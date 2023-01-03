Quentin Grimes was not in uniform the night Pascal Siakam torched the Knicks for 52 points last month, sitting out due to a sprained ankle. But the starting shooting guard was a key factor defensively in holding the Raptors’ big man to 18 points in Friday’s win north of the border, the Knicks’ fourth in a row entering Monday’s home game against the Bucks. The 6-foot-5 Grimes “held his ground” against the 6-foot-8 Siakam, according to coach Tom Thibodeau, helping limit the former All-Star to a 4-for-14 shooting night from the field. “That was kind of the first time all game I had...

