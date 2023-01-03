ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Georgia State

Nebraska lawmakers propose moment of silence in schools, year-round daylight saving time and more

Nebraska lawmakers introduced bills on everything from eliminating life sentences for juveniles to adopting year-round daylight saving time Friday. The second day of bill introduction ended with 54 bills and one constitutional amendment being offered. They included measures to protect consumers from automatic renewal subscriptions, increase Medicaid rates paid for hospital and nursing home care, and create new Czech Heritage license plates.
NEBRASKA STATE
Pillen creates new Nebraska broadband office

Gov. Jim Pillen announced Friday that he is creating a new Broadband Office within the Nebraska Department of Transportation to help meet Nebraska's broadband needs. Pillen issued an executive order forming the office to "create a more transparent, flexible and proactive response for Nebraska's broadband needs." "Affordable, accessible, dependable and...
NEBRASKA STATE
Several school choice bills pre-filed in Virginia legislature

(The Center Square) – Proposed education bills having to do with “parental choice” and “parental rights” could spark debate among lawmakers after the Virginia General Assembly convenes the 2023 legislative session next week. Several education bills have been pre-filed ahead of Wednesday's session start in...
VIRGINIA STATE
Vicki Kramer will lead Nebraska Department of Transportation

Vicki Kramer was appointed Friday by Gov. Jim Pillen to serve as the new director of the Nebraska Department of Transportation. "Vicki brings broad experience from both the private and public sector to keep moving our state's transportation system into the 21st century," Pillen said. "She will be a transformative...
NEBRASKA STATE
UNL economic index declines again in November

A University of Nebraska-Lincoln economic index declined again in November, suggesting the state could be in for a rough first half of the year. Nebraska’s Leading Economic Indicator, which is designed to predict economic activity, declined 0.16% in November, according to the most recent report from UNL. “The leading...
LINCOLN, NE
Fuel facility at Gary airport included in governor's budget proposal

GARY — A long-sought improvement to the Gary/Chicago International Airport could become reality this year if the Indiana General Assembly endorses a key component of Republican Gov. Eric Holcomb's two-year budget proposal. House Bill 1001, set to be filed shortly after the Republican-controlled Legislature convenes its annual session Monday,...
GARY, IN
Entertainment across Alaska: Jan. 5 to Jan. 11

 Hyperlinks to event details in our weekly newsletter and at AKconcerts.com. Or read below if you just want to know the time & place. 4 Royle Parkers (Soldotna) – Open Mic w/ Cody Kniceley 8p-12a Bear Paw Bar & Grill - Jukebox Karaoke Roadshow 8p-11p The Carousel Lounge –...
ALASKA STATE
Another winning Powerball ticket, worth $150,000, sold in Northwest Indiana

MERRILLVILLE — Perhaps it’s time to rename this corner of the Hoosier State as Northwest WINdiana. Continuing a recent Region-wide string of big Powerball prizes, a ticket sold for Saturday’s multistate lottery drawing matched four of the five white balls and the red Powerball to win $150,000, the Hoosier Lottery announced.
MERRILLVILLE, IN
UPDATE: New tornado watch issued includes Tallapoosa County

The Lake Martin area isn't out of the woods just yet, in terms of severe weather. The National Weather Service (NWS) issued another round of tornado watches for the state for the second round of severe weather from around 11 p.m. Tuesday until possibly 7 a.m. Wednesday morning. The new...
TALLAPOOSA COUNTY, AL

