Cache County, UT

ABC4

Best places to see bald eagles this winter: DWR

Utahns may not believe this, but America's national bird flies to the Beehive State in the winter to not only find food but to also escape the colder conditions in the north. As February rolls around, hundreds of bald eagles will have settled in throughout the state, according to the Utah Division of Wildlife Resources.
UTAH STATE
Idaho State Journal

Sewage-flooded houses near Idaho-Utah border not covered by city insurance

SMITHFIELD, Utah — On Sept. 16, Julie Hatch’s basement toilet became a fountain, spewing diluted Smithfield sewage all over her floor. Next to the fixture, her shower drain and bathroom sink did the same. She remembers the problem persisted for a considerable amount of time, long enough that the spouts emitted enough of the vile liquid to flood her entire basement in 28 inches of feces- and urine-contaminated water. A...
SMITHFIELD, UT
Gephardt Daily

Utah poachers killed 1,283 in 2022

SALT LAKE CITY, Utah, Jan. 6, 2023 (Gephardt Daily) — Wildlife officials have released the official poacher headcount at 1,283 wildlife illegally killed in Utah in 2022, about a ten percent increase. The illegal death toll included 179 deer, 134 elk, 14 cougars, five moose, a bear and a...
UTAH STATE
KOOL 107.9 KBKL

13 Words Only Utahns Know How To Pronounce

People from all over the world come to Utah for our amazing National Parks, and other fun things to do. But when people from out of town try to pronounce certain Utah words, it's obvious they are not locals. It's not like you're going to be punched in the face...
UTAH STATE
KSLTV

Dense, wet snow making a dent in Utah’s drought

SALT LAKE CITY — The storms that keep dumping wet snow on Utah are exactly what we need to recover from extended drought, and there’s another one moving in. There’s also improvement on the drought monitor map. The snowpack was doing well before Christmas, and it’s grown...
UTAH STATE
KSLTV

Pandemic-era food and rent assistance programs ending soon in Utah

SALT LAKE CITY — Two assistance programs that helped Utahns with food and rent during the pandemic will stop in the coming months. The emergency monthly increase for food stamps, officially known as the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program, called SNAP, will end in March. The monthly increase averaged between $175 to $200 per household.
UTAH STATE
Vice

Mysterious Antennas Are Appearing in Utah's Hills and Officials Are Stumped

Strange antennas have appeared in the foothills around Salt Lake City and authorities have no idea what they are or who put them up. As first reported by KSLTV 5 in Utah, people first began noticing the antennas a year ago. They’re simple machines made up of a LoRa fiberglass antenna, a locked battery pack, and a solar panel to power it. The Salt Lake City public lands department has been pulling them down as they find them, and told KSLTV that there have been as many as a dozen.
SALT LAKE CITY, UT
KING 5

Washington bank CEO survives deadly plane crash

PROVO, Utah — It was a snowy Monday morning in Provo, Utah where a plane barely made it off the runway before crashing. “We were cleaning up taxi lanes and clearing up some of the chunks of ice on the air field,” said Director of the Provo Airport, Brian Torgersen.
PROVO, UT
kslnewsradio.com

Why is Utah getting walloped with snow this winter?

SALT LAKE CITY — Why is Utah receiving so much snow early this winter? A climatologist comes on to KSL NewsRadio to help explain. Hint: river of pineapples. As of Tuesday morning, Utah’s total snowpack reached 175% of its usual amount. Water levels for 2023 are already the highest they have been in 10 years.
UTAH STATE
kslnewsradio.com

Pink snow in Utah mountains of interest to researchers

SALT LAKE CITY — Researchers at Utah State University are looking into the pink snow some may see in Utah’s higher elevations. They want to know if it poses an environmental threat in the form of snowmelt. It’s actually green algae that live on snow in mountains all...
UTAH STATE
Outsider.com

Multiple Earthquakes Rattle Residents of Northern Utah

Residents in the northern area of Utah faced an unusual concern early this week as a series of earthquakes shook the area. The events were recorded to have occurred first on Monday morning, January 2. The most recently measured earthquake hit on Tuesday morning, January 3. Three Earthquakes Are Recorded...
UTAH STATE
kslnewsradio.com

January construction to watch out for on the upcoming West Davis Hwy

DAVIS COUNTY, Utah — As 2023 ramps up, so will construction on the unfinished West Davis Highway. According to a press release from the Utah Department of Transportation, the upcoming roadway will be a 16-mile, 4-lane divided highway. It will be located in western Davis County between Farmington and West Point. This UDOT map offers a visual representation of the completed project.
FARMINGTON, UT
The Associated Press

Family of slain Utah family says husband took guns from home

ENOCH, Utah (AP) — A Utah man who fatally shot his five children, mother-in-law and wife and then killed himself removed guns owned by himself and his wife days before the murder-suicide, leaving the family “vulnerable,” a relative said Friday. The wife, Tausha Haight, told her extended family that her husband, Mike Haight, took the guns from the family’s home this week, just two weeks after she had filed for divorce, sister-in-law Jennie Earl told The Associated Press. She said she did not know how Tausha Haight felt about the removal but said it “left the family vulnerable,” noting that both Tausha and her mother, Gail Earl, were trained in gun safety and personal protection. Jennie Earl’s comments came after the Earl family issued a statement lamenting the tragedy and revealing that guns had been removed. “Protective arms were purposely removed from the home prior to the incident because all adults were properly trained to protect human life,” the Earl family said in a statement. “This is the type of loss that will continue to occur in families, communities and this nation when protective arms are no longer accessible.”
ENOCH, UT
kubcgold.com

14 Famous People From Utah

If you were born in Utah, you're in good company. Here is a list of famous people who also were born in the Beehive State. Each of these celebrities were born in the Beehive State. The Most Anticipated Movies of 2023`. Here are 20 of the biggest and most exciting...
UTAH STATE
suindependent.com

Southern Utah Adoptable Pets Guide – January 6, 2023

ST. GEORGE, UT – January 6, 2023. The Independent’s Southern Utah Pet Adoption Guide features pet adoption options from various animal shelters throughout southern Utah. Adopt a new pet today!. Best Friends Animal Sanctuary. Best Friends Animal Sanctuary is located five miles north of Kanab at 5001 Angel...
UTAH STATE

