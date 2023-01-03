Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
wtvy.com
Lifesouth in dire need of donations
The group supports officers and community projects through the Wiregrass Public Safety Center. That money will now go back into the community, going towards over 30 different agencies in Barbour, Coffee, Dale, Geneva, Henry, and Houston Counties. Dothan resurfacing project. Updated: 22 hours ago. The Chapelwood portion will be from...
wtvy.com
Wiregrass United Way exceeds fundraising goal
DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - The Wiregrass United Way set a fundraising goal of nearly 3 million dollars for the year. The goal, set back in August, was to raise $2,777,777.77. At a press conference held this afternoon, Campaign Chair Trent Dillard announced they have surpassed that goal already. The United...
wtvy.com
Wiregrass Area Food Bank needs help after the holidays
DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - The holidays are over but that doesn’t mean the season of giving has ended. The Wiregrass Area Food Bank was wiped out during the month of December and needs your help to restock. The items they need the most are canned goods, peanut butter, and...
wtvy.com
Dothan Police Foundation receives over $25,000 donation
DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) -The annual “Run the Circle” race raised over $25,000 for the Dothan Police Foundation. The group supports officers and community projects through the Wiregrass Public Safety Center. Some donations in the past were instrumental in creating the Junior Police Academy and Pro-Life Animal Services at...
wtvy.com
These roads will be resurfaced in 2023
DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - Houston County plans to resurface 26 miles of rural highways in 2023 at a cost of $8 million, but that work is less than had been hoped for amid escalating costs and debt incurred from earlier improvements. “(This) won’t be the best year (for road work),”...
wtvy.com
Demolition of buildings from downtown Enterprise fire scheduled
DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - 3 buildings that were damaged as a result of a fire in downtown Enterprise in October are set to be demolished as part of a project beginning Monday. In a press release from the city, the project that starts January 9 will result in the closure of a portion of two downtown roads, South Main Street and West College Street.
wtvy.com
‘The world needs you’ Postpartum depression survivor shares journey
DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - One in eight women experience postpartum depression after giving birth, that’s according to the CDC. Some of those new mothers are right here in the Wiregrass, one of them being Laura Benefield who was diagnosed in 2017. “There is support out there and the world...
wtvy.com
Resurfacing on Chapelwood and Hayne Drives starting Thursday
DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - Portions of Chapelwood Drive and Hayne Drive in Dothan will be undergoing a resurfacing project on Thursday, January 5 and Friday, January 6. The Chapelwood portion will be from Flowers Chapel Road to Edgefield Road, while the Hayne portion will be from Flowers Chapel Road to the cul-de-sac.
wtvy.com
Houston County road construction slows
Blood donations are at an all time low in the Wiregrass. The group supports officers and community projects through the Wiregrass Public Safety Center. That money will now go back into the community, going towards over 30 different agencies in Barbour, Coffee, Dale, Geneva, Henry, and Houston Counties. Dothan resurfacing...
wtvy.com
Coffee County crash leads to road closure
COFFEE COUNTY, Ala. (WTVY) - UPDATE: The roadway is back open at this time. A single vehicle crash involving a tractor trailer has caused a road closure in Coffee County. Alabama 87 near the 45 mile marker is closed and will remain closed for an undetermined amount of time. The...
wtvy.com
Man charged in New Year weekend Dothan shooting
DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - Dothan police nabbed a man Thursday night who is accused of Attempted Murder related to a New Year’s weekend shooting. Raymond Demetrius Blackmon, 32, was taken into custody without incident. “The male victim was shot several times on December 31 in the 1200 block of...
wtvy.com
Mom avoids jail after leaving son alone
DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - Danielle Katriel Antonoplos who Dothan police charged with abusing her young son pleaded guilty Thursday to misdemeanor harassment and received a suspended sentence. She has been charged with Willful Abuse of a Child. Investigators say Antonoplos in January 2022 left her then six-year-old son locked in...
wtvy.com
Deputy terminated, arrested on theft charges
WALTON COUNTY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - A deputy is in custody after officials say he stole money from an inmate. On Dec. 16, deputies with Walton County Sheriff’s Office say an investigation was launched into former deputy Jordan Tyler Rogers, 37, who worked at Walton County Jail. During the investigation,...
wtvy.com
Opp community welcomes newest head coach, athletic director Matt Brunson
OPP, Ala. (WTVY) - Welcome to Bobcats country! Matt Brunson is the newest head football coach and athletic director at Opp High School. He comes to Opp with six state titles under his belt, the latest being in 2020. Subscribe to our News 4 newsletter and receive the latest local...
wtvy.com
Elba Tigers vs Houston County Lions boys basketball
COLUMBIA, Ala. (WTVY) -- The Elba Tigers boys basketball team defeated the Houston County Lions 48-30 in a Class 1A area showdown. Subscribe to our News 4 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning. Get instant notifications on top stories from News 4 by downloading our mobile apps.
wtvy.com
On the dotted line: Wicksburg seniors keep brotherhood alive
NEWTON, Ala. (WTVY) - The Panthers brotherhood will continue as Eagles in Montgomery after two Wicksburg High seniors sign to play football at Faulkner University. Tyler Williams and Jalen Murray are two players difficult to forget on the Panthers’ roster. Tyler, a wide receiver finished his senior season with 417 yards, 16 receptions and averaged 34 yards per game.
Comments / 0