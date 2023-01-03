FMU’s Jonah Pierce named Conference Carolinas player of the week
FLORENCE, SC – Francis Marion University sophomore center Jonah Pierce has been selected as the Conference Carolinas Men’s Basketball Player of the Week for the period of Dec. 27-Jan. 2.
Pierce, a 6-8 native of Sanford, Fla., scored a season-high 22 points and grabbed a career-high 18 rebounds in the Patriots’ only action of the week, an 87-75 win over local-rival Coker University on Dec. 30. He connected on 9-of-11 field goal attempts, while also handing out three assists and blocking two shots. It marked his third double-double of the year and 13th of his young career.
Pierce is averaging 10.8 points per game this season and ranks first in the conference in field goal accuracy (66.2%), and second in both rebounding (8.8 per game) and blocked shots (1.7 per contest).
Francis Marion (7-4, 4-1), which appeared among the other teams receiving votes in this week’s D2SIDA Southeast Region poll, will return to conference play this week with a pair of games. FMU will play at Lees-McRae College on Wednesday at 7 p.m. and will host King University (Tenn.) on Saturday at 4 p.m. The Patriots are currently tied for second place, a half-game out of first place.Copyright 2023 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WBTW.
Comments / 0