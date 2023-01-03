Read full article on original website
Related
Best places to see bald eagles this winter: DWR
Utahns may not believe this, but America's national bird flies to the Beehive State in the winter to not only find food but to also escape the colder conditions in the north. As February rolls around, hundreds of bald eagles will have settled in throughout the state, according to the Utah Division of Wildlife Resources.
Sewage-flooded houses near Idaho-Utah border not covered by city insurance
SMITHFIELD, Utah — On Sept. 16, Julie Hatch’s basement toilet became a fountain, spewing diluted Smithfield sewage all over her floor. Next to the fixture, her shower drain and bathroom sink did the same. She remembers the problem persisted for a considerable amount of time, long enough that the spouts emitted enough of the vile liquid to flood her entire basement in 28 inches of feces- and urine-contaminated water. A...
Gephardt Daily
Utah poachers killed 1,283 in 2022
SALT LAKE CITY, Utah, Jan. 6, 2023 (Gephardt Daily) — Wildlife officials have released the official poacher headcount at 1,283 wildlife illegally killed in Utah in 2022, about a ten percent increase. The illegal death toll included 179 deer, 134 elk, 14 cougars, five moose, a bear and a...
13 Words Only Utahns Know How To Pronounce
People from all over the world come to Utah for our amazing National Parks, and other fun things to do. But when people from out of town try to pronounce certain Utah words, it's obvious they are not locals. It's not like you're going to be punched in the face...
KSLTV
Dense, wet snow making a dent in Utah’s drought
SALT LAKE CITY — The storms that keep dumping wet snow on Utah are exactly what we need to recover from extended drought, and there’s another one moving in. There’s also improvement on the drought monitor map. The snowpack was doing well before Christmas, and it’s grown...
KSLTV
Pandemic-era food and rent assistance programs ending soon in Utah
SALT LAKE CITY — Two assistance programs that helped Utahns with food and rent during the pandemic will stop in the coming months. The emergency monthly increase for food stamps, officially known as the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program, called SNAP, will end in March. The monthly increase averaged between $175 to $200 per household.
Snowbirds kept out as Little Cottonwood Canyon closes for avalanche control
The canyon closed overnight for avalanche control, with skiers and boarders waiting anxiously at the mouth of Little Cottonwood for it to reopen.
Cache County shaken by swarm of dozen minor earthquakes while entering 2023
The new year is kicking off with a rumble in Cache County. Since New Year's Day, more than one dozen earthquakes have hit the area.
KSLTV
Cache Valley earthquakes are reminder about potential for Utah’s big one
LOGAN, Utah — The Cache Valley has seen more than a dozen earthquakes in just a few days. All of them centered around the west side of the county. They’re very small quakes but they still deserve our attention. In all, 14 shook rural Cache Valley and they...
Mysterious Antennas Are Appearing in Utah's Hills and Officials Are Stumped
Strange antennas have appeared in the foothills around Salt Lake City and authorities have no idea what they are or who put them up. As first reported by KSLTV 5 in Utah, people first began noticing the antennas a year ago. They’re simple machines made up of a LoRa fiberglass antenna, a locked battery pack, and a solar panel to power it. The Salt Lake City public lands department has been pulling them down as they find them, and told KSLTV that there have been as many as a dozen.
Washington bank CEO survives deadly plane crash
PROVO, Utah — It was a snowy Monday morning in Provo, Utah where a plane barely made it off the runway before crashing. “We were cleaning up taxi lanes and clearing up some of the chunks of ice on the air field,” said Director of the Provo Airport, Brian Torgersen.
kslnewsradio.com
Why is Utah getting walloped with snow this winter?
SALT LAKE CITY — Why is Utah receiving so much snow early this winter? A climatologist comes on to KSL NewsRadio to help explain. Hint: river of pineapples. As of Tuesday morning, Utah’s total snowpack reached 175% of its usual amount. Water levels for 2023 are already the highest they have been in 10 years.
DWR reports 1,283 wildlife illegally killed in Utah in 2022
SALT LAKE CITY — A total of 1,283 wild animals and fish were illegally harvested in Utah in 2022, slightly higher than the number poached in 2021. The total combined […]
kslnewsradio.com
Pink snow in Utah mountains of interest to researchers
SALT LAKE CITY — Researchers at Utah State University are looking into the pink snow some may see in Utah’s higher elevations. They want to know if it poses an environmental threat in the form of snowmelt. It’s actually green algae that live on snow in mountains all...
Utah lawmakers may crack down on noisy tailpipes and bring back 'PhotoCop'
A pair of bills introduced on Utah's Capitol Hill could force people to watch how they drive. Rep. Gay Lynn Bennion, D-Cottonwood Heights, has filed House Bill 95 in the upcoming legislative session
Multiple Earthquakes Rattle Residents of Northern Utah
Residents in the northern area of Utah faced an unusual concern early this week as a series of earthquakes shook the area. The events were recorded to have occurred first on Monday morning, January 2. The most recently measured earthquake hit on Tuesday morning, January 3. Three Earthquakes Are Recorded...
kslnewsradio.com
January construction to watch out for on the upcoming West Davis Hwy
DAVIS COUNTY, Utah — As 2023 ramps up, so will construction on the unfinished West Davis Highway. According to a press release from the Utah Department of Transportation, the upcoming roadway will be a 16-mile, 4-lane divided highway. It will be located in western Davis County between Farmington and West Point. This UDOT map offers a visual representation of the completed project.
Family of slain Utah family says husband took guns from home
ENOCH, Utah (AP) — A Utah man who fatally shot his five children, mother-in-law and wife and then killed himself removed guns owned by himself and his wife days before the murder-suicide, leaving the family “vulnerable,” a relative said Friday. The wife, Tausha Haight, told her extended family that her husband, Mike Haight, took the guns from the family’s home this week, just two weeks after she had filed for divorce, sister-in-law Jennie Earl told The Associated Press. She said she did not know how Tausha Haight felt about the removal but said it “left the family vulnerable,” noting that both Tausha and her mother, Gail Earl, were trained in gun safety and personal protection. Jennie Earl’s comments came after the Earl family issued a statement lamenting the tragedy and revealing that guns had been removed. “Protective arms were purposely removed from the home prior to the incident because all adults were properly trained to protect human life,” the Earl family said in a statement. “This is the type of loss that will continue to occur in families, communities and this nation when protective arms are no longer accessible.”
kubcgold.com
14 Famous People From Utah
If you were born in Utah, you're in good company. Here is a list of famous people who also were born in the Beehive State. Each of these celebrities were born in the Beehive State. The Most Anticipated Movies of 2023`. Here are 20 of the biggest and most exciting...
suindependent.com
Southern Utah Adoptable Pets Guide – January 6, 2023
ST. GEORGE, UT – January 6, 2023. The Independent’s Southern Utah Pet Adoption Guide features pet adoption options from various animal shelters throughout southern Utah. Adopt a new pet today!. Best Friends Animal Sanctuary. Best Friends Animal Sanctuary is located five miles north of Kanab at 5001 Angel...
Comments / 1