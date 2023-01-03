ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Funniest (And Pettiest) Tweets From 'The Best Man: The Final Chapters'

By Alex Ford
 4 days ago

We need more chapters!

Source: Peacock

Black Twitter is still buzzing over The Best Man: The Final Chapters that trended for weeks after its premiere that sparked hilarious commentary while pleasing fans of the beloved film franchise-turned-limited series.

Source: Peacock

Based on the classic films written and directed by Malcolm D. Lee , the Peacock series follows Harper ( Taye Diggs ), Robyn ( Sanaa Lathan ), Jordan ( Nia Long ), Lance ( Morris Chestnut ), Quentin ( Harold Perrineau ), Shelby ( Melissa De Sousa ), Candace ( Regina Hall ), and Murch ( Terrence Howard ) into the next phases of their lives and careers.

Source: Peacock

With the long-awaited final chapter proving to be a smash hit, it’s only right that we get an extended series of chapters despite the cast speaking on their final reunion in the featurette below:

“We’ve told the story and it feels like there’s other stories to tell,” said Lee in an interview with Today . “At this point, I think these actors have done, and admired, these characters really well and they have other stories to tell. I have other stories to tell.”

“I closed the books,” added Lee, basically shutting down any chance of new chapters (for now). “We don’t have any other story to tell, at least I don’t.”

Hopefully, the outpouring of love from the fans can persuade him to continue the relatable stories of our fave messy friend group.

“It’s a love letter to the fans,” he said. “Hopefully they will feel like they spent time with old friends.”

What’s your fave moment from the series? Tell us down below and enjoy the funniest tweets from The Best Man: The Final Chapters on the flip.

