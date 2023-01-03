Read full article on original website
Nebraska lawmakers propose moment of silence in schools, year-round daylight saving time and more
Nebraska lawmakers introduced bills on everything from eliminating life sentences for juveniles to adopting year-round daylight saving time Friday. The second day of bill introduction ended with 54 bills and one constitutional amendment being offered. They included measures to protect consumers from automatic renewal subscriptions, increase Medicaid rates paid for hospital and nursing home care, and create new Czech Heritage license plates.
Pillen creates new Nebraska broadband office
Gov. Jim Pillen announced Friday that he is creating a new Broadband Office within the Nebraska Department of Transportation to help meet Nebraska's broadband needs. Pillen issued an executive order forming the office to "create a more transparent, flexible and proactive response for Nebraska's broadband needs." "Affordable, accessible, dependable and...
Several school choice bills pre-filed in Virginia legislature
(The Center Square) – Proposed education bills having to do with “parental choice” and “parental rights” could spark debate among lawmakers after the Virginia General Assembly convenes the 2023 legislative session next week. Several education bills have been pre-filed ahead of Wednesday's session start in...
Vicki Kramer will lead Nebraska Department of Transportation
Vicki Kramer was appointed Friday by Gov. Jim Pillen to serve as the new director of the Nebraska Department of Transportation. "Vicki brings broad experience from both the private and public sector to keep moving our state's transportation system into the 21st century," Pillen said. "She will be a transformative...
Governor Orders Wyoming Flag be Flown at Half Staff at the Capitol and in Fremont County on Wednesday, January 11
Governor Mark Gordon has ordered the Wyoming State Flag be flown at half staff at the Capitol in Cheyenne and in Fremont County from sunrise to sunset on Wednesday, January 11, 2023 in honor and memory of Representative William (Bill) Budd Jr. Mr. Budd represented Fremont County in the Wyoming...
UNL economic index declines again in November
A University of Nebraska-Lincoln economic index declined again in November, suggesting the state could be in for a rough first half of the year. Nebraska’s Leading Economic Indicator, which is designed to predict economic activity, declined 0.16% in November, according to the most recent report from UNL. “The leading...
Fuel facility at Gary airport included in governor's budget proposal
GARY — A long-sought improvement to the Gary/Chicago International Airport could become reality this year if the Indiana General Assembly endorses a key component of Republican Gov. Eric Holcomb's two-year budget proposal. House Bill 1001, set to be filed shortly after the Republican-controlled Legislature convenes its annual session Monday,...
Counties with the most motor vehicle accident fatalities in Utah
Stacker compiled a list of counties with the highest motor vehicle crash fatality rates in Utah using data from National Highway Traffic Safety Administration. Originally published on stacker.com, part of the TownNews Content Exchange.
Proposal would lift two-year cap for lawmakers to return to teaching in Oklahoma
OKLAHOMA CITY — When J.J. Dossett lost his November bid for reelection to the Senate, he wanted to return to teaching. But a state law put a two-year waiting period in place before Dossett, a Democrat from Owasso, could go back to the classroom. Oklahoma law prohibits a member...
Entertainment across Alaska: Jan. 5 to Jan. 11
Hyperlinks to event details in our weekly newsletter and at AKconcerts.com. Or read below if you just want to know the time & place. 4 Royle Parkers (Soldotna) – Open Mic w/ Cody Kniceley 8p-12a Bear Paw Bar & Grill - Jukebox Karaoke Roadshow 8p-11p The Carousel Lounge –...
Choosing a new speaker, secret ballots among decisions awaiting Nebraska Legislature as it returns
The Legislature launches its 2023 session Wednesday with change in the air. New leadership in both the legislative and executive branches of state government; 16 new senators ready to take the oath of office. And looming on the horizon is a proposal to change the selection of legislative leaders, which...
Another winning Powerball ticket, worth $150,000, sold in Northwest Indiana
MERRILLVILLE — Perhaps it’s time to rename this corner of the Hoosier State as Northwest WINdiana. Continuing a recent Region-wide string of big Powerball prizes, a ticket sold for Saturday’s multistate lottery drawing matched four of the five white balls and the red Powerball to win $150,000, the Hoosier Lottery announced.
Will surprise speaker pick result in less partisan rules in Pennsylvania House?
HARRISBURG — A surprising pick for speaker of the Pennsylvania House has some lawmakers and good-government groups hopeful the chamber might finally adopt less partisan rules. At the beginning of each two-year session, lawmakers pass rules that govern the state House and Senate. Those rules can dictate how committees...
'Meals 2 You' says it's ready to merge Meals on Wheels' clients' with theirs
In a Facebook post Thursday afternoon, the Chevy Chase Community Center in White Township said it is seeking to clarify the situation that soon may exist as Meals on Wheels is planning to end its service to Indiana Borough and White Township residents on Feb. 24. “Since we’re getting a...
Suspect shot by Heyburn police officer after alleged crime spree to be arraigned
A Wyoming man who was shot by a police officer in July after going on a felony-laden crime spree is set to be arraigned in district court after delays resulting from questions regarding his mental health, records say. Patrick Karongo Kaberi, 39, is charged with two felony counts of grand...
UPDATE: New tornado watch issued includes Tallapoosa County
The Lake Martin area isn't out of the woods just yet, in terms of severe weather. The National Weather Service (NWS) issued another round of tornado watches for the state for the second round of severe weather from around 11 p.m. Tuesday until possibly 7 a.m. Wednesday morning. The new...
