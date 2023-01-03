ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Moscow, ID

Father Of Idaho Murder Victim Says He Hopes Police 'Picked The Right Guy'

News 9 KWTV - Oklahoma City
News 9 KWTV - Oklahoma City
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3iFrT1_0k2G3cQa00

Following the arrest of suspect Bryan Kohberger in the murders of four University of Idaho students in Moscow, Idaho, investigators are combing through every aspect of his life. A possible motive has not been publicly shared yet.

"We're trying to build this picture now of him, who he is, his history, how we got to this event," Anthony Dahlinger, a captain at the Moscow Police Department, told CBS News.

Law enforcement sources say FBI agents tracked the 28-year-old's movements days leading up to his arrest at his parents' home in eastern Pennsylvania. It's located more than 2,500 miles from the house in Moscow, Idaho, where Kohberger is accused of fatally stabbing Kaylee Goncalves, Madison Mogen, Xana Kernodle and Ethan Chapin while they were sleeping on November 13.

Goncalves' father, Steve Goncalves, says the arrest brings some relief.

"This is the first bit of joy that we've had in close to seven weeks," he said. "We hope they picked the right guy and that gives us hope, and we haven't had hope for a long time."

Kohberger is a PhD criminology student at Washington State University and lived in Pullman, Washington, about a 15-minute drive from the victims' house.

Police haven't said if Kohberger knew the students. Law enforcement sources say forensic analysis allegedly linked him to the murders.

Jason LaBar, the public defender representing Kohberger in the extradition, said that about a month after the murders, his client went on a road trip home to Pennsylvania with his father that was planned at the beginning of the semester. They were in a white Hyundai Elantra, the same make and model of the vehicle spotted near the scene of the murders.

"The police department believes that the person we have in custody, which would be Kohberger, is the one who is responsible for these crimes," Dahlinger said.

In a statement released by LaBar on Sunday, Kohberger's family said they "have fully cooperated with law enforcement agencies in an attempt to seek the truth and promote his presumption of innocence."

First published on January 2, 2023 / 11:02 AM

© 2023 CBS Interactive Inc. All Rights Reserved.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Maya Devi

Man who Married and Impregnated his Teen Daughter, claims 'Divine Sanction'

A man married and impregnated his teen daughter after he claimed to have had a ‘divine sanction.’. Afazuddin Ali married and impregnated his 15-year-old daughter, the eldest of his three girls, by passing it off as god’s order. His ex-wife, Sakina Ali, agreed to the arrangement when Ali brought god into the matter, explaining that her ex-husband would never lie in the name of god.
HeySoCal

Prosecutors’ error leads to tossed indictments of former OC officers

Indictments related to bounty hunter work were tossed Friday for two former Orange County police officers who made headlines when they lost their jobs. Rodger Jeffrey Corbett and Kevin Pedersen were indicted June 9 on two counts of kidnapping and one count of false imprisonment with sentencing enhancements for being armed in the commission of a felony, according to court records. But the indictments were dismissed after the Orange County District Attorney’s Office conceded an error in instructing the grand jury, according to court records.
ORANGE COUNTY, CA
News 9 KWTV - Oklahoma City

News 9 KWTV - Oklahoma City

Oklahoma City, OK
24K+
Followers
12K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

News 9 KWTV in Oklahoma City provides news, weather and sports information for central, western and northern Oklahoma to keep Oklahomans safe, informed and entertained.

 https://www.griffin.news/

Comments / 0

Community Policy