Cash App, according to a report from the Sheriff’s Office.

The victim said he didn’t realize that he had been scammed until after speaking with a friend, who urged him to report the incident.

A report was taken with the recommendation that the victim follow up with Cash App to freeze the transaction.

